NJEDA launches the next phase in the creation of Innovation Evergreen Fund with initial Corporate Tax Credit Auction

roi-nj.com
Energy’s evolution: N.J. utilities at forefront of new clean energy sources
Everyone has known about solar for years. And, if you don’t know about offshore wind, you haven’t been paying attention to what’s going on in the state. But do you know about renewable natural gas and green hydrogen, both of which already are in use?. As New...
roi-nj.com
Tech Trends: Women at Founders & Funders
The recent Founders & Funders event, sponsored by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, brought together New Jersey startup founders with angels and venture investors in 10-minute meetings. Founders got to know investors and, in many cases, took home good advice and sometimes a promise of a follow-up meeting. NJTechWeekly.com...
roi-nj.com
BPU’s Fiordaliso preaches importance of offshore wind energy sector — and patience needed to build it
Joe Fiordaliso wants to bring offshore wind energy to the state as much as anyone — and as quickly as possible. But Fiordaliso, the president of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, said the state cannot rush the process. “All of these clean energy initiatives are long-term,” he...
roi-nj.com
Nearly $4M awarded to 45 N.J. startups through Clean Tech Seed Grant Program
Science, innovation technology – it’s what New Jersey is known for. On Monday it was announced that 45 startups statewide were awarded a combined $3.9 million in grants to help young companies accelerate development of their technologies and transform their discoveries from the research stage into commercially viable products and services.
roi-nj.com
$10.8M additional investment from Murphy admin in the drive toward zero transportation emissions
Leveraging proceeds from New Jersey’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), Gov. Phil Murphy announced an additional $10.8 million investment to further protect residents, the environment and the economy from the worsening impacts of climate change, according to a Tuesday announcement from the Governor’s office. The...
rew-online.com
$19M in financing secured for New Jersey multi-housing community
JLL represented a private developer to secure the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Columbia Bank. 231WHK is a LEED Platinum and Energy Star certified building featuring cutting edge architectural limestone and a glass façade on the exterior. It offers a unique unit mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans, as well as a retail space off Palisades Avenue. Units include real wood veneer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, high efficiency tankless hot water heaters and quiet hydronic-ducted HVAC units. The property offers two garages with 70 parking spaces, bike storage, electric car charging, a common room and terrace and a resident gym.
N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation.
roi-nj.com
A&G Real Estate Partners is marketing an 11-property medical office portfolio
A&G Real Estate Partners announced it is marketing an 11-property medical office portfolio that includes nine properties in northern New Jersey, along with individual assets in Mount Kisco, New York, and Miramar, Florida. The 310,290-square-foot portfolio is 82 percent leased, with 12-month projected net operating income of approximately $5.5 million....
roi-nj.com
Experts: Why energy-efficiency upgrades for your business may be easier (and cheaper) than you thought
It’s a startling statement — about something that gets lost in the discussion of a clean energy future. “Americans are spending $100 million a year on wasted energy from buildings — the heating, cooling and other energy-consuming things,” Susanna Chiu said. “And commercial buildings and residential buildings account for more than a third of the carbon emissions.”
roi-nj.com
Lora Fong to lead AG’s new office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Assistant Attorney General Lora Fong has been named as the first chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer within the Department of Law & Public Safety, according to a Monday directive from Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin’s office. The office will be responsible for the overarching strategy, oversight, and implementation...
These N.J. counties had the most home price reductions this year
Paying less than full price always feels good. And if you’ve shopped for a house in the past two years, you know the trend has been for listings to sell above asking price. But as the market shows signs of softening there has been an increase in the number of homes that are undergoing price reductions.
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
roi-nj.com
Maryland’s leading cannabis brand announces plans of expansion into Mississippi and New Jersey
Maryland’s leading cannabis brand Far & Dotter, on Monday announced plans of expansion into Mississippi and New Jersey with two fund recipients signing franchise agreements. Far & Dotter is a cannabis dispensary franchise model from Curio Wellness, it plans to expand into New Jersey once licenses are secured. These...
A New, Frustrating Issue Is Growing In New Jersey Grocery Stores
We have another issue in New Jersey; this time the problem is happening at our grocery stores. Our lifestyles have been forced to change since the plastic bag ban took effect in New Jersey. They have basically been wiped away in the Garden State with the interest of going green.
Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks
Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
betterwaterfront.org
Fierce opposition to $4.7 billion expansion of Turnpike Extension meets resistance from NJ Governor and Turnpike Authority
On a daily basis, 100,000 cars pass through the Holland Tunnel. Much of this traffic traverses the 8-mile long New Jersey Turnpike Extension connecting Exit 14 on the Turnpike in Newark, across the Newark Bay Bridge through Bayonne and Jersey City to the Holland Tunnel. This multi-lane, mostly elevated structure was built in 1956, during an era that saw an ambitious program to connect the U.S. with an interstate highway system.
Owner of auto collision shop admits he dodged $1.4M in taxes
The owner of an auto collision shop in New Jersey and two other businesses is headed to federal prison after admitting he failed to pay about $1.4 million in taxes by underreporting the business’ income for years. Omar Mostafa, 57, of the Morganville section of Marlboro, pleaded guilty Monday...
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission proposes updated rules
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission has submitted updated rules for the state’s personal-use cannabis market for public comment. New Jersey residents are being invited to give their feedback on the proposed rules up to Friday, September 30. The rules, which amend the initial regulations...
New Jersey Globe
Statements on the Inflation Reduction Act
“After careful review, it is clear that the Inflation Reduction Act is good for the families and small businesses in northern New Jersey. This bill passes my key test that I’ve pushed for since day one: it does not raise taxes on individuals, families, or small businesses in my District. The Inflation Reduction Act makes no changes to personal income tax rates or those impacting small businesses. That has always been my red line, and it is the key to delivering affordability for our families. In fact, it cuts costs and represents a projected tax cut of more than $550 million for my District — more than $2,000 for every family.
NJ DOT pushes mileage-based driver fee as alternative to gas tax
It has been nearly six years since a 23-cent-per-gallon increase in the Garden State's tax on gasoline lit up the phone lines and dominated the news cycle at New Jersey 101.5. With more electric and hybrid vehicles taking to the roads these days, and the newer ones that still run just on gas becoming ever more efficient, the state Department of Transportation believes there may be another way to pump up infrastructure.
