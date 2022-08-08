OK, I’ll admit it, I’m a bit of a data geek. As so much gardening advice is based not on systematically tested ideas, but received wisdom, I find doing a bit of measuring and recording can often reveal some surprising results. One of the simplest methods I have found is timing how long I spent doing different indoor and outdoor gardening tasks and noting how they stack up. While I was pretty sure watering was going to come out top in terms of time investment in the growing season, even I was astonished that 70% of my time spent in the garden was dedicated exclusively to holding a hose. If you are anything like me, finding water-wise ways to irrigate will not only save you an enormous amount of time, but reduce your bills and help the planet, too.

