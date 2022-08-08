ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Demons cap first week of fall camp in full pads

Every preseason football camp has mileposts, and Northwestern State hit a pair Tuesday morning. Not only did the Demons don full pads for the first time, but they also did so at the one-week point of training camp. “I think more importantly than talking about whether we’re in full pads...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Lady Demons start new season with new excitement/energy

On Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, Northwestern State head coach Sean Kiracofe equated the excitement he felt for the start of the 2022 volleyball season to that of a new season of “Stranger Things.”. There were no trips to “the Upside Down” during the first day of practice but with...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NSU honors faculty and staff for service milestones

Northwestern State University recognized several long-time faculty and staff with years of service honors during the university’s faculty/staff lunch Monday. From left are Denise Dubois (25 years), Terry Isbell, Curtis Brossett, Dr. Frank Serio, Yvette Ceasar-Williams, David Antilley, Betty Creamer, and Dale Wohletz (30 years), and Cindy Davis (25 years), all congratulated by NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones. Not pictured are Dr. Richard DeVault, Brenda Milner and Angie Perot (25 years), Dr. Ann Deshotels, Juddy Hamous, Jennifer Long and Jana Lucky (30 years), Diane Blake-Jones, Ann Spillman, Dr. Lisa Wolffe, and Michael Yankowski (35 years), Rosetta Patterson (40 years), and Dr. Pete Gregory (60 years).
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Four incoming freshmen were awarded Poche Scholarships

Four incoming Northwestern State University freshmen were named recipients of Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Scholarships, presented by the Poche family to students who will be part of the NSU Fishing Team. The students are Stone Smith of Shreveport, a graduate of Captain Shreve High School who will major in criminal...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Preseason Blitz: Many Tigers

MANY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In 2022, history is on the side of the Many Tigers. “Every year we’ve gone and lost in the state championship game, we’ve come back the next year and won it,” said Tigers head coach Jess Curtis. In fact, many of the...
MANY, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Anthon cycling cross-country for The Ability Experience

Trace Anthon, a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Northwestern State University, is participating in the Journey of Hope, a cross-country cycling trek that raises money and awareness for projects that serve people with disabilities. The event is a project of the national fraternity’s philanthropy, The Ability Experience.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Create Pressed Floral Art with Beautiful Flowers from the Legacy Garden

The Ben D. Johnson Educational Center welcomes you to join us at our Pressed Flower Workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 5:30-6:30 pm at the Legacy Café. We will learn about why flowers and pollinators are important to growing food. Then, we’ll use flowers grown in the Legacy Garden to make pressed flower floral art! You’ll have the choice of creating a coaster or sun catcher!
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Rotary Club learns about student growth in the district

Rotarian with the Program Lee Waskom introduced Natchitoches Parish School Superintendent Dr. Grant Eloi at the August 9 Rotary luncheon. The Rotarians warmly welcomed Dr. Eloi who for the 2021-22 school year led the Natchitoches Parish School District to the highest proficiency growth (based on LEAP scores) in Louisiana. Pictured...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Where does milk come from?

A father asked his son, “Where does milk come from?”. “The grocery store,” the son replied. Technically, a correct answer but of the origin of the milk is a cow on a dairy farm. But where are the dairy farms?. Lee Faulk, a regional livestock agent for the...
LOUISIANA STATE
natchitochesparishjournal.com

BOM supports Ben D. Johnson Educational Center

BOM made a donation to the Ben D. Johnson Educational Center. The mission of this organization is to build community in Natchitoches and give access to social and economic success to all of its residents. Pictured left to right: BOM’s Sabrina Liles, Randy Stelly, BOM’s TJ Mitcham, and Melissa Callia....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – August 8, 2022

Visitation: Tuesday, August 9 from 1-3 pm. Her wishes were to be cremated and her remains are to be placed with her husband, Junior Ezernack, at Oak Grove Methodist Cemetery in Natchitoches. Burial services will be announced at a later date. SABINE:. Delories Wright. June 29, 1941 – August 6,...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KTAL

1 wounded in Natchitoches shooting; bullet pierces child’s bedroom

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man wounded and sent a stray bullet into a juvenile’s bedroom. According to NPSO, it happened around 10:16 p.m. in the area of Independence Drive just south...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPTCC: I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream

Natchitoches Parish Technical and Career Center will host its Open House/Ice Cream Social on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 5-6pm. Please come out and meet your child’s teachers and enjoy some ice cream sundaes with the NPTCC staff. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation

A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KSLA

Sabine Parish man dies when SUV overturns, ejecting him

SABINE PARISH, La. — A Sabine Parish man died when he was ejected from his vehicle, which authorities say overturned several times. Louisiana State Police has identified him as 19-year-old Jack B. Dobbs. Preliminary investigation shows the Converse resident was driving a 2022 Buick Encore west on Louisiana Highway...
SABINE PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

City Council approves creation of Texas Street Economic Development District

City Council approves creation of Texas Street Economic Development District. One agenda item of interest at the Natchitoches City Council meeting Monday evening, Aug. 8, was Ordinance No. 46 creating the Texas Street Economic Development District. Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. said this has been done already within the City limits including Hobby Lobby EDD and River South Commons EDD.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING SATURDAY EVENING SHOOTING; 1 PERSON IS HOSPITALIZED IN SERIOUS CONDITION

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are currently investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man hospitalized in serious but stable condition according to Natchioches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. On Saturday evening, August 6, 2022 at approximately 10:16pm, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau responded to...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA

