KYTV
Police investigate injury crash in west Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an injury crash in west Springfield. Officers responded to the crash near West Bypass and Sunshine Street around 1 p.m. Investigators say the crash involved three vehicles. Three people suffered minor injuries in the crash. The crash backed up traffic for a short...
Two 18-year-olds killed in Raytown shooting identified
The Raytown Police Department has identified the two 18-year-old men killed in a shooting this past weekend.
Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sunrise Beach toddler was flown to a hospital Wednesday night following a near drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a home on Tara Vista Road near the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm around 8:10 p.m. Troopers said the 2-year-old boy The post Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police identify 2 men killed in Raytown over weekend
Police in Raytown have identified the two men who were shot and killed on Sunday. The incident happened in the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road around noon.
Raymore teen, 17, drowns in Jackson County lake
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old Raymore teen died last weekend after drowning in Blue Springs Lake.
kmmo.com
TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN WARRENSBURG
A two vehicle crash occurred at 7:20 a.m. today in Warrensburg. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 79 year old Sharon A. Miller pulled out onto U.S. Highway 50 from West Young Street and struck a vehicle driven by 23 year old Krysten A. Ford. Ford’s vehicle overturned and came to a rest in the median on Highway 50. Miller’s vehicle came to rest in the crossover.
kjluradio.com
Authorities search for Sedalia man, woman, who fled from troopers and abandoned child
Authorities in Pettis County are searching for a man and a woman from Sedalia who led troopers on a chase earlier this week. The Pettis County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck fled from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on highway 65 Monday. The chase continued onto Hughesville Road before the suspects drove into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road east of Hughesville and fled on foot.
KCTV 5
Raytown teen dead after being thrown from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old died Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Blue Springs Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that on Saturday evening, a good Samaritan found 17-year-old Owen Westendorf lying face down in the water near his watercraft. An incident report stated the teen had been ejected from a 2020 Sea-Doo Spark.
KMBC.com
Harrisonville Aquatic Center locks down after boy brings rifle style nerf gun to pool Tuesday
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Harrisonville Aquatic Center is back to business as usual after it went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon. According to the city, a boy dressed in all black and wearing a Kevlar vest walked along the fence of the pool holding a rifle-style Nerf gun. From a distance, swimmers and lifeguards thought the gun was real.
Missouri teen dies after being ejected from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake
A 17-year-old from Raymore, Missouri, was killed after being ejected from a Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake on Saturday.
KC man facing charges in connection to Sunday homicide near 35th, Garfield
A 42-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man has been charged in connection to Sunday's deadly shooting of Warner Trotter.
Sedalia Woman, Marshall Man Injured in Saline County Rollover
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday evening in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Chevrolet, driven by 22-year-old Samantha J. Byers of Sedalia, was on Wildcat Road at 250th Road around 7:15 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway at a high rate of speed, struck an embankment and overturned, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
Six Injured in JoCo Crash
Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by 28-year-old Jason Eckhart of Knob Noster, was on US 50, two miles east of Route D, around 1 a.m., when the Nissan struck the rear of an eastbound 2015 Toyota, driven by 34-year-old Narsy Sirom from Sedalia.
Lone Jack Man Injured In Roundabout Crash
A Lone Jack man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 72-year-old Frederick R. Hartwig of Lone Jack was on Business 13 and Highway 13 at the south roundabout around 9:20 a.m., when he mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake, and his 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
KMBC.com
Dogs near Katy Trail causing concern for Cass County residents
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints about dogs on a one-acre property just feet away from the Katy Trail. The property south of Pleasant Hill near East State Route P and Roush Road is full of debris, old vehicles, and scrap metal. It...
Katy Park Vandalism Causes Early Closure
Katy Park restrooms will be locked at 5 p.m. daily due to ongoing vandalism in the restrooms, according to Savannah Lynde, Special Events and Marketing for Sedalia Parks & Rec, effective as of today, Aug. 8 until further notice. For questions or concerns, contact the park office at (660) 826-4930.
Suspect in fatal shooting of 2 KC-area teens turns himself in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman told the Kansas City Star that officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they...
kwos.com
Lake area man charged in shooting
A Sunrise Beach man faces felony assault charges after a Thursday shooting. 36 year old Corbin Everitt is accused of shooting the victim during a fight. Law officers found him hiding inside beauty salon. Investigators believe that Everitt’s family members helping hide him from officers.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (8/9)
Mary Beth Crowder of Clinton, MO was arrested on 8/3/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Angela Raee Stephens of Clinton, MO was arrested on 8/3/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Tra’ Dakota Johnson of Clinton, MO was arrested on 8/4/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton.
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
