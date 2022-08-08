Patients and Doctors Trapped in a Gray Zone When Abortion Laws and Emergency Care Mandate Conflict

FDA Authorizes Modified Dosing For Monkeypox Vax: Federal officials on Tuesday announced that they will stretch limited vaccine supplies by giving just one-fifth the current dosage. The move effectively quintuples the supply of monkeypox vaccine, a priority in hard-hit areas such as Los Angeles County and San Francisco. “In San Francisco, honestly, it’s a little bit like ‘The Hunger Games,’” said state Sen. Scott Wiener. Read more from the Los Angeles Times. Keep scrolling for more on the monkeypox outbreak.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO