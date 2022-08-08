ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

NJEDA launches the next phase in the creation of Innovation Evergreen Fund with initial Corporate Tax Credit Auction

By Editor’s Desk
 3 days ago
Tech Trends: Women at Founders & Funders

The recent Founders & Funders event, sponsored by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, brought together New Jersey startup founders with angels and venture investors in 10-minute meetings. Founders got to know investors and, in many cases, took home good advice and sometimes a promise of a follow-up meeting. NJTechWeekly.com...
Nearly $4M awarded to 45 N.J. startups through Clean Tech Seed Grant Program

Science, innovation technology – it’s what New Jersey is known for. On Monday it was announced that 45 startups statewide were awarded a combined $3.9 million in grants to help young companies accelerate development of their technologies and transform their discoveries from the research stage into commercially viable products and services.
Phil Murphy
$19M in financing secured for New Jersey multi-housing community

JLL represented a private developer to secure the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Columbia Bank. 231WHK is a LEED Platinum and Energy Star certified building featuring cutting edge architectural limestone and a glass façade on the exterior. It offers a unique unit mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans, as well as a retail space off Palisades Avenue. Units include real wood veneer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, high efficiency tankless hot water heaters and quiet hydronic-ducted HVAC units. The property offers two garages with 70 parking spaces, bike storage, electric car charging, a common room and terrace and a resident gym.
N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation. 
A&G Real Estate Partners is marketing an 11-property medical office portfolio

A&G Real Estate Partners announced it is marketing an 11-property medical office portfolio that includes nine properties in northern New Jersey, along with individual assets in Mount Kisco, New York, and Miramar, Florida. The 310,290-square-foot portfolio is 82 percent leased, with 12-month projected net operating income of approximately $5.5 million....
Experts: Why energy-efficiency upgrades for your business may be easier (and cheaper) than you thought

It’s a startling statement — about something that gets lost in the discussion of a clean energy future. “Americans are spending $100 million a year on wasted energy from buildings — the heating, cooling and other energy-consuming things,” Susanna Chiu said. “And commercial buildings and residential buildings account for more than a third of the carbon emissions.”
Lora Fong to lead AG’s new office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Assistant Attorney General Lora Fong has been named as the first chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer within the Department of Law & Public Safety, according to a Monday directive from Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin’s office. The office will be responsible for the overarching strategy, oversight, and implementation...
These N.J. counties had the most home price reductions this year

Paying less than full price always feels good. And if you’ve shopped for a house in the past two years, you know the trend has been for listings to sell above asking price. But as the market shows signs of softening there has been an increase in the number of homes that are undergoing price reductions.
Fierce opposition to $4.7 billion expansion of Turnpike Extension meets resistance from NJ Governor and Turnpike Authority

On a daily basis, 100,000 cars pass through the Holland Tunnel. Much of this traffic traverses the 8-mile long New Jersey Turnpike Extension connecting Exit 14 on the Turnpike in Newark, across the Newark Bay Bridge through Bayonne and Jersey City to the Holland Tunnel. This multi-lane, mostly elevated structure was built in 1956, during an era that saw an ambitious program to connect the U.S. with an interstate highway system.
New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission proposes updated rules

NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission has submitted updated rules for the state’s personal-use cannabis market for public comment. New Jersey residents are being invited to give their feedback on the proposed rules up to Friday, September 30. The rules, which amend the initial regulations...
Statements on the Inflation Reduction Act

“After careful review, it is clear that the Inflation Reduction Act is good for the families and small businesses in northern New Jersey. This bill passes my key test that I’ve pushed for since day one: it does not raise taxes on individuals, families, or small businesses in my District. The Inflation Reduction Act makes no changes to personal income tax rates or those impacting small businesses. That has always been my red line, and it is the key to delivering affordability for our families. In fact, it cuts costs and represents a projected tax cut of more than $550 million for my District — more than $2,000 for every family.
NJ DOT pushes mileage-based driver fee as alternative to gas tax

It has been nearly six years since a 23-cent-per-gallon increase in the Garden State's tax on gasoline lit up the phone lines and dominated the news cycle at New Jersey 101.5. With more electric and hybrid vehicles taking to the roads these days, and the newer ones that still run just on gas becoming ever more efficient, the state Department of Transportation believes there may be another way to pump up infrastructure.
