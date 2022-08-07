ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, MO

KYTV

Police investigate injury crash in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an injury crash in west Springfield. Officers responded to the crash near West Bypass and Sunshine Street around 1 p.m. Investigators say the crash involved three vehicles. Three people suffered minor injuries in the crash. The crash backed up traffic for a short...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sunrise Beach toddler was flown to a hospital Wednesday night following a near drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a home on Tara Vista Road near the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm around 8:10 p.m. Troopers said the 2-year-old boy The post Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
Henry County, MO
kmmo.com

TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN WARRENSBURG

A two vehicle crash occurred at 7:20 a.m. today in Warrensburg. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 79 year old Sharon A. Miller pulled out onto U.S. Highway 50 from West Young Street and struck a vehicle driven by 23 year old Krysten A. Ford. Ford’s vehicle overturned and came to a rest in the median on Highway 50. Miller’s vehicle came to rest in the crossover.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kjluradio.com

Authorities search for Sedalia man, woman, who fled from troopers and abandoned child

Authorities in Pettis County are searching for a man and a woman from Sedalia who led troopers on a chase earlier this week. The Pettis County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck fled from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on highway 65 Monday. The chase continued onto Hughesville Road before the suspects drove into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road east of Hughesville and fled on foot.
SEDALIA, MO
KCTV 5

Raytown teen dead after being thrown from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old died Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Blue Springs Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that on Saturday evening, a good Samaritan found 17-year-old Owen Westendorf lying face down in the water near his watercraft. An incident report stated the teen had been ejected from a 2020 Sea-Doo Spark.
RAYTOWN, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Woman, Marshall Man Injured in Saline County Rollover

Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday evening in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Chevrolet, driven by 22-year-old Samantha J. Byers of Sedalia, was on Wildcat Road at 250th Road around 7:15 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway at a high rate of speed, struck an embankment and overturned, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Six Injured in JoCo Crash

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by 28-year-old Jason Eckhart of Knob Noster, was on US 50, two miles east of Route D, around 1 a.m., when the Nissan struck the rear of an eastbound 2015 Toyota, driven by 34-year-old Narsy Sirom from Sedalia.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lone Jack Man Injured In Roundabout Crash

A Lone Jack man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 72-year-old Frederick R. Hartwig of Lone Jack was on Business 13 and Highway 13 at the south roundabout around 9:20 a.m., when he mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake, and his 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Dogs near Katy Trail causing concern for Cass County residents

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints about dogs on a one-acre property just feet away from the Katy Trail. The property south of Pleasant Hill near East State Route P and Roush Road is full of debris, old vehicles, and scrap metal. It...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Katy Park Vandalism Causes Early Closure

Katy Park restrooms will be locked at 5 p.m. daily due to ongoing vandalism in the restrooms, according to Savannah Lynde, Special Events and Marketing for Sedalia Parks & Rec, effective as of today, Aug. 8 until further notice. For questions or concerns, contact the park office at (660) 826-4930.
SEDALIA, MO
kwos.com

Lake area man charged in shooting

A Sunrise Beach man faces felony assault charges after a Thursday shooting. 36 year old Corbin Everitt is accused of shooting the victim during a fight. Law officers found him hiding inside beauty salon. Investigators believe that Everitt’s family members helping hide him from officers.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (8/9)

Mary Beth Crowder of Clinton, MO was arrested on 8/3/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Angela Raee Stephens of Clinton, MO was arrested on 8/3/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Tra’ Dakota Johnson of Clinton, MO was arrested on 8/4/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton.
CLINTON, MO

