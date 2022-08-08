ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Car crashes into fire hydrant in front of Florence business

By Dennis Bright
 3 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crash in Florence Sunday evening created quite a mess, but according to firefighters, the driver escaped unharmed.

It happened when a car crashed and landed on top of a fire hydrant in front of Naturally Outdoors Outfitters in the 2500 block of W. Palmetto Street.

It’s unclear what led to the crash. No additional information was immediately available from authorities.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

