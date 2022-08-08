Read full article on original website
Topsham and Skowhegan Fair
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31st
Pick-your-own Maine blueberries
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae Day
nrcm.org
Exploring and Celebrating Maine’s Clean Water
The 50th anniversary of the iconic Clean Water Act (CWA) is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the health and beauty of Maine’s water resources. Our lakes, rivers, streams, and coastline are central to what makes Maine so beloved. There are so many spectacular places to visit, how do you decide where to go? I hope the recommendations here from a few NRCM staff, board, and members will help. Exploring these extraordinary places is a fantastic way to honor those like Senator Ed Muskie whose CWA efforts resulted in the restoration of Maine’s badly polluted rivers. A visit to these special places also reminds us about what’s at stake, and how important it is to stay diligent about protecting our precious water resources, so that future generations will be able to enjoy the same treasured places we love today. —Allison Wells, Senior Director, Communications & Public Affairs.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
A nugget of good news
Are you reeling as the TV talking heads and internet trolls hammer us with a torrent of awful news?. I am a news junky. But I get a headache from the constant drone of alleged experts dissecting the Capitol Insurrection, the southern border crisis, European war, Chinese saber rattling, abortion election fraud, inflation, and a laptop that may have belonged to the President’s wayward son.
There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine
There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
Hotels in Maine Ranked as Some of the Most Expensive in the US
Are you having family come to Maine? You might want to clean out that spare room. Maine Biz reported on a new survey of room rates in the country. Great news if you own a hotel, bad news if you don't want to spend all your money on a place to sleep. Cheaphotels ranked only hotels close to a beach or the middle of the city where they were rated with at least three stars.
Does This Chart Prove That Maine is Mostly Poor?
Year after year, it stereotypically seems like the group of people we try to avoid the most -- avoiding members of the U.S. Census. They'll call your home, they'll knock on your front door -- and half the time it's to ask about how they can get in touch with your neighbors, not even you.
Maine TV Reporter Jennifer Long Announces She’s Leaving WGME and ‘Incredibly Sad’
Working in Maine media is interesting, especially since it's such a huge contrast to working in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, there's really only one option for local news on TV throughout the entirety of the Granite State, with WMUR being the sole option. But it's different in Maine -- there are so many different options between WGME, NEWS CENTER Maine, and WMTW.
Maine's drought is forcing some farmers to make tough decisions
SACO, Maine — With much of Maine in moderate to severe drought, farmers in Cumberland and York counties are reporting reduced water levels, with some forecasting tough harvesting decisions on the horizon. Tim Leary with Leary Farm in Saco hasn’t checked on his water level in some time. He...
Nearly two dozen bills are now Maine law
AUGUSTA, Maine — Today, about two dozen other bills that have been worked on by state lawmakers last session officially became law. These laws range from health care to election security. The bills that officially became law on Monday are as follows:. LD 665 An Act To Promote Better...
mainepublic.org
Controversial northern Maine mining proposal still percolating as company courts town officials
Representatives from a Canadian mining company have been meeting quietly with local officials in far northern Maine, hoping to gain support for a controversial proposal that would test the state’s stringent new mining regulations. Last fall, environmental groups cheered when Wolfden Resources opted to withdraw a rezoning application rather...
I Just Found My New Favorite Campground in Maine
Having grown up in Maine, I am a sucker for camping. My standards are low and I’m content with a fire, tent, and sleeping bag to meet my needs. I’ve never been picky about the site and am happy just to be outdoors and smell the fire. For...
WMTW
Voters overwhelmingly reject Maine school construction project
SABATTUS, Maine — Voters in Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales have overwhelmingly rejected a plan to fund a school construction project. The special referendum on Tuesday asked voters in those towns if they wanted to allow RSU 4 to issue bonds or notes for an amount not to exceed $31,687,216. The money would have been used to build and equip a new school building connected to Oak Hill Middle School in Sabattus. The two-building campus would have served grades two through eight, and Sabattus Primary School and the Libby Tozier School would have closed.
Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn
It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
wabi.tv
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
The Story of the Return of Maine’s Pine Tree Trail
The story starts 10 years ago. And it involves something from 85 years ago. Nate is out cleaning up property at a farm his fiancé and he inherited. And he comes upon a rusty piece of metal that was once a road sign. It was in such condition that...
Maine Red Hot Dog Festival to return to downtown Dexter this weekend
DEXTER, Maine — After a two-year hiatus, the Maine Red Hot Dog Festival is back Saturday in Dexter. The festival was started five years ago as a way to bring more revenue to the town, and it has quickly grown into a highly anticipated event. Organizers expect to see upwards of 7,000 people come to Dexter to celebrate one of Maine's most infamous staples: the red snappah.
Chipotle blacklists Augusta employees who filed to unionize
Maine AFL-CIO announced Monday in a news release that Chipotle Mexican Grill is reportedly blacklisting its former Augusta location employees by refusing to allow them to be hired at other Chipotle locations in Maine. According to the release, workers from the Augusta Chipotle store discovered the blacklisting through applying to...
Did You Know The Nation’s Oldest Fair Is Held In Maine?
It would be a real challenge to find a Mainer who did not love a fair. Yes, we may be more partial to one particular fair over another, or maybe we love a certain thing about the fair, but we all love a good fair. Fair season really is one...
wabi.tv
Road washout forces 143-mile detour in Maine
JACKMAN, Maine (WMTW) - Part of Route 6/15 in Jackman is closed after two days of heavy rainfall, causing a culvert to fail and part of the road and shoulder to wash away. That area picked up 1.78 inches of rain in the span of 24 hours leading up to Tuesday morning.
WMTW
Maine's property tax stabilization for senior citizens law takes effect
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — City and town assessors across the state are rolling out the law that allows older people to freeze their property tax bills. Cape Elizabeth's town assessor said he has a list of about 250 senior citizens who may qualify for the program. The applications are...
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
