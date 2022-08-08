Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Dallas County McCreary Community Center Aquatics Coordinator Ben Fleming
Raccoon Valley Radio Sales Manager Shawn Kinney talks with McCreary Community Center Aquatics Coordinator Ben Fleming talks about being the new aquatics coordinator in Perry.
Cruisin’ to the Square a Chance to Show Off Jefferson
With Cruisin’ to the Square coming up tomorrow in Jefferson, there will be a lot more than classic and modern vehicles filling up the streets of the downtown area. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich says there will also be a poker walk that includes eight retail businesses. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio those who register for the poker walk and have at least seven of the eight businesses stamp their card, those individuals will draw five cards and the top eight best poker hands will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks. Wetrich talks about the long term implications this promotion can have.
A Conversation With Program Series Continues This Week With A.J. Seely
The ongoing program that seeks to allow participants to speak to leaders in the community will continue this week. Hometown Heritage at the Carnegie Library Museum will be hosting an event this week where participants will get the chance to speak with Dallas County Emergency Management Director A.J. Seely beginning at 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. tomorrow at the museum.
Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament to Be in Adel
ADM Tigers volleyball will be hosting an adult co-ed sand volleyball tournament this week at the Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, with proceeds to go to the program. This is the first time that they’ve put together a tournament, and all proceeds will allow the Tigers program to cover bonus expenses.
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Walk To End Alzheimer’s
We discuss the Walk To End Alzheimer’s with the organizer Dave Grove.
Dallas County To Honor William Wagner During Adel Sweet Corn Festival
This year celebrates 175 years of the city of Adel, and during this weekend’s Adel Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday the Dallas County Courthouse will be open for viewing. Supervisor Mark Hanson says because of the work that William Wagner did during an early phase of renovation of the Dallas County Courthouse along with various other ventures and contributions, he will be honored with a special event Friday at 4 p.m. that will coincide with that day being proclaimed William Wagner Day.
Rams move date & site of football opener
Due to condition of some of the sod put down on Linduska Field earlier this summer, Greene County school officials have moved the season opening varsity football game with ACGC. Instead of playing at Linduska Field on Friday, Aug. 26 as originally scheduled, the non-district game now is set for the Ogden High School football field on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
Guthrie County Arts Council Fundraising For New Mural
The Guthrie County Arts Council is looking to bring a new mural to downtown Guthrie Center. Board Member Phyllis Wakefield says that this mural would incorporate many aspects of Guthrie County that include the history, county fair, state parks, agriculture, Lake Panorama and other landmarks. She says this new downtown mural will be designed to attract more tourism.
Let’s Talk Dallas County HIRTA Bilingual Outreach Coordinator Casey Young Part 1
HIRTA Bilingual Outreach Coordinator Casey Young talks about his new role and working in Perry as well as an upcoming project in Perry.
Jefferson Library Schedules Tech Petting Zoo Opportunities
The Jefferson Public Library has several opportunities for people to get familized with some speciality resources. The Tech Petting Zoo is for anyone who wants to learn more about the vast online resources the library provides. Programs include Brainfuse for those who are looking for a job, need help with resumes or homework, Greene County Community History Archives which includes digital copies of various county newspapers dating back to the 1860s, along with cemetery records and military and church records; Tumblebooks that are eBooks for children and Bridges that provides free access to books, magazines and videos.
Guthrie County Supervisors Discuss Grand Street Problem
The Guthrie County Supervisors met for their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board discussed with the city of Guthrie Center about the street repairs needed on Grand Street. The city of Guthrie Center wants the county to be involved in fixing the street after Jensen Construction disturbed the brick on Grand Street. The Board decided to table the item and further evaluate their options to fix the street.
Richard Judd, 95, of Perry
Private family burial for Richard Judd, age 95 of Perry, will take place at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Memorials will be given to Perry Golf and Country Club or McCreary Community Center and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/9/2022)-Nueva Vida En Greene County Steering Committee Chair Chuck Offenburger-Part Two
Nueva Vida en Greene County Steering Committee Chair Chuck Offenburger wraps up the second of our two part series.
Swing for the Cure with Iowa House Incorporated to Raise Funds for Uninsured or Underinsured
A new fundraiser event is coming up later this month and time is running out to register. Midwest Behavioral Health in Jefferson is hosting its first-ever Swing for Recovery golf tournament on August 26th. The four-person best ball fundraiser will take place at the Jefferson Community Golf Course with a shotgun start at 9am. Owner Megan Ball says all proceeds will go to their non-profit organization, Iowa House Incorporated, which supports direct care for patients and helps those that are uninsured or under-insured.
QC woman is weight-loss royalty (wait until you see her now!)
TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS® royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Kathy Cliché of Clinton , who lost 85.4 pounds, and Larry Faber of Mason City who lost 102 pounds, are the 2021 Iowa Queen and King. They were recently honored at the Iowa recognition events on April 23 in Ames, a news release says.
Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson,
Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson, IA, formerly of Scranton, IA, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, IA surrounded by his family. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the...
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ISU turf expert: let grass go brown, it’ll be okay
A lush, green lawn is a source of pride for many Iowans and this prolonged drought is forcing many of us to quit worrying about having the best lawn on the block — and to let the grass go dormant. Adam Thoms, a horticulture professor at Iowa State University...
DeWayne “Butch” Lewis, Jr., 73, of Grimes, formerly of Perry
No services are planned for DeWayne “Butch” Lewis Jr., age 73 of Grimes and formerly of Perry. Memorials in his memory will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com. Left...
Guthrie County Supervisors Address Panora 5 Year TIF Extension
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval a five year tax increment financing agreement with the city of Panora, Grand Street with the city of Guthrie Center and two payroll change notices for the Secondary Roads Department. Finally, the Board will open the bidding...
