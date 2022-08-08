Read full article on original website
Lynn David Coffey
2d ago
Violent gangs should be met with violent means only thing they understand.
Reply
34
Renee Hogan
2d ago
so sad that kids have to learn this because of the evil, but I can understand
Reply(1)
6
Steve Jenson
2d ago
It’s a start. Don’t quit. Good job.
Reply
17
Related
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
American judge kidnapped and held for $36,000 ransom after hiring two prostitutes while vacationing in Rio de Janeiro: Four suspects are in custody, including two men who posed as a police officer
An American judge vacationing in Rio de Janeiro hired two prostitutes before he was kidnapped and held for ransom by two men who were posing as police officers. The magistrate, whose name has not been released by Brazilian authorities, arrived in the tourist hot spot July 3, according to police reports.
Graphic assault footage sparks outrage over violence against women in China
A woman bursts out of a bathroom stall at a bar, seemingly startling several men gathered at the sinks. A man follows, grabs her by the hair, and tries to drag her back in. She grabs onto another man outside the stall. Both are pulled to the ground as the first man forces her back into the stall and slams the door.
Gruesome new details emerge in house-of-horrors killings after girl escapes
Grisly details are emerging about a house-of-horrors case in Alabama in which authorities say a boyfriend killed and dismembered his partner and her son before holding her daughter hostage for more than a week.Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and first degree kidnapping by prosecutors in Tallapoosa County.Authorities say the “heroic” 12-year-old daughter bit through restraints that Mr Pascual-Reyes had used to tie her to a bed post before escaping from his mobile home in Dadeville and raising the alarm.According to an arrest warrant obtained by WRBL, Mr...
RELATED PEOPLE
Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation
Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
Father who killed burglar after seeing break-in on Ring doorbell app jailed for 19 years
A man who stabbed a burglar to death after seeing him break into his home on Ring doorbell footage has been jailed for 19 years.A jury cleared Karl Townsend, 32, of murdering Jordan Brophy, 31, outside his home in Halewood, Merseyside, on October 29 last year but found him guilty of manslaughter.The court heard Mr Brophy and three others had targeted Townsend’s home while he, his partner and child were out, with the intention of carrying out a “smash and grab” burglary to steal a stash of controlled drugs.The burglars arrived at the property in Beechwood Avenue in a convoy of vehicles...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Killed by Snakebite Hours After Funeral of Brother Killed by Snakebite
Another family member was also a victim of a snakebite and police have said he remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Woman arrested after grabbing a police officer in the groin, breaks toilet seat trying to get up
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after allegedly grabbing a police officer in the groin. Oceana Police were called to Goodson’s for a female allegedly breaking into vehicles. Once police arrived on the scene, they found Natasha Belcher. While attempting to place Belcher in custody, she grabbed the officer in his groin. When Belcher was in the police car, she tried to climb in the front seat.
State police seize 257 armored vehicles from drug cartels
Authorities say they have seized 257 armored vehicles from organized criminal groups in the past four years, most of which have been dismantled in government impound lots.
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arizona Supreme Court upholds death sentence for woman convicted of murdering 10-year-old girl
Sammantha Allen still faces the death penalty for the murder of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal, after the Arizona Supreme Court sustained her most severe sentence Tuesday. Allen had appealed her sentence, raising 22 issues. Out of the 22 issues she raised in her appeal, only her allegation that the...
13-year-old girl present during beating death of James Lambert was shot in jaw in East Germantown last week
The 13-year-old girl shot in East Germantown last week was also among the group of teenagers present during the brutal beating death of 73-year-old James Lambert in North Philadelphia last month.
Man dies days after police shot an 18-foot boa constrictor wrapped around his neck
A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving
Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
Police officer jailed for laughing when colleague broke woman with dementia’s arm in violent arrest
A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to jail for laughing after a colleague broke the arm of a 73-year-old woman with dementia during a rough address. Daria Jalali was sentenced on Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation for failing to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles north of Denver, the Associated Press reported. She will also be required to perform 250 hours of community service and will be banned from pursuing a law enforcement career in the future. Ms Garner, who suffers from dementia and...
Cops Say Louisiana Woman Called Them To Her Own Drug Deal After Customer Allegedly Drew Gun
Police say Dana Bennett called authorities after she allegedly went to an apartment complex to deliver drugs and had a gun drawn on her. Now, she and the robbery suspect, Akeem Williams, are both under arrest. A woman in Louisiana is in custody after police say she called them to...
CBS News
525K+
Followers
62K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 37