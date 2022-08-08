ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

natchitochesparishjournal.com

BOM supports Ben D. Johnson Educational Center

BOM made a donation to the Ben D. Johnson Educational Center. The mission of this organization is to build community in Natchitoches and give access to social and economic success to all of its residents. Pictured left to right: BOM’s Sabrina Liles, Randy Stelly, BOM’s TJ Mitcham, and Melissa Callia....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WTOP

Celebrate 50 years of Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series in Southeast DC

For 50 years, it’s become a summer tradition in Southeast D.C. This weekend, you can once again enjoy the Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series free and open to the public. “We are celebrating the 50th anniversary,” Kym Elder of the National Park Service told WTOP. “We’re extremely excited to be able to offer 50 years of free family entertainment in beautiful Fort Dupont Park. … We’re going to be having a party all summer long.”
WASHINGTON, DC
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Create Pressed Floral Art with Beautiful Flowers from the Legacy Garden

The Ben D. Johnson Educational Center welcomes you to join us at our Pressed Flower Workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 5:30-6:30 pm at the Legacy Café. We will learn about why flowers and pollinators are important to growing food. Then, we’ll use flowers grown in the Legacy Garden to make pressed flower floral art! You’ll have the choice of creating a coaster or sun catcher!
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NSU honors faculty and staff for service milestones

Northwestern State University recognized several long-time faculty and staff with years of service honors during the university’s faculty/staff lunch Monday. From left are Denise Dubois (25 years), Terry Isbell, Curtis Brossett, Dr. Frank Serio, Yvette Ceasar-Williams, David Antilley, Betty Creamer, and Dale Wohletz (30 years), and Cindy Davis (25 years), all congratulated by NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones. Not pictured are Dr. Richard DeVault, Brenda Milner and Angie Perot (25 years), Dr. Ann Deshotels, Juddy Hamous, Jennifer Long and Jana Lucky (30 years), Diane Blake-Jones, Ann Spillman, Dr. Lisa Wolffe, and Michael Yankowski (35 years), Rosetta Patterson (40 years), and Dr. Pete Gregory (60 years).
NATCHITOCHES, LA
aerotechnews.com

Gen. Michael Langley becomes Marine Corps first Black four-star

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley was promoted to the rank of general on Aug. 6, 2022, in a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington, D.C. Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger promoted Langley, who became the first Black Marine to be promoted to general. “Forty-three years...
WASHINGTON, DC
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Four incoming freshmen were awarded Poche Scholarships

Four incoming Northwestern State University freshmen were named recipients of Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Scholarships, presented by the Poche family to students who will be part of the NSU Fishing Team. The students are Stone Smith of Shreveport, a graduate of Captain Shreve High School who will major in criminal...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WTOP

Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
GLENARDEN, MD
alxnow.com

Free haircuts and school supplies for kids in Alexandria on Sunday

As local kids prepare to head back to school, Firefighters and Friends to the Rescue and ARHA is hosting their annual School Supply Giveaway this weekend. The event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Houston Recreation Center (901 Wythe Street) on Sunday, Aug. 14. The...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

DNR Says Be On The Lookout For Foxes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Have you seen a fox lately? Maybe during the day? No need to worry, it is quite common to see foxes, particularly younger ones, roaming around. As the long hot days of summer roll on, it becomes more difficult to find food, which forces the kits to increase their range and be more active in the face of competition.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

COVID Took It All Away, But Local Teen’s Basketball Dreams Still Live

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Everyone has dreams, and some realize them sooner than others. But most people will encounter struggles in the pursuit of success. One local teen has been through so many obstacles, that one might think he would have given up by now. But his dream is still alive and is one step closer to becoming a reality.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Rotary Club learns about student growth in the district

Rotarian with the Program Lee Waskom introduced Natchitoches Parish School Superintendent Dr. Grant Eloi at the August 9 Rotary luncheon. The Rotarians warmly welcomed Dr. Eloi who for the 2021-22 school year led the Natchitoches Parish School District to the highest proficiency growth (based on LEAP scores) in Louisiana. Pictured...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Bay Net

Money Rains Down At The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Stadium

WALDORF, Md. — On Saturday, August 6, 2022, Regency Furniture Stadium ended the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs game against the Long Island Ducks with a Helicopter Money Drop presented by Spectra Credit Union. The money drop helicopter flew around the stadium and made its way to the middle of...
WALDORF, MD
Baltimore Times

Amazon selects Morgan State for New Program

— Today, Morgan State University announced a new partnership with Amazon naming Maryland’s largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) as a new ‘Education Partner’ for the technology company’s Career Choice program. Offered in collaboration with the University’s College of Interdisciplinary and Continuing Studies (CICS), the Career Choice program now allows Amazon hourly employees located throughout Maryland and neighboring states to select Morgan as a destination to pursue a degree or learn new skills, with pre-paid tuition covered by Amazon. Morgan is one of three Maryland universities to be designated an Amazon Career Choice institution and the first 4-year HBCU in the program’s network.
BALTIMORE, MD
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – August 8, 2022

Visitation: Tuesday, August 9 from 1-3 pm. Her wishes were to be cremated and her remains are to be placed with her husband, Junior Ezernack, at Oak Grove Methodist Cemetery in Natchitoches. Burial services will be announced at a later date. SABINE:. Delories Wright. June 29, 1941 – August 6,...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Cleveland Jewish News

White-supremacist graffiti discovered in suburban Washington, DC

Antisemitic graffiti was found spray-painted over the weekend on a fence at a trolley trail in Montgomery County, Md., just outside of the nation’s capital. “Hate has no place in our community,” tweeted State Delegate Ariana Kelly (D-District 16), who posted an image of the graffiti on Sunday. “I have heard from a number of constituents this a.m. about white-nationalist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

