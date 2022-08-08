ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellville, AR

KTLO

MH City Council member changes mind, files for re-election

Filings for municipal positions are continuing to come into courthouses around Arkansas, and more races have been developed in Baxter and Marion counties. A current member of the Mountain Home City Council who had announced she did not intend to seek another term appears to have had a change of heart. Jennifer Baker has filed for re-election for Ward 2, Position 1, and Jay Volkman filed to be her challenger.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Burn Ban Lifted for Areas of Baxter County

Baxter County, MO. – Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass has lifted burn bans within areas of Baxter County, AR. The areas with ban lifts include the unincorporated areas and Salesville. According to the judge, this is due to the recent rainfall we have received. However, residents should still be...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
More municipal races develop in Big Flat, Bull Shoals

With just a few hours left for potential candidates to file for municipal positions for the general election, two more races have developed in Baxter and Marion counties. Big Flat Mayor Glenda Wiseman will be challenged for her seat in November. Charles Schmitt is challenging Wiseman after filing his candidacy on Tuesday.
BULL SHOALS, AR
KTLO

Sales tax numbers continue positive trend for July

Both Baxter County and the City of Mountain Home reported another month of positive sales tax numbers for July. The county collected a total of $495,887 from its 1.25% sales tax for the month, keeping 56% of that revenue and distributing the rest among the county’s nine cities based on their population.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Mountains Music and Motorcycles begins in Mountain View Aug. 19

Riding enthusiasts agree that some of the best motorcycling in America is in the Ozarks. In fact, Roadrunner Magazine has named the Ozark Mountain region around Mountain View as one of the top 10 riding destinations in America. Built on that simple premise, a festival was organized 18 years ago...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
Kait 8

Questions remain over Sheriff’s office employee’s death

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The public is beginning to ask more questions about the investigation into the death of a county employee. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee Kristy Marie Taylor was found dead Saturday, July 9, at her home on Fawnwood Road in Salem. A press release from...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Robert Lowell Conner, 86, Mountain Home (Roller)

Robert Lowell Conner, Sr., of Mountain Home, passed away at his home following a brief illness on August 5th, 2022. He was born on December 9, 1935, in Logan, Ohio to John Shelton Conner and Margaret Betty Pavlik Conner. He was known as Bob, but also answered to Lowell, Junior, and Brother. Bob grew up in Mishawaka, Indiana, where he graduated from high school at age 15.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Blanchard Springs Caverns to reopen after two year closure

Officials from the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest have announced Blanchard Springs Caverns in Stone County will reopen for the first time in two years on Aug. 18. According to a release from the forest service, multiple factors contributed to the lengthy closure of the caverns, including ongoing facility repairs and safety mitigation measures related to the pandemic. Officials state safety and the desire to provide a quality visitor experience remain the top priorities for Forests and Caverns staff.
STONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Pamela Sue Swift, 64, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Pamela Swift, 64, passed away on August 7, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Pamela was born on November 19, 1957 in Paw Paw, Michigan to David Clayton and Joyce O’Neill Clayton. Pamela resided in Arkansas since 1984 since moving from Michigan. Pamela married Joe Swift, Jr. on August 3,...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Man with long list of criminal charges pleads guilty to more

Beginning in his late teens, a Mountain Home man has been arrested and charged with a long string of crimes, including breaking into businesses, homes, a hunting cabin, an outbuilding and a large number of storage units. Twenty-seven-year-old Brian Ashley Calvert appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday, pled...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Marion County woman accused of threatening, inappropriately grabbing deputy

A Marion County woman reported for drunk driving is accused of threatening a deputy and grabbing him in an inappropriate manner. Thirty-eight-year-old Crystal Sanford has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication. According to...
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

2 Baxter County residents arrested on multiple drug, weapon charges

A tip given to Baxter County investigators of two local residents with multiple arrest warrants resulted in additional charges for drugs and weapons. Thirty-eight-year-old Christopher Alsup of rural Mountain Home and 27-year-old Rayndii Tolliver of Cotter have been in the Baxter County Detention Center since Friday. According to the probable...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
tncontentexchange.com

Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson

A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
BRANSON, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Crash in West Plains; Intersection of Broadway and Porter Wagoner

West Plains, MO. – The busy intersection of Porter Wagoner and Broadway in West Plains saw an accident today just after 12PM. The accident blocked off traffic in the intersection while it was worked. Preliminary investigation appears to be that a green Chevy 1500 turned left into the intersection...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KYTV

Bystanders save crash victim from burning vehicle in Everton, Ark.

EVERTON, Ark. (KY3) - Valley Springs Fire Department responded to a single car accident call along State Highway 206 in Everton on Sunday afternoon. Before first responders arrived, a group of bystanders rescued the victim from the burning vehicle. Details of what caused the crash, witnesses say the car came...
EVERTON, AR

