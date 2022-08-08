ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison writer Meghan O’Gieblyn explores the connection between technology and religion

Recently, a Google software engineer named Blake Lemoine claimed that an artificial intelligence program he helped create had attained sentience. “I know a person when I talk to it,” he declared, prompting his employer to put him on administrative leave. “It doesn’t matter whether they have a brain made of meat in their head. Or if they have a billion lines of code.”
Madison quartet MQBS has been playing out and working on an EP

Michael Darling, Quintin Bovre, Beatrice Lawrence, Sigra DeWeese and now Jack Brahm are MQBS. Pronounced “mobs,” the acronym is a nod to the original members’ first initials. Darling, Bovre, Lawrence and DeWeese formed the collective in January 2020 after meeting at an open mic night at the...
