Read full article on original website
Related
Largest enrollment ever expected in Christian County this school year
Summer is officially over for Christian County students. The district opened its doors Wednesday morning for the first day of school.
whvoradio.com
Christian County Schools Welcoming Staff Back
The Christian County School District is welcoming teachers and staff back with special activities at Christian County Middle School Monday. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says this is the first time in two years they will bring all staff together before the start of school. He says classes begin at the usual...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Rotary Expands Aid To Students
Hopkinsville Rotary Club is building on its Rotary Scholars Program to ensure graduates are debt free. Tuesday, Club President Andrew Wilson announced Rotary Impact. The Rotary Impact Cohorts will be among the Rotary Scholars to attend Hopkinsville Community College and then go on to pursue a teaching degree from the Murray State University Regional Campus.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County’s ‘Gala Of Tables’ Draws Massive Crowd
The 2022 Trigg County Schools Gala of Tables offered its usual pomp and circumstance Monday morning at the cafeteria: neat decorations, a delicious breakfast, a proud superintendent in third-year veteran Bill Thorpe, and a host of new and returning employees being welcomed to the district. But at the heart of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theloganjournal.com
Russellville Schools announce revised COVID rules
The Russellville School System is communicating COVID-19 updates and additional steps our district is taking beginning Aug. 10,. Our district has been committed to taking the necessary steps to protect our students and staff during the pandemic and successfully did so during the 2021-2022 school year. As we proceed into the new school year, Russellville Independent Schools is committed to the safety and well-being of all of our Panthers. Here is some information you may find useful as we begin:..
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Ham Festival Announces Headlining Music Act
With the annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival two months away, organizers have begun to announce the entertainment that will headline the weekend in downtown Cadiz. According to a post on the Ham Festival’s Facebook page, Rubiks Groove will be the headlining act on Saturday night at a yet-to-be-announced location in downtown Cadiz.
clarksvillenow.com
Volunteers needed to help out with 33rd annual Riverfest in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The 33rd annual Riverfest festival will be held on Sept. 9 and 10 at McGregor Park, and Clarksville Parks & Recreation is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to be a part of the event. All volunteers will receive a Riverfest volunteer t-shirt and a credit for community...
Motown group returning to Hopkinsville for museum fundraiser
Motown Sounds of Touch will play Saturday, Sept. 17, at the War Memorial Building in a fundraiser for the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County. Tickets, $50 per person, are available at the Pennyroyal Area Museum, 217 E. Ninth St. The group — from Dayton, Ohio — is known for its...
RELATED PEOPLE
wkdzradio.com
Ronnie Mazac Outlines Reasons for Running for Trigg Sheriff
While three write-in candidates for Trigg County sheriff have prior law enforcement experience, a fourth is more focused on returning integrity to the office if he is elected. Ronnie Mazac is one of four people who have filed their intent to run as a write-in candidate against current sheriff Aaron Acree.
wkdzradio.com
Barbara Gardner Art Sale Set For Sunday At Alhambra
In the months after Barbara Gardner’s passing, her children — Mark Gardner, Lisa Keeter and Amy Berry — had the humble, difficult task of cleaning out her Hopkinsville home and preparing an estate. But in those days, weeks, months of laborious love came constant discovery. Because behind...
wkdzradio.com
Whitfield Relays EKY Devastation To PADD Members
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield has already experienced one tragedy in the last eight months — having to help shepherd Dawson Springs following the December 10 and 11 west Kentucky tornadoes. He now possesses unfortunate, but necessary, knowledge about lifesaving and disaster relief. And it’s knowledge he took with...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
clarksvillenow.com
When will that road be finished? Here’s an update on major road projects in Clarksville, Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Business leaders got an update on major road improvements Wednesday morning, along with some perspective on what it takes to move a road project up the list of state and federal priorities. The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce heard from Metropolitan Planning Organization Director...
rewind943.com
Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!
There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
wkdzradio.com
Third Defender In Three Months Enters Into Curtis Case
The suggestion of mediation in the case against Cadiz woman Shaylynn Curtis will need careful consideration from Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins. Such discussion took place during Wednesday’s afternoon session of Trigg County Circuit Court, in which Public Defender Katie Riley made her first appearance as defender for Curtis.
wkdzradio.com
Rebeca Nichols, 55, of Russellville
Funeral services for 55-year old Rebecca Lee “Beckie” Nichols, of Russellville and formerly of Todd County, will be Friday morning, August 12, at 11:00 at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in Gant Cemetery in Sharon Grove. Visitation will be Thursday afternoon, August 11, from 5:00...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Power outages down to single-digits in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Power outages have taken out traffic signals up and down Trenton Road, according to emergency dispatch. The storm has caused over 500 power outages for CDE Lightband, mainly in north Clarksville. The Trenton Road traffic signals are out at 101st Airborne Division Parkway, at...
wkdzradio.com
Bobby Matlock, 81 of Pembroke
Funeral services for 81-year-old Bobby Matlock, of Pembroke, will be Monday, August 15 at 11 am at Gamble Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday morning from 10 to 11.
wkdzradio.com
Martha Sedberry, 78 of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 78 year-old Martha Sedberry of Hopkinsville will be Friday, August 12 at 1pm at the New Work Fellowship Church. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the church. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
Comments / 0