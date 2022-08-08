A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered shares of Aemetis to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO