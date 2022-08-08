ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Report: RI ranks 5th for best preschool system

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QzfvX_0h8rmcSU00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Children who go to preschool are more likely to be prepared academically for later grades and have a higher graduation rate, according to the National Education Association .

It turns out a lot of your child’s early education success may have to do with where you live, and that’s good to hear if you live in Rhode Island.

The Ocean State ranks 5th in the nation for the best preschool system, according to a recently released WalletHub report .

Story continues below map.

Source: WalletHub

WalletHub used 12 key indicators to identify which states offered the top early education systems including, access, quality, resources and economic support.

Rhode Island ranked 2nd for resources and ecomonic support, 6th for quality, and 27th for access.

Click here for a detailed breakdown of how the states were scored

Neighboring Connecticut ranked 20th and Massachusetts came in at 38.

Here is a list of the top 20 states with the best preschool systems:

  1. Arkansas
  2. Nebraska
  3. Maryland
  4. District of Columbia
  5. Rhode Island
  6. Alabama
  7. Oregon
  8. Vermont
  9. West Virginia
  10. New Mexico
  11. New Jersey
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Delaware
  14. tennessee
  15. South Carolina
  16. Louisiana
  17. Illinois
  18. Washington
  19. Kentucky
  20. Connecticut
Back to School: When do students return to class? Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 3

Related
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes three beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down three beaches for swimming Wednesday. The Department of Health said Third Beach in Middletown, Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville, and Harmony Hill School Beach in Glocester have unsafe bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor the beach...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
rimonthly.com

2022 Best of Rhode Island: Editors’ Picks

By Jamie Coelho, Edelinda Baptista, Lauren Clem, Bob Curley. Karen Deutsch, Dana Laverty, Nicole Mineau, Kaitlyn Murray, Casey Nilsson, Lou Papineau, Annie Sherman and Kerri Tallman. Photography: Alex Gagne, Wolf Matthewson, Meaghan Susi and Angel Tucker. Cheers to another impressive selection of winners, meticulously chosen by Rhode Island Monthly’s editors...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

McKee issues statewide drought advisory

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee on Tuesday issued a statewide drought advisory. “While our water supply is designed to withstand drought, Rhode Islanders should be aware of the current conditions,” said McKee in a release. “As a precaution, I encourage residents and businesses to consider taking water conservation measures.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Preschoolers#Parenting Tips#Wallethub#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
WATERFORD, CT
rimonthly.com

The Largest WaterFire of the Season Will Be a Cultural Extravaganza

Downtown Providence will be lit with the warm glow of a full WaterFire lighting on Saturday, Aug. 13 for a very special celebration. The weekend’s events are sponsored by the Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) to celebrate the vibrant communities of color here in Rhode Island. Connect with the community village of more than forty POC-funded nonprofits that offer critical services and opportunities to Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) in the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
WALTHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Examiner

Rhode Island families to receive up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children

Rhode Island families will soon receive some extra money to help cover rising costs in the state. For people making up to $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for joint filers, families with at least one child will receive $250 from the state for up to three children. The program, titled the Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate, is expected to support nearly 115,000 Rhode Island families, according to the state governor's office.
INCOME TAX
ABC6.com

Gov. McKee calls fight on Block Island ferry ‘unacceptable’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One day after a fight broke out on the Block Island Ferry, that sent two person to the hospital, Gov. Dan McKee called the incident unacceptable. “Certainly that was not what we want to see anywhere in the state of Rhode Island,” said McKee. “[The] behavior that I’m hearing on the ferry last night was not acceptable, and we are certainly going to respond in a strong way to protect the safety of the people of in the state of Rhode Island and enjoy our great state.”
POLITICS
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy