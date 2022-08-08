4 Dead, 2 Critically Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Galveston (Galveston, TX)
Officials report that 4 people were killed and 2 were critically injured in a collision between a golf cart and an SUV driven by an allegedly intoxicated man. The fatal incident took place at 11:30 PM on Saturday.
Police reports state that the SUV, driven by [..]
