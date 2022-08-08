Driver hits, kills motorcyclist in southeast Fort Worth, then abandons car, police say

A driver hit and killed a motorcyclist early Monday in southeast Fort Worth, then drove away from the scene and abandoned the vehicle, Fort Worth police said.

Fort Worth patrol officers found the hit-and-run vehicle a few minutes later, but the driver was not at the scene.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released by authorities.

Fort Worth police responded to the major accident shortly before 4 a.m. Monday in the 5800 block of southbound Loop 820.

Patrol officers determined that a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle had been traveling southbound near Sun Valley Drive when they collided.

A man traveling on the motorcycle was found dead at the scene, but the passenger vehicle had left the scene, police said.

Traffic investigation unit detectives are investigating the fatal hit-and-run.