Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
18-year-old, woman die after serious Orange County crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people died following a Tuesday morning crash in Orange County. It happened around 8 a.m. in the area of University Boulevard and Pelee Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Nissan Versa was traveling east on University Boulevard in the left turning lane. A Ford Mustang was traveling west in the center lane.
Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office share surveillance video online showing the incident as it happened Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. It's unclear...
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
Sheriff: Boy fatally beaten for drinking from toilet was thirsty due to lack of drinks in hotel room
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it has arrested a couple who beat their 6-year-old son to death for drinking from a toilet in the hotel room in which they lived with five other people. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Lake County detective tracks down teen allegedly involved in January shootout
A Lake County sheriff’s office detective has tracked down a Leesburg teen who allegedly started a gunfight earlier this year. Dylan Scott Eckerdt, 19, was arrested Monday evening on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Eckerdt had been driven on Jan. 21 to the 34500 block...
Man arrested after 5 armed robberies, possible homicide, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect of five armed robberies in Lake County was arrested on Tuesday, and he may be the suspect wanted in an active homicide investigation, according to the Lake County Sheriffs Office. Dustin Perdue, 27, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies suspected him of being...
Semitruck overturns and kills driver on I-4 ramp in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Osceola County are asked to use caution after a deadly crash Wednesday morning. Troopers said a semitruck driver was killed in a crash on the westbound Interstate 4 exit ramp to eastbound Osceola Parkway in the area of mile marker 65 in Kissimmee.
Deadly shooting under investigation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday responded to the 1800 block of Baywood Avenue in Orlando for reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they...
Two Florida Men Arrested After Robbing A Mother At Gunpoint While She Held Her Infant
Two Florida men are behind bars after robbing a mother who was standing with her young child and holding her baby, in broad daylight. According to investigators, on Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m., a woman standing with her young child and holding her infant was
Palm Bay dirt bike driver critically injured in Melbourne crash, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Palm Bay dirt bike driver sustained life-threatening in a Melbourne crash on Tuesday, according to police. Officers said they responded to the crash in the area of Lipscomb and Reverend Nathaniel L Harris Streets. [TRENDING: Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to close down in...
Florida cold case solved: Suspect's family comes forward to help solve 30-year-old murder
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The family members of Robert Cates, a man accused of killing his friend in Orlando in 1992, came forward to law enforcement to help solve the Orange County cold case, investigators announced during a news conference held Wednesday – exactly 30 years to the date of the crime.
Two men rob multiple stores in central Florida
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two men after they robbed multiple stores at gunpoint in central Florida on Sunday. According to deputies, the men entered the Family Dollar in Poinciana just after the store opened at 7 a.m. Surveillance video from...
Holly Hill woman, 58, killed in head-on crash on US-17 in Volusia, FHP says
A 58-year-old Holly Hill woman was killed and her 62-year-old passenger was seriously injured Monday night in a head-on crash in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 near Dickey Lane. [TRENDING: Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to...
Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
Man Arrested at Daytona Hotel for Fatal Stabbing
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - 38 year-old Durian Atwaters was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Tuesday and charged with 2nd degree murder for the killing of 34 year-old Rickey Shelhorse. The DBPD received 911 calls early Tuesday morning from passers-by who saw Shelhorse's body lying on the ground...
Florida seeks death penalty for Longwood man accused of killing 3-year-old daughter
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Attorneys for the State of Florida are seeking the death penalty against a Longwood man accused of killing his 3-year-old daughter and slashing the throat of his 12-year-old daughter, according to an affidavit. Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, was arrested earlier this year after attacking his daughters...
Officers walk youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee officer to first day of school
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee Officer Matthew Baxter had some special people escort her to her first day of kindergarten on Wednesday. Officers with the Kissimmee Police Department were at Laureate Park Elementary School to see little Sofia Baxter off to her first day of class, as well as her old sister, Zarah.
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
Parents and children visiting Orlando say they were stuck in hotel elevator for 3 hours
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two moms and their children seek answers after getting trapped in a hotel elevator. Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed they received a call Sunday to the Orlando World Center Marriott for a high-angle rescue. WESH 2 talked to the mothers over the phone. The moms, who...
