QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - There will be sunshine and comfortable conditions today with highs in the mid-80s under sunny skies. Tonight, there will be temperatures falling to the low 60s. There will be some clouds moving in early tomorrow and small rain chances will return in the morning and into the afternoon. Highs Thursday will be in the low 80s. There will be mostly cloudy skies Friday with another small chance for rain, but it will also be cooler with some highs in the 70s. There will be an increase in heat this weekend with highs looking to be in the mid-80s. Rain chances this weekend and into early next week are still to be determined.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO