Sheriff: Crash at University Parkway, West State of Franklin involved CCSO cruiser

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash at the University Parkway and West State of Franklin intersection Monday morning involved a Carter County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, according to Sheriff Dexter Lunceford.

Dispatch confirmed the crash with News Channel 11 as responders remained at the scene at 6 a.m. It is unclear at this time what led to the crash, what time the crash occurred, if there were injuries and how many vehicles were involved.





News Channel 11 reached out to Johnson City officials for more information and awaits a response.

Responding agencies included the Johnson City Police Department and Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

No further details are available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and on WJHL.com.

