natchitochesparishjournal.com
Create Pressed Floral Art with Beautiful Flowers from the Legacy Garden
The Ben D. Johnson Educational Center welcomes you to join us at our Pressed Flower Workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 5:30-6:30 pm at the Legacy Café. We will learn about why flowers and pollinators are important to growing food. Then, we’ll use flowers grown in the Legacy Garden to make pressed flower floral art! You’ll have the choice of creating a coaster or sun catcher!
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BOM supports Ben D. Johnson Educational Center
BOM made a donation to the Ben D. Johnson Educational Center. The mission of this organization is to build community in Natchitoches and give access to social and economic success to all of its residents. Pictured left to right: BOM’s Sabrina Liles, Randy Stelly, BOM’s TJ Mitcham, and Melissa Callia....
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – August 9, 2022
Service: Friday, August 12 at 2 pm at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Velma Jean Turner (Jeannie) Final care arrangements for Mrs. Roberson include a wake service Friday evening, August 12 from 6-8 pm at Winnfield Funeral Home in Natchitoches. On Saturday morning, August 13, family and friends will meet at Lawrence Serenity Sanctum for a 9:30 a.m. graveside service. The Rev. Rodney Irchirl will officiate.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU honors faculty and staff for service milestones
Northwestern State University recognized several long-time faculty and staff with years of service honors during the university’s faculty/staff lunch Monday. From left are Denise Dubois (25 years), Terry Isbell, Curtis Brossett, Dr. Frank Serio, Yvette Ceasar-Williams, David Antilley, Betty Creamer, and Dale Wohletz (30 years), and Cindy Davis (25 years), all congratulated by NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones. Not pictured are Dr. Richard DeVault, Brenda Milner and Angie Perot (25 years), Dr. Ann Deshotels, Juddy Hamous, Jennifer Long and Jana Lucky (30 years), Diane Blake-Jones, Ann Spillman, Dr. Lisa Wolffe, and Michael Yankowski (35 years), Rosetta Patterson (40 years), and Dr. Pete Gregory (60 years).
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPTCC: I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream
Natchitoches Parish Technical and Career Center will host its Open House/Ice Cream Social on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 5-6pm. Please come out and meet your child’s teachers and enjoy some ice cream sundaes with the NPTCC staff. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Anthon cycling cross-country for The Ability Experience
Trace Anthon, a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Northwestern State University, is participating in the Journey of Hope, a cross-country cycling trek that raises money and awareness for projects that serve people with disabilities. The event is a project of the national fraternity’s philanthropy, The Ability Experience.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rotary Club learns about student growth in the district
Rotarian with the Program Lee Waskom introduced Natchitoches Parish School Superintendent Dr. Grant Eloi at the August 9 Rotary luncheon. The Rotarians warmly welcomed Dr. Eloi who for the 2021-22 school year led the Natchitoches Parish School District to the highest proficiency growth (based on LEAP scores) in Louisiana. Pictured...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Four incoming freshmen were awarded Poche Scholarships
Four incoming Northwestern State University freshmen were named recipients of Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Scholarships, presented by the Poche family to students who will be part of the NSU Fishing Team. The students are Stone Smith of Shreveport, a graduate of Captain Shreve High School who will major in criminal...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Southern and Grambling to March in National Battle of the Bands
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The National Battle of the Bands event will take place August 27th at 6:00pm at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas. National Battle of the Bands is the nation’s best kick-off to the fall marching band season by showcasing the country’s top marching bands from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Good news for Grambling
In an unexpected move, Lincoln Preparatory School Director Gordan Ford asked for a team-up with the City of Grambling during Thursday’s Grambling City Council meeting at Grambling City Hall. Gordon spoke to the Council about sewer work combining costs of providing sewage to the school and city residents while...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City Council Agenda for August 8 Meeting – Tonight
Natchitoches City Council will have a pre-council meeting on Monday, Aug. 8 beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. to discuss non-agenda items. The City Council meeting will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month and will be reserved for only items on the Agenda. The public is invited to both the pre-council meetings and council meetings with the understanding that items not on the agenda will not be discussed at the scheduled council meetings, but the public is welcome to discuss any topic at the pre-council meetings. The City Council Meetings are held at the Natchitoches City Council Chambers located at 716 Second Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana.
KTAL
1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting; bullet pierces child’s bedroom
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man wounded and sent a stray bullet into a juvenile’s bedroom. According to NPSO, it happened around 10:16 p.m. in the area of Independence Drive just south...
theleesvilleleader.com
Former Louisiana congressman Buddy Leach dies at 88
Longtime legislator and Leesville native, Anthony Claude “Buddy” Leach Jr. passed away this weekend at the age of 88. Leach’s daughter, Mary Warner, confirmed her father’s death to media outlets, saying he died of congestive heart failure in Baton Rouge on Saturday. On Sunday, Gov. John...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
School Board receives superintendent report, school year off to smooth start
Natchitoches Parish Superintendent Grant Eloi presented a report to the School Board at its committee meeting on Aug. 9. He said the 2022-2023 school year got off to a great start with a “soft opening” on Aug. 5 and the first “official” day on Aug. 8.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Demons cap first week of fall camp in full pads
Every preseason football camp has mileposts, and Northwestern State hit a pair Tuesday morning. Not only did the Demons don full pads for the first time, but they also did so at the one-week point of training camp. “I think more importantly than talking about whether we’re in full pads...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City Council approves creation of Texas Street Economic Development District
City Council approves creation of Texas Street Economic Development District. One agenda item of interest at the Natchitoches City Council meeting Monday evening, Aug. 8, was Ordinance No. 46 creating the Texas Street Economic Development District. Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. said this has been done already within the City limits including Hobby Lobby EDD and River South Commons EDD.
KTBS
Natchitoches police investigate weekend homicide
NATCITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Woodyard Drive. Officers found the victim, Jay Tousant Jr., 21, of Natchitoches, after hearing gunshots in the area of Woodyard Drive. Tousant was inside a vehicle that had crashed into a utility pole.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Where does milk come from?
A father asked his son, “Where does milk come from?”. “The grocery store,” the son replied. Technically, a correct answer but of the origin of the milk is a cow on a dairy farm. But where are the dairy farms?. Lee Faulk, a regional livestock agent for the...
