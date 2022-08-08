The 50th anniversary of the iconic Clean Water Act (CWA) is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the health and beauty of Maine’s water resources. Our lakes, rivers, streams, and coastline are central to what makes Maine so beloved. There are so many spectacular places to visit, how do you decide where to go? I hope the recommendations here from a few NRCM staff, board, and members will help. Exploring these extraordinary places is a fantastic way to honor those like Senator Ed Muskie whose CWA efforts resulted in the restoration of Maine’s badly polluted rivers. A visit to these special places also reminds us about what’s at stake, and how important it is to stay diligent about protecting our precious water resources, so that future generations will be able to enjoy the same treasured places we love today. —Allison Wells, Senior Director, Communications & Public Affairs.

MAINE STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO