3D printers helps bring community’s designs to life

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — As part of an initiative to offer more learning opportunities for community members in Madison County, the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library now has 3D printers available.

The library can print everything from toys to phone stands for your desk, cookie cutters, and even prosthetics.

The printer is part of their Makers Space Studio which hosts different hands-on classes such as 3D printing, sewing, and science. The space is available to anyone with a library card.

Nora Bahr is a Makers Space Specialist at the Madison Public Library. She told News 19 that their goal is to make technology more accessible to community members.

So, when it comes to the printer, her favorite part is watching someone’s design come to life. “There’s a big difference between ‘I bought a toy from the shelf’ and ‘I 3D printed a toy,'” Bahr explained. “Yes they’re both plastic, yes it’s sort of similar, but there’s that ownership of ‘I made this, I picked out the color, I helped set this up, I loaded the printer.’ It gives them a sense of ownership.”

Bahr also shared that the printers sneakily fall under their initiative for STEAM learning programs.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. “They are taking away a STEAM learning process without ever actually realizing they’re learning,” Bahr told News 19.

Directions on how to submit a design and other events the Makers Space Studio hosts can be found here .

