Hutchinson time capsule ceremony is Aug. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents who wish to have an item placed in the Hutchinson sesquicentennial time capsule have until Tuesday afternoon to do so. Items can be dropped off at the Reno County Museum Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Aug. 15 has been proclaimed to be Hutchinson...
150 Years: Looking back through The Decades - 1880s
Hutchinson and Reno County will celebrate 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon over the next 15 days from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of...
Reno Co. canvass of votes moved to Monday Aug. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The canvass of votes from the Aug. 2 primary in Reno County will be delayed. Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager asked for the delay in the canvass due to a hand recount of the advance walk-in ballots. The canvass will now take place Monday, Aug. 15 at 9 a.m.
Reno Co. Commission discusses wildfire mitigation Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners heard information for a grant proposal that would pay for wildfire mitigation during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The matter brought up the continued difficulties fire crews have in fighting such fires due to factors beyond their control. In May, commissioners approved Reno County...
Official bond election resolution coming Monday night in Newton USD 373
NEWTON, Kan. — The official resolution to set a bond election for Lindley Hall and Santa Fe school in Newton will happen Monday night at the USD 373 Board of Education meeting. The board heard July 25 from Representatives from DLR, Gravity Works, and McCownGordon during their meeting to...
HutchCC board to look over budget Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees will take action on the 2023 budget during the monthly meeting Thursday evening. The proposed budget will not make the revenue neutral rate for the year, although the mill levy will stay the same. The driving force, as with all government entities and schools, is the increase in assessed valuation for the area, which for the college stands at more than $675 million.
Hutch Post
Wildfires throughout Reno Co. Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to Reno County Emergency Management, Reno County Volunteer Fire Districts were kept busy Tuesday afternoon and evening with multiple grass and brush fires throughout the county. Reno County Fire District # 9 started the afternoon at 1:45 p.m. with the report of a grass fire...
Hutch to look at water rights situation closely with additional use in mind
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce CEO Debra Teufel understands that the City of Hutchinson's water resource is something that is being looked at more closely now in light of the needs in Yoder Water District 101, but while that topic is open is a good time to do the studying that it would take to figure out if getting water to a potential new industrial park south of South Hutchinson is feasible or not.
308 board to consider additional money for transportation Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson USD 308 Board of Education will consider providing additional resources to its special education school transportation vendor at its meeting on Monday. On the agenda is an increase to the contract with Durham School Services of 6.1%, or a cost of $20,323 to the...
Election audit prompts narrow hand count in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager is dealing with a hand recount of only the advance walk-in ballots from Tuesday's primary election, as a random audit of 11 precincts on Friday found discrepancies in numbers related to the Republican State Treasurer's race. The election day...
Johnson to speak at hospital First Course event Aug. 16
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System is holding its First Course events again. The next event is Tuesday, August 16 at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Pavilion. Attendees will hear from Dr. Rogena Johnson about her new practice at Hutch Regional and the importance of routine preventative care and screenings.
Nonprofits will have workshop in Hutch Aug. 26
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community Foundation is inviting area nonprofit staff and board members and other community partners to a professional development opportunity later this month. The Changemakers at Work Summit: Connected, Resilient & Thriving will be from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26 at Cosmosphere. Kathryn...
City of Salina installs HAWK crosswalk beacon on E. Crawford
The high-intensity activated crosswalk (HAWK) beacon on E. Crawford Street between S. Marymount Road and Fairdale Road is now safely ushering pedestrians across the busy roadway. A HAWK beacon remains off or dark until activated. Once activated it utilizes aspects of railroad crossing signals to notify motorists of pedestrians wanting...
Hutchinson BBQ holding Jones Family Fundraiser today
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hickory Stik BBQ at 25 North Main in Hutchinson is holding a fundraiser Wednesday for the Jones Family. They will donate 10% of all sales to the family and 100% of the Sales from the special Jones Mac Attack Stacker Sandwich. The special sandwich is...
KAKE TV
Expansion project on Woodlawn affecting nearby restaurant, 50 percent decrease in customers
An expansion project on Woodlawn is affecting more than just a commute for some residents. A business nearby says it is feeling the blow of continuous roadwork and their customers are doing their best to help out. Sitting at a busy Bel Aire intersection off of Woodlawn is Los Cunados....
Wichita’s North Junction to have several closures
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will be closing parts of northbound I-135 this week as part of an overpass improvement project to improve traffic flow at Wichita’s North Junction. On Monday, KDOT will close the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 until 3 p.m. Workers will use a crane to […]
Rise Up Reno Fundraiser Friday at Sleep Shoppe
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Rise Up Reno Annual fundraising event: Detention for Prevention is coming up Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sleep Shoppe and Furniture Gallery in downtown Hutchinson. Each celebrity needs to raise $1000 from online donations to be released from detention. Here are...
United Methodist Health Ministry Fund co-sponsoring tax credit webinar
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Nearly 90% of children in the U.S. became eligible for the Child Tax Credit when it was expanded last year. Families can still claim the full 2021 CTC - up to $3,600 per child per family - by filing tax returns this year. Kansas Action for...
Still some tickets left for Uncorked for TECH event Aug. 19
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There are still a couple dozen tickets left as of Wednesday for the Uncorked for TECH event on Friday, August 19th in Downtown Hutchinson. There are around 20 venues and you will get to pick which 13 venues you stop at. Stroll through local businesses in...
AMBUCS continuing civic tradition in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — AMBUCS began life back in 1922 as American Business Clubs, a membership organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities. The local Hutchinson AMBUCS chapter continues that tradition by raising money for mobility tricycles called Amtryke. "We've been in business here in Hutchinson for the last 41...
