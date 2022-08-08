ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trigg County, KY

whvoradio.com

Christian County Schools Welcoming Staff Back

The Christian County School District is welcoming teachers and staff back with special activities at Christian County Middle School Monday. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says this is the first time in two years they will bring all staff together before the start of school. He says classes begin at the usual...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Rotary Expands Aid To Students

Hopkinsville Rotary Club is building on its Rotary Scholars Program to ensure graduates are debt free. Tuesday, Club President Andrew Wilson announced Rotary Impact. The Rotary Impact Cohorts will be among the Rotary Scholars to attend Hopkinsville Community College and then go on to pursue a teaching degree from the Murray State University Regional Campus.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County’s ‘Gala Of Tables’ Draws Massive Crowd

The 2022 Trigg County Schools Gala of Tables offered its usual pomp and circumstance Monday morning at the cafeteria: neat decorations, a delicious breakfast, a proud superintendent in third-year veteran Bill Thorpe, and a host of new and returning employees being welcomed to the district. But at the heart of...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
theloganjournal.com

Russellville Schools announce revised COVID rules

The Russellville School System is communicating COVID-19 updates and additional steps our district is taking beginning Aug. 10,. Our district has been committed to taking the necessary steps to protect our students and staff during the pandemic and successfully did so during the 2021-2022 school year. As we proceed into the new school year, Russellville Independent Schools is committed to the safety and well-being of all of our Panthers. Here is some information you may find useful as we begin:..
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Ham Festival Announces Headlining Music Act

With the annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival two months away, organizers have begun to announce the entertainment that will headline the weekend in downtown Cadiz. According to a post on the Ham Festival’s Facebook page, Rubiks Groove will be the headlining act on Saturday night at a yet-to-be-announced location in downtown Cadiz.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Bill Thorpe
wkdzradio.com

Ronnie Mazac Outlines Reasons for Running for Trigg Sheriff

While three write-in candidates for Trigg County sheriff have prior law enforcement experience, a fourth is more focused on returning integrity to the office if he is elected. Ronnie Mazac is one of four people who have filed their intent to run as a write-in candidate against current sheriff Aaron Acree.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Barbara Gardner Art Sale Set For Sunday At Alhambra

In the months after Barbara Gardner’s passing, her children — Mark Gardner, Lisa Keeter and Amy Berry — had the humble, difficult task of cleaning out her Hopkinsville home and preparing an estate. But in those days, weeks, months of laborious love came constant discovery. Because behind...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Whitfield Relays EKY Devastation To PADD Members

Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield has already experienced one tragedy in the last eight months — having to help shepherd Dawson Springs following the December 10 and 11 west Kentucky tornadoes. He now possesses unfortunate, but necessary, knowledge about lifesaving and disaster relief. And it’s knowledge he took with...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try

Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!

There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Third Defender In Three Months Enters Into Curtis Case

The suggestion of mediation in the case against Cadiz woman Shaylynn Curtis will need careful consideration from Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins. Such discussion took place during Wednesday’s afternoon session of Trigg County Circuit Court, in which Public Defender Katie Riley made her first appearance as defender for Curtis.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Rebeca Nichols, 55, of Russellville

Funeral services for 55-year old Rebecca Lee “Beckie” Nichols, of Russellville and formerly of Todd County, will be Friday morning, August 12, at 11:00 at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow in Gant Cemetery in Sharon Grove. Visitation will be Thursday afternoon, August 11, from 5:00...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Power outages down to single-digits in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Power outages have taken out traffic signals up and down Trenton Road, according to emergency dispatch. The storm has caused over 500 power outages for CDE Lightband, mainly in north Clarksville. The Trenton Road traffic signals are out at 101st Airborne Division Parkway, at...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Bobby Matlock, 81 of Pembroke

Funeral services for 81-year-old Bobby Matlock, of Pembroke, will be Monday, August 15 at 11 am at Gamble Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday morning from 10 to 11.
PEMBROKE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Martha Sedberry, 78 of Hopkinsville

Memorial services for 78 year-old Martha Sedberry of Hopkinsville will be Friday, August 12 at 1pm at the New Work Fellowship Church. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the church. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting

A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

