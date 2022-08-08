BALTIMORE -- Maryland enters a pattern of days that will be hot, sticky, and stormy.On Saturday, low temperatures will be in mid the 70s and could climb into the low 90s yet feel like triple digits because of the humidity. The coming wet weather is a slight cause for concern; the ground is already saturated so any more storms could cause flooding. On Sunday, the heat is expected to stick around and provide a combination of sun, clouds, and possible thunderstorms.The stormy pattern will continue throughout the week but we are hopeful to see some relief by Friday.Friday will bring more sunshine and comfortable temps ranging between the low 60s to the low 80s.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO