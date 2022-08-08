Read full article on original website
CNET
If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong
Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
Cheapest Streaming Service in America
Prior to the pandemic, the streaming media service sector was dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime. Each had a very different beginning. Netflix was a DVD by mail company. Started in 1997, it began to move to streaming services in 2007. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, it is arguably the largest service by subscriber […]
2 shows are dominating the global Netflix Top 10 list right now
For the second week in a row, the weekly Top 10 list of Netflix shows around the world is topped by Virgin River, season four of which just hit the streaming service on July 20. The romantic drama, based on a series of novels from author Robynn Carr, posted 87.9...
Netflix's 15 most-streamed shows of all time
Stranger Things season 4 is the latest series to climb up the streaming list
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
TVGuide.com
Best Free Streaming Services of 2022
Wondering what free streaming services are out there? Here are the best ones we think you should know about. Best all-around: Peacock Best for hit movies: IMDb TVBest for live TV: Pluto TV. 20,000+ hours of TV and movies available with free account. Live NBC News channels and sports. Three...
WhatsApp is working on a way to catalog everyone who left your group chats
Recently, WhatsApp has been spotted developing new features for its arsenal, mainly focusing on group chats. The service recently upped the member limit in group chats from 100 to 512 and announced Communities, an all-new way to message like-minded people. With such large groups, administrators and members would like to keep a tab on members who recently left the conversation. WhatsApp is beta-testing a feature, so you aren’t asking around or left guessing.
Disney+ subscribers surge as Netflix stumbles
The Disney+ streaming service saw its number of paying subscribers leap beyond expectations in the last quarter, as rival Netflix's client count ebbed, results showed Wednesday. The overall number of subscribers to Disney streaming services topped those of Netflix for the first time.
Netflix is not in deep trouble. It's becoming a media company
Netflix has had a terrible 2022. In April, it said it lost subscribers for the first time since 2011. Its stock has tumbled more than 60% so far this year.
Price hikes coming to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ as total subscribers top Netflix for first time
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney plans to raise the cost to stream your favorite shows on Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ by the end of the year, as the company beat Netflix in total number of subscribers for the first time ever. Disney announced widespread price hikes, during its third quarter...
Digital Trends
Apple TV 4K is 33% off at Amazon today
While most TVs already come with a smart platform pre-installed, such as Roku, if you’re within the Apple ecosystem, none of these platforms compare to the Apple TV, especially since it can integrate into your accounts and already existing subscriptions. Of course, while they are a bit expensive, we’re lucky that there are some great Apple TV deals for you to check out, such as this one from Amazon that discounts the 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) down to $120 from $179; a nice $59 discount.
TechCrunch
Sling TV continues to drop subscribers, loses 55K subscribers in second quarter
The figure was also less of a loss than Q2 2021, when Sling TV lost 65,000 subs. Now, Sling has a total of 2.197 million subscribers, a decrease of 242,000 from the 2.439 million in the second quarter last year. During the first quarter of 2022, Sling TV had a total of 2.252 million, for comparison.
BBC
Netflix loses almost a million subscribers
After enjoying a long reign as the king of streaming, Netflix faces a tough fight to keep its crown. It lost almost a million subscribers between April and July as more people decided to quit the service. The streaming giant has now lost members for two quarters in a row,...
Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials
It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
Disney Plus and Hulu both get big price hikes as new Disney Plus ad tier gets launch date
The cheaper Disney Plus ad tier is coming soon, but you won’t like the new price structure for Disney’s various subscription options. Disney on Thursday announced big price hikes for various ad-free subscription tiers while revealing the release date for the ad-supported Disney Plus version. The good news...
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
Netflix Games: Will its mobile gaming strategy work out?
Netflix reported its first loss of subscribers in 2022. Partly due to its withdrawal from the Russian market, Netflix has nevertheless reported that it isn't growing at the same pace as before. The company has since introduced various measures to combat this decline, including unpopular changes to account sharing and subscription fees. However, in November 2021, to little fanfare, Netflix launched Netflix Games.
Amazon Echo Show: 13 incredible tips and tricks
The Echo Show line of smart displays is full of features that make Amazon's smart display a good buy, but there are plenty more ways to integrate them into your daily routine. While it's common knowledge that the Echo Show is great for video chatting with your friends and family, you didn't buy it just for the once-in-a-blue-moon video call with your mother. There are plenty of ways you could be using your Echo Show more effectively, and we've collected some of the best ones right here.
Android 13: The 8 best new features
While the changes introduced by Android 13 aren't as dramatic as the shift in design introduced by Android 12, it nevertheless offers a wealth of useful features and updates for your phone. Some of these are small changes that many won't notice, but others can substantially change how you use your Android.
Android Police
