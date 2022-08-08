Read full article on original website
KWQC
Sunny and mild afternoon
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - There will be sunshine and comfortable conditions today with highs in the mid-80s under sunny skies. Tonight, there will be temperatures falling to the low 60s. There will be some clouds moving in early tomorrow and small rain chances will return in the morning and into the afternoon. Highs Thursday will be in the low 80s. There will be mostly cloudy skies Friday with another small chance for rain, but it will also be cooler with some highs in the 70s. There will be an increase in heat this weekend with highs looking to be in the mid-80s. Rain chances this weekend and into early next week are still to be determined.
KWQC
Still cool Tuesday despite sunny skies
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are off to a much quieter start Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s and 60s. Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s, which is slightly cooler than normal for this time of August. We will have another...
KWQC
Rain Ending/Partial Clearing PM
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Showers and storms will come to an end early this afternoon, followed by gradual clearing this evening and overnight. High pressure building into the upper Midwest should provide us with plenty of warm sunshine through the rest of the week. Conditions will be quiet and uneventful, with highs in the 80′s and lows in the 60′s through the period. Look for a few clouds passing through during the weekend.
Wait, Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Iowa?
Do you like driving barefoot? When I was new to driving I loved taking off my sandals and driving with my bare feet in the summer months. I think back then I believed it helped me feel the pedals and I knew how much or how little I was pushing down on them. It probably didn't help I wasn't very tall when I was 15 and got my permit so anything I could do to feel the pedals better I was willing to give it a shot.
ourquadcities.com
Only Quad Cities emergency vet cutting hours
Those of us who have pets know they are like family and when they’re sick, they need to see a vet. The only emergency animal clinic in the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. Local pet owners will soon not have that option for emergency veterinary care two days a week.
Bad Cases of ‘Corn Sweat’ Are Heating Up Iowa
Midwesterners are no strangers to oppressive summer temperatures. As a native East Coaster, one of the first things I really picked up on when I moved to Iowa was the whiplash-like weather that Iowa has. The winters are bitter and the summers are sweltering. In a recent report, parts of...
KWQC
Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Delta Airlines is suspending five routes across the country, including the Quad Cities flight to Minneapolis. Delta representatives say this is primarily due to the nationwide pilot shortage. Flights from Moline to Minneapolis will stop on Oct. 5, indefinitely. Ashleigh Davis, the Public Relations and Marketing...
KWQC
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa. It comes in addition to Archer Daniels Midlands’ proposed pipeline that would stretch 350-miles to connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
Find Cool Summer Events In Illinois And Iowa In The Weekly FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Carly Pearce Had an Epic Moment On Stage Friday in Iowa [WATCH]
On August 2nd, the Mississippi Valley Fair kicked off six days of concerts on the Grandstand stage. Not surprisingly, many of those concerts are country acts, including Dustin Lynch, Brantley Gilbert, Jimmie Allen, and Carly Pearce. On Friday night, August 5th, Carly Pearce took the stage in Iowa, and it...
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa DOT meets with area city leaders to discuss current, upcoming projects
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several northwest Iowa community leaders joined the Iowa DOT Tuesday morning for a project meeting to discuss updates around Siouxland. Mayor Bob Scott and other representatives spoke at the DOT meeting about projects happening around the city like South Bridge Interchange and the Cone Park Mountain Bike trails. But one of the biggest projects in the works is the reconstruction of the Gordon Drive Viaduct.
Favorite Quad Cities Bakery Moving To Bigger and Better Location
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie has made a big announcement on Facebook. "I am beyond excited to announce, that due to the remarkable growth of Oh So Sweet and the unwavering support the Quad Cities has shown us over the last 8 1/2 years, that WE ARE EXPANDING!" The bakery...
Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there is a catch
(WTVO) — Illinois families are spending a little less to get their kids ready for the school year, as the state’s sales tax holiday on school supplies kicked in Friday. It reduces the state’s portion of the tax rate for 6.25% to just 1.25%. Residents still have to pay local taxes. It covers traditional supplies […]
weareiowa.com
Iowa produced pen makes history
The Iowa Almanac with Professor Jeff Stein takes a look at an Iowa produced PEN that was part of history on this day, August 8th...in 1945. The W.A. Sheaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison, Iowa was used to sign one of the most important documents in history and continues to be used today. Learn the story of how this happened and the history behind the Sheaffer pen. www.iowaalamanc.com.
KWQC
Islamic Center of the QC provides backpacks to community
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Sunday, the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities gave away 120 backpacks to the community. The Islamic Center of the QC gave away backpacks and ice cream to families to prepare for the school year. About eight volunteers helped distribute the backpacks throughout the afternoon. Farida...
foxillinois.com
93 counties in Illinois rated high or medium community for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of...
qctoday.com
Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries for August 9
Read through the obituaries published today in The Quad-City Times.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Hy-Vee’s open positions, work place benefits
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you are looking for a second job where you can get some fast cash, you might want to consider Hy-Vee. Sarah Kew Hy-Vee Human Resources Manager Sarah Kew said the company changed to weekly pay back in March. “Helps folks budget a little bit...
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
