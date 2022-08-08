ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong

Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Streaming Service in America

Prior to the pandemic, the streaming media service sector was dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime. Each had a very different beginning. Netflix was a DVD by mail company. Started in 1997, it began to move to streaming services in 2007. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, it is arguably the largest service by subscriber […]
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screen Sharing#Google Chrome#Netflix Through Discord
TVGuide.com

Best Free Streaming Services of 2022

Wondering what free streaming services are out there? Here are the best ones we think you should know about. Best all-around: Peacock Best for hit movies: IMDb TVBest for live TV: Pluto TV. 20,000+ hours of TV and movies available with free account. Live NBC News channels and sports. Three...
TV SHOWS
Android Police

WhatsApp is working on a way to catalog everyone who left your group chats

Recently, WhatsApp has been spotted developing new features for its arsenal, mainly focusing on group chats. The service recently upped the member limit in group chats from 100 to 512 and announced Communities, an all-new way to message like-minded people. With such large groups, administrators and members would like to keep a tab on members who recently left the conversation. WhatsApp is beta-testing a feature, so you aren’t asking around or left guessing.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
AFP

Disney+ subscribers surge as Netflix stumbles

The Disney+ streaming service saw its number of paying subscribers leap beyond expectations in the last quarter, as rival Netflix's client count ebbed, results showed Wednesday. The overall number of subscribers to Disney streaming services topped those of Netflix for the first time.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Apple TV 4K is 33% off at Amazon today

While most TVs already come with a smart platform pre-installed, such as Roku, if you’re within the Apple ecosystem, none of these platforms compare to the Apple TV, especially since it can integrate into your accounts and already existing subscriptions. Of course, while they are a bit expensive, we’re lucky that there are some great Apple TV deals for you to check out, such as this one from Amazon that discounts the 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) down to $120 from $179; a nice $59 discount.
ELECTRONICS
BBC

Netflix loses almost a million subscribers

After enjoying a long reign as the king of streaming, Netflix faces a tough fight to keep its crown. It lost almost a million subscribers between April and July as more people decided to quit the service. The streaming giant has now lost members for two quarters in a row,...
TV & VIDEOS
LADbible

Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials

It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Police

Netflix Games: Will its mobile gaming strategy work out?

Netflix reported its first loss of subscribers in 2022. Partly due to its withdrawal from the Russian market, Netflix has nevertheless reported that it isn't growing at the same pace as before. The company has since introduced various measures to combat this decline, including unpopular changes to account sharing and subscription fees. However, in November 2021, to little fanfare, Netflix launched Netflix Games.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Amazon Echo Show: 13 incredible tips and tricks

The Echo Show line of smart displays is full of features that make Amazon's smart display a good buy, but there are plenty more ways to integrate them into your daily routine. While it's common knowledge that the Echo Show is great for video chatting with your friends and family, you didn't buy it just for the once-in-a-blue-moon video call with your mother. There are plenty of ways you could be using your Echo Show more effectively, and we've collected some of the best ones right here.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Android 13: The 8 best new features

While the changes introduced by Android 13 aren't as dramatic as the shift in design introduced by Android 12, it nevertheless offers a wealth of useful features and updates for your phone. Some of these are small changes that many won't notice, but others can substantially change how you use your Android.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy