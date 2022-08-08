Read full article on original website
It's primary day in Vermont. Why do voters there choose a governor every 2 years?
Tuesday, there are primaries for governor in Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Three of those states, like the other 48, hold elections for governor every four years. But Republican Gov. Phil Scott, in Vermont, is running for his fourth term after first being elected in 2016. There are several reasons...
New York's mayor says Abbott sending busloads of migrants from Texas is 'horrific'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is criticizing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending busloads of migrants to the city, saying that Abbott "used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis." "Unlike Governor Abbott, New York City will always do our part," Adams said via Twitter, after his...
Trump and Pence are at odds over Wisconsin's GOP gubernatorial primary
Wisconsin's Republican primary for governor could determine the GOP's future in the state and whether the party can defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Shawn Johnson covers the State Capitol for Wisconsin Public Radio. Shawn joined the network in 2004. Prior to that he worked for WUIS-FM, a public radio station in Springfield, Illinois. There, Shawn reported on the Illinois legislature. He also managed the station's western Illinois bureau, where he produced features on issues facing rural residents. He previously worked as an Assistant Producer for WBBM-AM radio in Chicago.
A Nebraska woman is charged with helping her daughter have an abortion
OMAHA, Nebraska — A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward. The prosecutor handling the case...
NC Democrats are not done trying to keep the Green Party off the 2022 ballot
The Democratic Party establishment has not given up the fight to keep the Green Party off North Carolina's 2022 ballot. In an emergency motion filed today with the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, the North Carolina Democratic Party and lawyers from the powerful, Washington-based Elias Law Group argued that a lower court ruling letting the Greens on the ballot would undermine the state's orderly political process.
With a COVID program ending, some 6,000 people living in motels need to move
Since the pandemic started, California moved people off of the streets and housed them in hotels and motels to prevent COVID from spreading in homeless camps. Since then, Project Roomkey has served more than 50,000 people. But now, with funding drying up, the remaining sites are closing. Vanessa Rancano from member station KQED reports that some 6,000 people now need to find new housing.
NC Green Party claims vindication after US judge orders state to make room for party on ballot
"Vindication!" was the chant at a Monday news conference and rally in front of the Terry Sanford Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Raleigh. Members of the North Carolina Green Party had gathered to hail last week's ruling by U.S. District Court Judge James Dever III that orders the North Carolina State Board of Elections to make room on this year's midterm ballots for the Greens.
Biden to survey the damage in flood-stricken Kentucky
President Biden today visits with families in the mountain communities of eastern Kentucky, where flash flooding killed at least 37 people last month. Countless residents lost their homes. And the damage estimates have climbed into the millions. From member station WUKY, Karyn Czar reports. KARYN CZAR, BYLINE: In the past...
Texas Gov. Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger O'Rourke is narrowing
The Texas gubernatorial race is tightening, despite polls earlier this year that indicated an overwhelming lead by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over former Rep. Beto O'Rourke.
Biden was in eastern Kentucky, touring damage after floods killed at least 37
President Biden toured flood damage in eastern Kentucky with the governor. The president promised increased federal aid and assistance to help the recovery. At least 37 people died in the flooding.
California's McKinney fire has taken 5 lives including that of a fire lookout
Kathy Shoopman, 74, was the Buckhorn-Bally fire lookout at the Klamath National Forest. She was killed Friday by the McKinney fire — the largest and most deadly wildfire in California this year.
A key route in Death Valley buried in floods will be closed for another week
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A main roadway into Death Valley National Park will remain closed into next week as crews clean up after record-breaking rains damaged the roadway and choked it with mud, rocks and debris. Flash flooding in the park last week trapped hundreds of hotel...
