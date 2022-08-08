Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLoungeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Burglary suspect poses as food delivery person in Gastonia, police say
Troopers say one car crossed the center line, hitting another car head-on. Teachers welcome students back for first day of classes in Rowan-Salisbury Schools. The new school year brings new challenges. Optimist Hall adds parking fees. Updated: 7 hours ago. The new parking fees start Aug. 15. Mooresville Graded School...
Wanted: Mooresville vape shop armed robbery suspect
MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An armed robbery suspect who held Mooresville vape shop employees at gunpoint is being sought, Mooresville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to the incident on Sunday at the Hope 1 Tobacco and Vape store at the Rocky River Promenade Shopping Center. Employees told police a man entered the store […]
Mother says strangers tried kidnapping her 3-year-old from busy Steele Creek store
CHARLOTTE — A Lake Wylie mother said three people worked together to try and kidnap her 3-year-old boy while inside a store at a popular Steele Creek shopping center. Police are investigating the incident that happened Friday at the Rivergate Shopping Center on South Tryon Street. Jillian Culp said...
NC police seek man after serious assault in Harris Teeter parking lot
The suspect's car is an older black four-door Honda Accord that had a temporary paper tag and two UNC Carolina stickers on the left side of the trunk, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox46.com
Elderly man surveying damaged vehicle struck, killed by alleged drunk driver in SE Charlotte
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver was determined to be impaired following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, near the 3300 block of East Independence Blvd. in southeast Charlotte. Iyasu...
Gastonia man who robbed Charlotte 7-Eleven sentenced
GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man who robbed a Charlotte 7-Eleven has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. 24-year-old Gastonia resident Davonte Everett will serve over 10 years in prison after being convicted of robbing a Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint. In July […]
Man beaten, charged with attempted murder after fight with ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of forcing his way into a Rock Hill apartment with several guns to confront his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers were called just before 11 p.m. to an apartment in the 800 block of Lucas Street […]
WBTV
Man charged with DUI after 73-year-old killed in crash on Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another is seriously injured after an overnight crash in east Charlotte, according to Medic. The collision happened on East Independence Boulevard – in the outbound lanes between Briar Creek and Wendover roads - and involved two cars. When officers arrived...
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinajournal.com
Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation
Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
Community frightened after Cotswold Harris Teeter assault
Police do not believe the victim knew his attacker, and they have no apparent motive for why the suspect would beat a 60-year-old man in the head.
WXII 12
NCSBI identifies murder suspect killed in Speedway police shootout
CLEMMONS, N.C. — The SBI has identified a murder suspect that was killed in a shootout on Aug. 5. Alexander Weah was the suspect and was fatally shot at the Speedway gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Multiple agencies were attempting to serve Weah a warrant in connection with a...
WBTV
Lawsuit filed over police-involved shooting in Concord
It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
One killed following motorcycle collision in York County
The announcements are in regards to the 2023 operating season. As of Friday, there were 95 cases in N.C. Half of those are in Mecklenburg County. Man shot during armed robbery in east Charlotte, authorities say. Updated: 8 hours ago. There is no word yet on any suspects or what...
cn2.com
Arrest Made in Lake Wylie Murder of 20 Year Old
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Back on June 6, 2022, York County authorities say 20 year-old TJ Hubert was found shot and killed on a trail at a park in Lake Wylie in York County. For weeks Hubert’s family begged for answers and detectives worked around the clock to...
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. suspect killed in Forsyth Co. officer-involved shooting identified
For some Americans, the life-saving medicine they need is now unaffordable. Charlotte school hosts wrestling event for school supplies. Tickets were ten dollars a person and people were asked to bring a bookbag with school supplies in it. One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte.
WBTV
One killed, one injured in crash on Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte
CATS wants to add a stop somewhere between South Boulevard and Atherton Mill just down the street. The crash killed one person and injured another. One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte. Updated: 22 hours ago. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at...
WBTV
Reports show Charlotte judge got in argument, ‘slapped at’ phone of delivery truck driver in courthouse garage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Judge Kimberly Best got into a heated argument with a delivery driver in the parking garage at the Mecklenburg County courthouse last month, according to multiple law enforcement narratives of the incident completed by courthouse security guards and deputies with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
CMPD investigating after person found shot on I-485 in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim was found along Interstate 485 near Brookshire Boulevard around 1 p.m. It's unclear if the victim was shot there or if they drove themselves to that location after being injured.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police search for house burglar in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are searching for a burglar whom they said was scared off by a homeowner. Authorities said that before the suspect broke into the house on Audubon Drive, he posed as a delivery man at a neighbor’s house. When that neighbor answered the door, he went on to the next house pretending to have a delivery mix-up.
Couple calls 911 during emergency only to hear voice recording
CHARLOTTE — A couple told Channel 9 that they were put on hold with 911 during an emergency. The city of Charlotte says 911 dispatchers answer more than 77,000 calls each month, which is an average of more than 2,500 each day. Anthony and Diana Reynolds said they spent...
Comments / 0