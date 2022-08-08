With Cruisin’ to the Square coming up tomorrow in Jefferson, there will be a lot more than classic and modern vehicles filling up the streets of the downtown area. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich says there will also be a poker walk that includes eight retail businesses. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio those who register for the poker walk and have at least seven of the eight businesses stamp their card, those individuals will draw five cards and the top eight best poker hands will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks. Wetrich talks about the long term implications this promotion can have.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO