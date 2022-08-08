Read full article on original website
Reward offered in death investigation of 20-year-old Sylacauga man
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the Identity and/or arrest of person(s) responsible for the death of a 20-year-old man in Sylacauga. Sylacauga Police said Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes was shot and killed on July 29, 2022. This happened around...
Photos: A special escort for a fallen deputy's kids
Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade and other members of law enforcement escorted the children of Deputy Brad Johnson to their first day of school. Johnson was shot and killed in June during a chase with a suspect.
Alabama Town Unanimously Votes To Abolish Entire Police Department Due to Racist Text
The city council of the town of Vincent, Alabama, unanimously voted on Thursday to terminate the police chief and dissolve the entirety of the police force after a racist joke was shared amongst officers through text. WVTM 13 reports that Assistant Police Chief John Goss allegedly was the one to...
Police: 12-year-old allegedly shot, killed mother accidentally in Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Police say a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mother accidentally over the weekend in Alabama and tried to cover up what happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that on Saturday just after midnight, deputies were called out to a house. When they arrived, they found Ayobiyi Cook, 29, dead.
Fallen Bibb County deputy’s daughters escorted on first day of school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputy Brad Johnson was killed in the line of duty earlier this summer. On Tuesday, his daughters were escorted to their first day of Kindergarten and Middle School. Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were part of the escort. Sheriff Jody Wade with...
Birmingham-area attorney charged with smuggling drugs into jail for client
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested an attorney who allegedly brought contraband into the jail while visiting a client over the weekend. According to authorities, investigators were alerted about an alleged plot to bring contraband into the jail. Around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, attorney Harrison Jones came to the jail to […]
Jacksonville Police Seeking Identity of Vehicle Burglar
Jacksonville, AL – – Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Citywide request for information. Case: JPD22-0809A Jacksonville Police Department 256-782-3897 The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating multiple cases of Unlawful Breaking & Entering of a Vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s). Jacksonville Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect that […]
Birmingham-area lawyer accused of trying to smuggle heroin to Jefferson County Jail inmate
A Birmingham area lawyer is under arrest after authorities say he tried to smuggle heroin to an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail. Harrison Royster Jones, of H.R. Jones Law, is charged with trafficking heroin and promoting prison contraband. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Sunday, and released the same day after posting $15,000 bond.
Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
Birmingham church starts GoFundMe account for family of missing man
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — As a search continues for a missing 42-year-old Birmingham man last seen Monday morning, support is pouring in for his family. Get the latest updates in the video above. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Gemeinhart was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Monday wearing...
1 dead, 2 injured in major crash that shut down Highway 31 in Calera
A major accident involving several vehicles and a tractor trailer has a portion of Highway 31 temporarily shut down.
Three arrested on drug charges after kidnapping report determined to be false
The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals on drug charges after a 911 call about a kidnapping led to a search. Jose Juan Medellin Hernandez, Antonio Jimenez Sanchez and Ofelia Sala Sanchez have each been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from an Aug. 1 incident.
Report Released on Fatal Calhoun County Accident
According to Sergeant Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday (August 5th) – a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man. That incident occurred around 7:45pm on Friendship Road – approximately one mile south of the Oxford city limits. Twenty year...
Woman found dead in Jefferson County home over the weekend now identified
A woman found dead in her Jefferson County home has been identified as the wife of a Birmingham police officer. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Ayobiyi Abeni Cook. She was 29 and lived in Forestdale. Cook’s husband has been a police officer in Birmingham since...
86-year-old killed in Shelby County crash
An 86-year-old man was killed in a Shelby County crash
Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System. The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule. This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used...
Gunfire during exhibition driving in downtown Birmingham leaves female bystander dead, 4 others wounded
Gunfire erupted early Sunday during exhibition driving in downtown Birmingham, leaving a woman dead and four others injured. A large crowd was gathered in a parking lot in the 800 block of Second Avenue North where drivers were doing burnouts and donuts. According to police and to a video circulating on social media, a vehicle doing a burnout struck another vehicle in the parking lot.
Birmingham construction workers trapped 60 feet in air for 2 hours when lift malfunctioned
Two Dunn Building Company workers were trapped 60 feet in the air for about two hours in Birmingham Wednesday when their lift malfunctioned. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. The location was a self-storage building in the 900 block of 28th Street North.
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer
Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
Jim Oakley, an Alabama legend
A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Pressnewspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamian’s minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
