ALERT CENTER: 8 sought in robbery at Uniondale Walmart

Police say eight people are wanted in a robbery that occurred at a Uniondale Walmart on Aug 3 at 9 p.m.



According to detectives, police responded to the location at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a robbery that just occurred.

After an investigation was conducted, it was revealed that seven male subjects and one female entered the location together and loaded up three separate shopping carts full of electronics that included TV’s and speakers. The value of the items was in excess of $2,500.

Police say the subjects all started walking toward the exit at which time they confronted by a loss prevention store employee.

According to police, one suspect was standing behind the employee and was holding a purple electronic stun gun. That is when they activated the stun gun near the employee and frightened the employee.

All eight subjects fled in three separate waiting cars that were observed traveling east on Jerusalem Avenue. There were no injuries reported. The investigation is continuing.

Detectives request that if anyone has any information regarding the above crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.