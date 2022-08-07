ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

kmmo.com

TWO VEHICLE CRASH IN WARRENSBURG

A two vehicle crash occurred at 7:20 a.m. today in Warrensburg. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 79 year old Sharon A. Miller pulled out onto U.S. Highway 50 from West Young Street and struck a vehicle driven by 23 year old Krysten A. Ford. Ford’s vehicle overturned and came to a rest in the median on Highway 50. Miller’s vehicle came to rest in the crossover.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kjluradio.com

Authorities search for Sedalia man, woman, who fled from troopers and abandoned child

Authorities in Pettis County are searching for a man and a woman from Sedalia who led troopers on a chase earlier this week. The Pettis County Sheriff's Office says a pickup truck fled from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on highway 65 Monday. The chase continued onto Hughesville Road before the suspects drove into a hay field near Turkey Creek Road east of Hughesville and fled on foot.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Six Injured in JoCo Crash

Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by 28-year-old Jason Eckhart of Knob Noster, was on US 50, two miles east of Route D, around 1 a.m., when the Nissan struck the rear of an eastbound 2015 Toyota, driven by 34-year-old Narsy Sirom from Sedalia.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lone Jack Man Injured In Roundabout Crash

A Lone Jack man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 72-year-old Frederick R. Hartwig of Lone Jack was on Business 13 and Highway 13 at the south roundabout around 9:20 a.m., when he mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake, and his 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Two teens killed in shooting in Kansas City suburb Sunday

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman said officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they arrived. One victim died at the scene while the other died a short time later at a hospital. Police have not released the names or ages of the victims. Peterman said a suspect in the shooting turned themselves into police in Kansas City Sunday afternoon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Dogs near Katy Trail causing concern for Cass County residents

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating complaints about dogs on a one-acre property just feet away from the Katy Trail. The property south of Pleasant Hill near East State Route P and Roush Road is full of debris, old vehicles, and scrap metal. It...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Katy Park Vandalism Causes Early Closure

Katy Park restrooms will be locked at 5 p.m. daily due to ongoing vandalism in the restrooms, according to Savannah Lynde, Special Events and Marketing for Sedalia Parks & Rec, effective as of today, Aug. 8 until further notice. For questions or concerns, contact the park office at (660) 826-4930.
SEDALIA, MO
kwos.com

Lake area man charged in shooting

A Sunrise Beach man faces felony assault charges after a Thursday shooting. 36 year old Corbin Everitt is accused of shooting the victim during a fight. Law officers found him hiding inside beauty salon. Investigators believe that Everitt’s family members helping hide him from officers.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
kmmo.com

MODOT CLOSING ONE LANE OF EASTBOUND I-70 IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will close one lane of eastbound Interstate 70 east of Highway O/M in Lafayette County through 6 a.m. Thursday, August 11. This is not a complete closure. All work is weather dependent. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (8/9)

Mary Beth Crowder of Clinton, MO was arrested on 8/3/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Angela Raee Stephens of Clinton, MO was arrested on 8/3/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Tra’ Dakota Johnson of Clinton, MO was arrested on 8/4/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton.
CLINTON, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Weekend Report (8/8)

Motorist assist 100 block N 13 HBO, contacted for an assault report information taken, Attempted public service for child custody. Attempted follow up for stealing investigation, Attempted follow up on a noise complaint, Follow up on an identity theft investigation information taken/given, Follow up on a domestic assault report information taken, Attempted civil process.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Talking cars and tragedies: A look back at the Missouri State Fair in photos

“Buckets of Fun” is the theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair, which runs Thursday through Aug. 21 in Sedalia. Headliners at the grandstand include ZZ Top, Casting Crowns, KC and the Sunshine Band, Tesla, Trace Adkins and Sam Hunt. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews...
SEDALIA, MO

