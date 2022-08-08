Man charged in stabbing death at House of Mercy

Two men were stabbed - one fatally - at the House of Mercy in Rochester on Sunday night, according to Rochester police.

A third man has been accused of stabbing two residents of the homeless shelter in an "unprovoked attack" as the two men were lying in their respective beds at the House of Mercy at 285 Ormond St., Rochester, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, which they described as "chaotic," they found Michael Nairy, 68, dead from multiple stab wounds, and a second man, in his 20s, suffering serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Umbrino said.

The younger man, whose name was not released, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, 40, also a resident of the homeless shelter, was apprehended without incident Sunday night and was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing, Umbrino said.

Jeanpierre is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Tuesday morning in City Court.

The shelter, which was founded in 1985, serves more than 4,000 people a month, including more than 500 overnight guests.

The fatal stabbing marks Rochester's 46th homicide of 2022, according to RPD's Open Data Portal .

