A two vehicle crash occurred at 7:20 a.m. today in Warrensburg. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 79 year old Sharon A. Miller pulled out onto U.S. Highway 50 from West Young Street and struck a vehicle driven by 23 year old Krysten A. Ford. Ford’s vehicle overturned and came to a rest in the median on Highway 50. Miller’s vehicle came to rest in the crossover.

WARRENSBURG, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO