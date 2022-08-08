ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hyde Park, NY

LIRR: Service changes to New Hyde Park, Merillon Avenue stations

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18XhYR_0h8rltBO00

The Long Island Rail Road says major changes started this week to eastbound service at New Hyde Park and Merillon Avenue due to work on the platforms as part of the Third Track project.

From 5 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, eastbound trains will bypass both stations.

Instead, riders are urged to stay on the train to Mineola and transfer there for bus service back to Merillon Avenue and New Hyde Park.

"The conductor told me on the train that I couldn't go - that I had to get dropped off at Mineola, which I kind of didn't expect - kind of confused me a bit because I wasn't sure how the shuttle buses worked," says Emily Su.

In addition, riders should allow up to 40 minutes extra time, or use the nearby Stewart Manor or Nassau Boulevard stations on the Hempstead Branch as an alternative.

During the evening rush hour, most eastbound trains will stop at New Hyde Park and Merillon Avenue, but riders will need to be in the first six cars to exit at both stations.

Crews are installing a newly built third track, which will add new peak train times on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson, Huntington and Oyster Bay branches.

It's part of the LIRR's Main Line Expansion Project that is adding 10 miles of a third track, the rebuilding of five stations and other upgrades.

Residents are excited about the project and are hopefully it will mean no more delays in the future.

"Better now, sooner rather than later, if they have to get improvements done hopefully there's no delays," says Jay Kumar, of Rockville Centre.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rush, NY
City
Huntington, NY
City
Hyde Park, NY
City
Ronkonkoma, NY
City
Port Jefferson, NY
City
New Hyde Park, NY
City
Mineola, NY
City
Rockville Centre, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
City
Nassau, NY
City
Oyster Bay, NY
City
Stewart Manor, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lirr#Bus Service#Shuttle Buses#Long Island Rail Road#Lirr Service#Avenue
longisland.com

Police Car Struck on Long Island Expressway While Officer Inside

The Public Information Office reports the details of a Vehicular Accident that. occurred on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 2:55 pm in New Hyde Park. According to police, a Highway Patrol Officer was investigating an eastbound. vehicular accident in the vicinity of Exit 36. While seated in has patrol car...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

See inside the new Grand Central Madison LIRR Station

The much-anticipated new LIRR station in midtown, officially dubbed Grand Central Madison, will soon open—and we’ve got the pictures to prove it. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) released a series of photos from the new 700,000-square-foot terminal following a tour of the space by officials that included Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
27east.com

Search For Southampton Village Police Chief Continues

The search for a chief for the Southampton Village Police — the department has been without a permanent chief for nearly a year — will continue, and while village officials... more. Joshua Lekanides, 30, of Ridge was pulled over on Montauk Highway just before 3 a.m. on August...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
News 12

News 12

99K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy