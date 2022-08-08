The Von Haessler Doctrine Has Your Chance to see One Republic!

One Republic

Listen The Von Haessler Doctrine for a chance win tickets to see OneRepublic at Ameris Bank Amphiteatre on August 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale at LiveNation.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/08/2022 - 08/12/22. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see OneRepublic at Ameris Bank Amphiteatre on August 30, 2022 (ARV: minimum $100.00, based on seating) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 3030

©2022 Cox Media Group