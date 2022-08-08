Read full article on original website
Battle for Wisconsin secretary of state takes shape
Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has won his Democratic primary, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. All three GOP candidates on Tuesday’s ballot have echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that fraud cost him the 2020 election. They also have sharply criticized decisions by the Wisconsin Elections Commission heading into the 2020 election, when the COVID-19 pandemic brought major challenges to running elections. Primaries were also held Tuesday in Minnesota, Connecticut and Vermont.
Red Flag Warning issued August 8 at 1:50PM PDT until August 10 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag. Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 2 PM. Tuesday to 6 AM PDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood. National Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone. 608...
Red flag warning in place
Pop-up thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday afternoons. A red flag/fire weather warning is in place until Tuesday at 9 p.m. The skies will turn partly cloudy after midnight on Monday. Lows will be in the low 50s to low 60s, with light and variable winds. Very little change in the airflow pattern will duplicate Monday's conditions on Tuesday. While we may see a cloud or two, we will finish the week warm and sunny.
50% chance of thunderstorms
GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The combination of very warm daytime highs and monsoonal moisture from the south will give us a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms today. Highs will be in the low 90's and NW winds at 5-10 mph will gust as high as 20-25 mph. The chance of thunderstorms will diminish tonight, but rain showers will extend into early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 50's and winds become light and variable after midnight.
Hot, muggy, pop-up thunderstorms
GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... Moisture moving from the south over hot daytime highs will deliver a 20-30% chance of scattered showers this afternoon and into this evening. Highs will reach the upper 90's to low 100's. Calm morning winds will pick up to 5-10 mp,h with some areas seeing gusts a bit higher. Storm downdrafts could be stronger. Skies turn partly cloudy after midnight. Lows will be in the low 50's to low 60's with light and variable winds.
