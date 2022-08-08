ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

KTNV

Police: 2 pedestrians hit by cars on Washington Avenue; 1 killed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the span of five minutes on Tuesday morning, two pedestrians were hit by cars on Washington Avenue, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. One person was critically injured; the other was killed. Officers were first called to the intersection of J Street and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Game Day Express has returned for the 2022-2023 sports season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Game Day express is returning for this upcoming sports season. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is bringing back the Game Day express and will be providing direct service to Allegiant Stadium for Raiders and UNLV football games, and T-Mobile Arena for Golden Knights games.
LAS VEGAS, NV

