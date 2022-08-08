ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Driver hits, kills motorcyclist in southeast Fort Worth, then abandons car, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

A driver hit and killed a motorcyclist early Monday in southeast Fort Worth, then drove away from the scene and abandoned the vehicle, Fort Worth police said.

Fort Worth patrol officers found the hit-and-run vehicle a few minutes later, but the driver was not at the scene.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released by authorities.

Fort Worth police responded to the major accident shortly before 4 a.m. Monday in the 5800 block of southbound Loop 820.

Patrol officers determined that a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle had been traveling southbound near Sun Valley Drive when they collided.

A man traveling on the motorcycle was found dead at the scene, but the passenger vehicle had left the scene, police said.

Traffic investigation unit detectives are investigating the fatal hit-and-run.

Comments / 2

sthrnfrog
2d ago

this is why i have fwd and rear cameras mounted on my bike. they may not save my life but they will let my family know what happened and who was involved.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Local Hit-and-Run

A hit-and-run crash left a motorcyclist dead in Fort Worth on early Monday. Fort Worth Police responded to the 5800 block of E. Loop 820 at about 4 a.m. on August 8. Upon arrival, officers started working on an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Officers found that...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Fort Worth, TX
Accidents
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Officers Rescue 5 Children From Hot Car

Fort Worth police were dispatched to an investigation call on the 3500 block of Littlejohn Avenue Sunday at about 8:00 p.m. Details stated that several children were inside a vehicle at this location. Once officers arrived, they observed an adult male in the yard and checked his vehicle that was...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Pleads Guilty in 2018 Murder of Fort Worth Couple

The man accused in the 2018 killing of a man and a woman in Fort Worth pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday, prosecutors announced. The Tarrant County District Attorney's office said 33-year-old Juan Alfredo Alvarez pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Donald Jenkins and 52-year-old Cheryl Trimmier.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
CBS DFW

Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run crash in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A motorcyclist has died following a hit-and-rush crash in Fort Worth early Monday morning.At about 3:57 a.m. Aug. 8, police were sent to the 5800 block of SB E. Loop 820 for a traffic hazard.When officers arrived, they saw a "major accident" had occurred involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.Police said both vehicles were traveling southbound and were approaching the intersection of Sun Valley Drive when they crashed. The motorcycle rider suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.The other vehicle involved left the scene but was located unoccupied nearby. The driver of that vehicle has not been located, police said. This is an ongoing investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox4news.com

Couple found dead at Aledo RV park, 5 pets found alive

ALEDO, Texas - Parker County sheriff’s deputies are trying to figure out what happened to a couple that was found dead inside an RV in Aledo. The sheriff’s department said the bodies of 52-year-old Jennifer Galaway and 48-year-old David Galaway were discovered Thursday at an RV park along Interstate 20.
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Bodies found in area RV park

Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were discovered Aug.4, in Aledo. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies responded to the 7000-Block of East Interstate 20 where they located an adult female and an adult male deceased inside a recreational vehicle at an RV park.
ALEDO, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
9K+
Followers
588
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy