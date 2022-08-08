Read full article on original website
InvestorPlace
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever
ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
Walmart Whale Trades For August 10
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Walmart WMT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products
The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
To Avoid Supply Crunch, FDA Temporarily Allows Higher Impurity Levels In Merck's Diabetes Drug: Report
The FDA recently became aware of a nitrosamine impurity, Nitroso-STG-19 or NTTP, in certain samples of Merck & Co Inc's MRK type 2 diabetes drug Januvia/Janumet (sitagliptin). The agency said that to avoid a shortage and to help ensure patients have access to an adequate supply, the FDA said it would not object to the temporary distribution of sitagliptin containing the impurity above the acceptable intake limit of 37 ng per day and up to 246.7 ng per day.
Kevin O'Leary Slams Inflation Reduction Act: Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says He's Going To A Funeral For Dead Money
Several electric vehicle stocks are on the move Monday after the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act in a 51-50 vote over the weekend. O'Shares ETFs chairman and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary criticized the bill Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," despite it being favorable for the EV names in his portfolio, including Tesla Inc TSLA, Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM.
pulse2.com
Novavax (NVAX) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022. — Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was...
Recap: Bumble Q2 Earnings
Bumble BMBL reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bumble missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.01. Revenue was up $34.24 million from the same period last...
Dow Drops Over 100 Points; Verona Pharma Shares Jump
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 0.34% to 32,720.07 while the NASDAQ fell 1.38% to 12,470.08. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.62% to 4,114.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 1.5%...
etfdailynews.com
Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday
Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $817.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.
Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From August 10, 2022
Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 12.32% at $0.65. GH Research GHRS shares closed up 10.02% at $12.74. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 6.12% at $4.68. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 4.52% at $0.93. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 4.17% at $19.73. Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares...
ChromaDex: Q2 Earnings Insights
ChromaDex CDXC reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:03 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ChromaDex missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was down $967 thousand from the same period last...
Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
etfdailynews.com
Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered shares of Aemetis to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.25.
This Analyst Says Zentalis' Increased Focus On WEE1 Program Is 'Prudent', Slashes Price Target By 37%
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc ZNTL decided to discontinue the development of oral SERD asset ZN-c5 and EGFR inhibitor ZN-e4 following the completion of existing clinical trials. The company will focus its capital on developing the WEE1 drug, ZN-c3, and BCL-2 inhibitor, ZN-d5. SVB Leerink says that the decision was not unexpected...
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ENTA earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
NASDAQ
Apellis (APLS) Q2 Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates, Stock Down
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS reported a loss per share of $1.46 in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.43. The company reported a loss of $2.72 per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues were $16.3 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17...
After-Hours Alert: Why Traeger Shares Are Getting Smoked
Traeger Inc COOK shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and cut full-year guidance. Traeger said second-quarter revenue decreased 6% year-over-year to $200.3 million, which missed the estimate of $221.7 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 5 cents per share.
Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends
One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends.
