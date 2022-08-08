Read full article on original website
KTNV
Traffic alert: Northbound Jones Blvd. shut down at 215 ramps after crash
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Northbound lanes of Jones Boulevard were shut down in the northwest part of Las Vegas on Monday after a crash blocked traffic. Traffic cameras in the area showed a semi-truck stopped and blocking all travel lanes at the 215 Beltway off-ramp at Jones Boulevard. According...
KTNV
Police: 2 pedestrians hit by cars on Washington Avenue; 1 killed
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the span of five minutes on Tuesday morning, two pedestrians were hit by cars on Washington Avenue, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. One person was critically injured; the other was killed. Officers were first called to the intersection of J Street and...
KTNV
77-year-old woman dies from injuries after scooter hit box spring on Torrey Pines Drive
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 77-year-old woman who was hurt in a scooter collision last month has died from her injuries, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Monday. Police say Earthly Cota was pronounced deceased at a local hospice facility. Cota was taken to University Medical Center's...
KTNV
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol pulls over driver going wrong way, believed to be impaired
(KTNV) — The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol posted a Facebook post Sunday afternoon that they pulled over someone who was going the wrong way. Police pulled over the driver Saturday night. "This wrong way driver could have killed someone or them self if it wasn’t for the actions...
KTNV
Game Day Express has returned for the 2022-2023 sports season
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Game Day express is returning for this upcoming sports season. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is bringing back the Game Day express and will be providing direct service to Allegiant Stadium for Raiders and UNLV football games, and T-Mobile Arena for Golden Knights games.
