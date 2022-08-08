ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonial Heights, VA

Flipped tanker truck shuts down sections of I-95

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A flipped tanker truck is causing lane closures and traffic backups on Interstate 95 in Colonial Heights.

The crash is located on I-95 south near South Park Mall Road. The south right lane, right shoulder and exit ramp to South Park Mall have been shut down.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers of delays in the area due to the incident.

    Crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights Monday, August 8. (Photo: VDOT)
    Crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights Monday, August 8. (Photo: VDOT)
