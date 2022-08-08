ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

3 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery sentenced on federal hate crime charges

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ioYo1_0h8rmULY00

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery have now been sentenced on federal hate crime charges.

Both Greg and Travis McMichael received another life sentence. Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan was sentenced to 35 years.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was inside the courtroom Monday where two of the three men apologized to the family.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a stunning moment Greg McMichael and Bryan turned to Arbery’s family and apologized. When asked if he wanted to say anything, Travis McMichael simply said no.

It has taken years, but Wanda Cooper Jones, Arbery’s mother, and the rest of Arbery’s family said they feel a sense of peace.

“I’m thankful because It’s been a long fight but I’m thankful that God gave us the strength to continue to fight,” Cooper Jones said. “It was 74 days before we actually got an arrest, so think about today. We got convictions on a federal level.”

A U.S. district judge sentenced all three men convicted of murdering Arbery on federal hate crime charges Monday.

In February, a jury ruled that Greg McMichael, his son Travis and Bryan targeted Arbery because he was Black.

First to go before the judge Monday morning was Travis McMichael. The judge sentenced him to life plus 10 years on the hate crime charges.

Greg McMichael was sentenced next. He received life plus seven years.

And finally, Bryan was sentenced Monday afternoon, with the judge giving him 420 months in prison.

Bryan never fired a shot, but the judge said he chased Arbery and then recorded the deadly shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In a surprising moment, inside court, Greg McMichael turned to the Arbery family and apologized. Bryan also told the family that he was sorry.

“Unfortunately, his apology doesn’t bring back my son. I do accept the apology,” Cooper Jones told Washington.

“When you caught up and it’s looking bad for you and you try to apologize, that’s the wrong time to make apology. He should have done that, day one,” said Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud Arbery’s father.

As for the Arbery family, they said their focus now turns the former Glynn County district attorney who was indicted for misconduct in the Arbery case.

Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he’ll be killed in state prison Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Ahmaud Arbery’s Parents React Following His Killers Hate Crime Sentence

All three Georgia White men involved in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are being given additional prison sentences on federal hate crime charges. Travis and Greg McMichael, the father and son who killed 25-year-old Arbery as he was out for a jog, were sentenced Monday to life in prison. The third man William Bryan, who recorded the incident, was sentenced to 35 years.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
Glynn County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
douglasnow.com

Retired Superior Court Judge Clarence Blount passes at 96

Former Waycross Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Clarence Blount passed away at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, August 7. He was 96. His parents were the late Mae Couch and Charlie B. Blount of Pierce County. Judge Blount graduated from Blackshear High School in 1943 as his class salutatorian. He attended the University of Georgia and graduated in 1950 from the University of Georgia School of Law (Lumpkin Law School). He subsequently practiced law in Waycross and in 1965, joined Lamar (Swampy) Gibson and Baker McGee in the law firm of Gibson, McGee and Blount. Judge Blount also served as judge of the Waycross Police Court from 1961-1981.
WAYCROSS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcmichael
102.5 The Bone

Georgia city honors Ahmaud Arbery with street sign

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The coastal city of Brunswick, Georgia, where Ahmaud Arbery was killed, is honoring the slain 25-year-old with a street sign. "The hardest part is knowing he is no longer with me," Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said at Tuesday's unveiling. "But I look at the change that...
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Hate Crime#Shooting#Violent Crime
wtoc.com

Smiley Elementary closed Wednesday due to water issues

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiley Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 10, due to water and sewage issues, according to the school system. Students were dismissed early on Tuesday after being taken to Long County High to use those facilities. Again, students will not report to Smiley...
LONG COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
174K+
Followers
121K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy