The Ben D. Johnson Educational Center welcomes you to join us at our Pressed Flower Workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 5:30-6:30 pm at the Legacy Café. We will learn about why flowers and pollinators are important to growing food. Then, we’ll use flowers grown in the Legacy Garden to make pressed flower floral art! You’ll have the choice of creating a coaster or sun catcher!

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO