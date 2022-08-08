ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Storms bring lightning to Maryland, particularly south of Baltimore

UPDATE (5:30 p.m.) -- This is a nasty storm going into Anne Arundel County with hail, frequent lightning and strong winds! It seems to be interacting with a low level east-southeast wind, so it might be rotating. It's over 50,000 feet tall. Driving will be difficult!. UPDATE (5:13 p.m.) --...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Potential for storms triggers Flood Watch

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore area has been looking at a high of 90 degrees on Wednesday with mostly moderate humidity in place.But with a cold front draped across Maryland, showers and thunderstorms are likely.An Areal Flood Warning is in effect for Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties until 11 p.m.Also, a Flood Watch remains in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington counties until 11:00 p.m.An Areal Flood Warning is in effect for Allegany County until 11:15 p.m.An Areal Flood Warning is in effect for Anne Arundel, Montgomery, and Prince...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Heat Advisory in place Tuesday, heat index approaching 105°

Meteorologist Ava Marie says there is a Heat Advisory in place for most of Maryland with temps in the upper 90's and a heat index of 105 degrees. The hottest part of the day will be in between noon and 4 p.m. so be careful while outdoors. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening.
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com

Days after storm, cleanup continues in northeast Baltimore as costs rise

Cleanup work continues in northeast Baltimore after last week's severe storms, and city officials are offering help. As homeowners and professional crews continued Wednesday to clear trees and utility lines, Baltimore City and state officials are working to connect residents with resources. City officials are hosting a storm recovery assistance...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sticky and stormy Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Maryland enters a pattern of days that will be hot, sticky, and stormy.On Saturday, low temperatures will be in mid the 70s and could climb into the low 90s yet feel like triple digits because of the humidity. The coming wet weather is a slight cause for concern; the ground is already saturated so any more storms could cause flooding. On Sunday, the heat is expected to stick around and provide a combination of sun, clouds, and possible thunderstorms.The stormy pattern will continue throughout the week but we are hopeful to see some relief by Friday.Friday will bring more sunshine and comfortable temps ranging between the low 60s to the low 80s. 
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Heat and humidity start new week before cooler changes arrives in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. August 7 — Heat, humidity, and storms continue into the new week with a pattern change coming late week. Sunday is another hot and steamy day with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat indices near 100 degrees. There is the chance for isolated storms during the afternoon through the early night.
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

Blue duiker calf born at Maryland Zoo

BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore announced this morning that they welcomed a new blue duiker calf to their family. On July 24, Marigold, the female blue duiker calf, was born to Flower and Kuruka. The birth of Marigold was highly recommended by the Blue Duiker...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Humid
WBOC

Storms Tomorrow; Then A Cool Down!

Forecast updated on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 3:55 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Warm and muggy. Low 77-79°. Wind: Southwest 4-11 mph. Wednesday: Sunny and hot. Very humid with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be heavy with a strong wind gust. High 92-93° inland with temps. near 87-92 on the beaches. Wind: W 1-7 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 10

ANNAPOLIS Md. – Families are fitting in those last summer vacations and simple relaxing times close to home. From local ponds and tributaries to the waters off Ocean City, Maryland’s waters are ideal places to spend time with children and allow them to experience the joys of fishing.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

'White power' flyers distributed around downtown Columbia over the weekend, Ball says

BALTIMORE -- "White power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia over the weekend, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.The Howard County Police Department is investigating the "hate bias" incident and is aware of similar flyers in other states, Ball's office said."Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated," Ball said. "In Howard County, we value very individual and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
COLUMBIA, MD
Bay Net

DNR Says Be On The Lookout For Foxes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Have you seen a fox lately? Maybe during the day? No need to worry, it is quite common to see foxes, particularly younger ones, roaming around. As the long hot days of summer roll on, it becomes more difficult to find food, which forces the kits to increase their range and be more active in the face of competition.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
weaa.org

Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland

(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore has distributed 1.7M food boxes during pandemic

Baltimore City distributed more than 1.7 million food boxes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city distributed some 1.4 million produce boxes, which amounted to some 178 million servings of fresh fruits and vegetables. Baltimore's Food Policy and Planning Division led the city's COVID-19 emergency food response. Residents in Healthy Food...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy