BOM supports Ben D. Johnson Educational Center
BOM made a donation to the Ben D. Johnson Educational Center. The mission of this organization is to build community in Natchitoches and give access to social and economic success to all of its residents. Pictured left to right: BOM’s Sabrina Liles, Randy Stelly, BOM’s TJ Mitcham, and Melissa Callia....
Create Pressed Floral Art with Beautiful Flowers from the Legacy Garden
The Ben D. Johnson Educational Center welcomes you to join us at our Pressed Flower Workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 5:30-6:30 pm at the Legacy Café. We will learn about why flowers and pollinators are important to growing food. Then, we’ll use flowers grown in the Legacy Garden to make pressed flower floral art! You’ll have the choice of creating a coaster or sun catcher!
NSU honors faculty and staff for service milestones
Northwestern State University recognized several long-time faculty and staff with years of service honors during the university’s faculty/staff lunch Monday. From left are Denise Dubois (25 years), Terry Isbell, Curtis Brossett, Dr. Frank Serio, Yvette Ceasar-Williams, David Antilley, Betty Creamer, and Dale Wohletz (30 years), and Cindy Davis (25 years), all congratulated by NSU President Dr. Marcus Jones. Not pictured are Dr. Richard DeVault, Brenda Milner and Angie Perot (25 years), Dr. Ann Deshotels, Juddy Hamous, Jennifer Long and Jana Lucky (30 years), Diane Blake-Jones, Ann Spillman, Dr. Lisa Wolffe, and Michael Yankowski (35 years), Rosetta Patterson (40 years), and Dr. Pete Gregory (60 years).
City Council Agenda for August 8 Meeting – Tonight
Natchitoches City Council will have a pre-council meeting on Monday, Aug. 8 beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. to discuss non-agenda items. The City Council meeting will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month and will be reserved for only items on the Agenda. The public is invited to both the pre-council meetings and council meetings with the understanding that items not on the agenda will not be discussed at the scheduled council meetings, but the public is welcome to discuss any topic at the pre-council meetings. The City Council Meetings are held at the Natchitoches City Council Chambers located at 716 Second Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana.
City Council approves creation of Texas Street Economic Development District
City Council approves creation of Texas Street Economic Development District. One agenda item of interest at the Natchitoches City Council meeting Monday evening, Aug. 8, was Ordinance No. 46 creating the Texas Street Economic Development District. Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. said this has been done already within the City limits including Hobby Lobby EDD and River South Commons EDD.
NPSO DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING SATURDAY EVENING SHOOTING; 1 PERSON IS HOSPITALIZED IN SERIOUS CONDITION
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are currently investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man hospitalized in serious but stable condition according to Natchioches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. On Saturday evening, August 6, 2022 at approximately 10:16pm, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau responded to...
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Woodyard Drive
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on Woodyard Drive. On August 6, 2022, around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots in the area of Woodyard Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they located a vehicle in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive that had crashed into a utility pole with front-end damage. Jay Tousant Jr. (B/M, 21 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) was located inside the vehicle suffering from several gunshot wounds. As a result of his injuries, Jay Tousant Jr. was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.
Anthon cycling cross-country for The Ability Experience
Trace Anthon, a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Northwestern State University, is participating in the Journey of Hope, a cross-country cycling trek that raises money and awareness for projects that serve people with disabilities. The event is a project of the national fraternity’s philanthropy, The Ability Experience.
NPTCC: I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream
Natchitoches Parish Technical and Career Center will host its Open House/Ice Cream Social on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 5-6pm. Please come out and meet your child’s teachers and enjoy some ice cream sundaes with the NPTCC staff. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE...
Rotary Club learns about student growth in the district
Rotarian with the Program Lee Waskom introduced Natchitoches Parish School Superintendent Dr. Grant Eloi at the August 9 Rotary luncheon. The Rotarians warmly welcomed Dr. Eloi who for the 2021-22 school year led the Natchitoches Parish School District to the highest proficiency growth (based on LEAP scores) in Louisiana. Pictured...
School Board receives superintendent report, school year off to smooth start
Natchitoches Parish Superintendent Grant Eloi presented a report to the School Board at its committee meeting on Aug. 9. He said the 2022-2023 school year got off to a great start with a “soft opening” on Aug. 5 and the first “official” day on Aug. 8.
Decades apart, Demon brotherhood was on display at a growing tradition
What began a few years ago as a stopgap measure to help the Northwestern State football team has morphed into a true fall camp tradition that bonds the generation of Demon brothers. A report-day lunch in 2018 that sent then-first-year head coach Brad Laird scrambling launched a reunion of sorts...
Demons cap first week of fall camp in full pads
Every preseason football camp has mileposts, and Northwestern State hit a pair Tuesday morning. Not only did the Demons don full pads for the first time, but they also did so at the one-week point of training camp. “I think more importantly than talking about whether we’re in full pads...
Lady Demons start new season with new excitement/energy
On Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, Northwestern State head coach Sean Kiracofe equated the excitement he felt for the start of the 2022 volleyball season to that of a new season of “Stranger Things.”. There were no trips to “the Upside Down” during the first day of practice but with...
