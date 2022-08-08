Read full article on original website
Cruisin’ to the Square a Chance to Show Off Jefferson
With Cruisin’ to the Square coming up tomorrow in Jefferson, there will be a lot more than classic and modern vehicles filling up the streets of the downtown area. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich says there will also be a poker walk that includes eight retail businesses. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio those who register for the poker walk and have at least seven of the eight businesses stamp their card, those individuals will draw five cards and the top eight best poker hands will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks. Wetrich talks about the long term implications this promotion can have.
Guthrie County Arts Council Fundraising For New Mural
The Guthrie County Arts Council is looking to bring a new mural to downtown Guthrie Center. Board Member Phyllis Wakefield says that this mural would incorporate many aspects of Guthrie County that include the history, county fair, state parks, agriculture, Lake Panorama and other landmarks. She says this new downtown mural will be designed to attract more tourism.
For Jensen, demolition of Wildcat Wonderland is ‘bittersweet’
Humboldt, IA – Phase one of the Wildcat Wonderland build commenced yesterday in Taft Park. While the new structure is slowly starting to take shape, the footprint of the existing structure shrunk as Jensen Drainage & Excavation began to demolish the remaining portions of the former Wildcat Wonderland. Gary...
City Of Perry Accepts Grant For Downtown Housing Project
At their most recent meeting the Perry City Council accepted a grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority that will help bring in more downtown housing. The City of Perry was recently awarded $600,000 which will be passed to the owners of the Tin Pig Tavern for a downtown housing project which City Administrator Sven Peterson says will feature 13 units to be above the restaurant and brewery.
Guthrie County Supervisors Discuss Grand Street Problem
The Guthrie County Supervisors met for their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board discussed with the city of Guthrie Center about the street repairs needed on Grand Street. The city of Guthrie Center wants the county to be involved in fixing the street after Jensen Construction disturbed the brick on Grand Street. The Board decided to table the item and further evaluate their options to fix the street.
Jefferson Library Schedules Tech Petting Zoo Opportunities
The Jefferson Public Library has several opportunities for people to get familized with some speciality resources. The Tech Petting Zoo is for anyone who wants to learn more about the vast online resources the library provides. Programs include Brainfuse for those who are looking for a job, need help with resumes or homework, Greene County Community History Archives which includes digital copies of various county newspapers dating back to the 1860s, along with cemetery records and military and church records; Tumblebooks that are eBooks for children and Bridges that provides free access to books, magazines and videos.
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Texas company buys two warehouse properties on Delaware Avenue
An Austin, Texas, venture capital group has purchased two industrial properties located in Des Moines, Polk County real estate records show. The company, AIC Ventures, bought both properties from ColorArt LLC, located in Sarasota, Fla. 2525 Delaware Ave. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes 65,134 square feet of warehouse and other...
Walk To End Alzheimer’s In Raccoon River Valley This Saturday
The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s largest organization fighting the disease and they are having a fundraiser in the Raccoon River Valley area. The Walk To End Alzheimers will be in Panora for the second year this Saturday. Organizer Dave Grove says that Panora will kick off the first of 19 Walks To End Alzheimer’s around the state, so it makes it that much more special.
Adel City Council Approves Payment To City Of Greenfield
The Adel City Council approved a payment to the City of Greenfield for related training costs of a potential police officer candidate at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Council approved the payment in the amount of $9,898 to the City of Greenfield as the department is expected to have a vacancy at the end of the month and the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy certified candidate currently has a contract with Greenfield that would need to have the non-training related costs bought out.
Local developer interested in acquiring historic federal courthouse, possibly converting it to housing or hotel
The federal courthouse at 123 E. Walnut St. will be disposed of in the coming months by the U.S. General Services Administration. The five-level courthouse, constructed between 1927 and 1929, is on the National Register of Historic Places. Photo by John Retzlaff. At least one local developer is interested in...
What it takes to be an Iowa State Fair food vendor
DES MOINES, Iowa — Food vendors at the Iowa State Fair may not have it as easy as you would think. There are a lot of steps to getting to the fair that start months in advance. Food vendors need to apply to the fair to get a spot and when they do they need […]
Guthrie Center City Council Holds Public Hearing On CDBG
The Guthrie Center City Council will hold a public hearing on the water main project and Community Development Block Grant funds allocation at their regular meeting today. The Council will consider for approval the Region XII contracts reflecting the contract extension of October 31st, 2022 along with a tree removal and Grand Street brick repair quotes. Finally, the Council will discuss Art on State mural, picnic table at Mitchell Park and Zipp’s Pizza Parking.
State Auditor Sand to Visit Jefferson Tomorrow
A state-elected official will be in Greene County tomorrow. State Auditor Rob Sand will be at Washington Park in Jefferson at 9am. At this public town hall, Sand will give an update of what his office is doing, highlight his Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program and how he is protecting the taxpayers’ money.
Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson,
Pastor Robert “Bob” Earl McKnight, age 85, of Jefferson, IA, formerly of Scranton, IA, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, IA surrounded by his family. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the...
Upcoming 100+ People For Perry Third Quarter Meeting
One Perry organization that financially assists local nonprofits will have its third quarter meeting coming up soon. The 100+ People for Perry will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, August 22nd in the Hotel Pattee Ballroom in Perry. The goal for 100+ People for Perry is to make four large donations per year which will impact the Perry community and will stay 100-percent in the community. Each charity, non-profit or worthy cause must be a 501(c)(3) or sponsored by one, be project based and benefit the Perry community.
Panora City Council Approved Hearing For Jackson Street Improvement Project
The Panora City Council met for their regular meeting Monday. The Council approved a hearing on September 12th for the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and cost estimate for the Jackson Street Improvement Project. They also discussed the probable cost opinions from Snyder and Associates and the bids are due by August 31st at 2pm for the Jackson Street Improvement Project.
Swing for the Cure with Iowa House Incorporated to Raise Funds for Uninsured or Underinsured
A new fundraiser event is coming up later this month and time is running out to register. Midwest Behavioral Health in Jefferson is hosting its first-ever Swing for Recovery golf tournament on August 26th. The four-person best ball fundraiser will take place at the Jefferson Community Golf Course with a shotgun start at 9am. Owner Megan Ball says all proceeds will go to their non-profit organization, Iowa House Incorporated, which supports direct care for patients and helps those that are uninsured or under-insured.
Guthrie County Supervisors Address Panora 5 Year TIF Extension
The Guthrie County Supervisors will meet today. The Board will consider for approval a five year tax increment financing agreement with the city of Panora, Grand Street with the city of Guthrie Center and two payroll change notices for the Secondary Roads Department. Finally, the Board will open the bidding...
Greene County Supervisors Approve Three Courthouse Security Policies
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. Greene County Sheriff and Acting Emergency Management Coordinator Jack Williams mentioned the decision for the new county emergency management coordinator will be made later this week. The Board then heard an update from Jefferson City Administrator Mike Palmer. He...
Farm Building in Greene County Destroyed by Weekend Overnight Fire
A building was a total loss from a weekend overnight fire in Greene County. Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams says a deputy, along with the Grand Junction and Jefferson Fire Departments, and Greene County Ambulance responded to the structure fire at 1902 290th Street at 10:48pm Saturday. Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio the Morton building was a complete loss, along with one tractor and various farm tools inside. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt during the incident.
