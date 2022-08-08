ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Arum has your chance to see ATL Live

ATL Live

Listen this week to The Mark Arum Show for your chance to win tickets to see ATL Live featuring Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 12, 2022!

Tickets are on sale now at TicketMaster.com

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/08/2022 - 08/12/2022. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to ATL Live featuring Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 12, 2022. (Approx. retail value: minimum of $100.00 based on seat location and availability). Full rules: click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc. d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

BETHLEHEM, GA
