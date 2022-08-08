ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincent, AL

Reward offered in death investigation of 20-year-old Sylacauga man

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the Identity and/or arrest of person(s) responsible for the death of a 20-year-old man in Sylacauga. Sylacauga Police said Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes was shot and killed on July 29, 2022. This happened around...
SYLACAUGA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Seeking Identity of Vehicle Burglar

Jacksonville, AL –  – Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle. Citywide request for information. Case: JPD22-0809A Jacksonville Police Department 256-782-3897 The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating multiple cases of Unlawful Breaking & Entering of a Vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s). Jacksonville Investigators released photos of an unknown suspect that […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station

PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
PELHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham church starts GoFundMe account for family of missing man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — As a search continues for a missing 42-year-old Birmingham man last seen Monday morning, support is pouring in for his family. Get the latest updates in the video above. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Gemeinhart was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Monday wearing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Three arrested on drug charges after kidnapping report determined to be false

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals on drug charges after a 911 call about a kidnapping led to a search. Jose Juan Medellin Hernandez, Antonio Jimenez Sanchez and Ofelia Sala Sanchez have each been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from an Aug. 1 incident.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Report Released on Fatal Calhoun County Accident

According to Sergeant Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday (August 5th) – a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man. That incident occurred around 7:45pm on Friendship Road – approximately one mile south of the Oxford city limits. Twenty year...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Woman found dead in Jefferson County home over the weekend now identified

A woman found dead in her Jefferson County home has been identified as the wife of a Birmingham police officer. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Ayobiyi Abeni Cook. She was 29 and lived in Forestdale. Cook’s husband has been a police officer in Birmingham since...
wbrc.com

Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System. The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule. This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Gunfire during exhibition driving in downtown Birmingham leaves female bystander dead, 4 others wounded

Gunfire erupted early Sunday during exhibition driving in downtown Birmingham, leaving a woman dead and four others injured. A large crowd was gathered in a parking lot in the 800 block of Second Avenue North where drivers were doing burnouts and donuts. According to police and to a video circulating on social media, a vehicle doing a burnout struck another vehicle in the parking lot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
A.W. Naves

Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer

Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
southeastsun.com

Jim Oakley, an Alabama legend

A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Pressnewspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamian’s minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
ALABAMA STATE

