Wyandotte County, KS

Great Bend Post

Patrol IDs man fatally shot by Kansas City police

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer involved shooting in Kansas City on Sunday have identified the man who died as 31-year-old Zachary James Garrard. The shooting occurred just before 10p.m. at a gas station located near Prospect and 55th Street, according to the MSHP. Garrard then...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

🎥 Sheriff IDs remains found 37-years ago as Kansas teen

Doña Ana County, New Mexico—Law enforcement authorities investigating remains found almost four decades ago have identified the victim as a missing Kansas teen. The Doña Ana County New Mexico Sheriff’s office on Tuesday said they have identified remains found 37 years ago as those of 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison of Wichita who had been reported missing in 1984.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

23-year-old Kan. man lost $600 in utility company scam

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a computer scam. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft and unlawful computer acts in the 300 block of N. Billings Street in Riley, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 23-year-old man reported he paid a...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas City police shoot, kill driver of stolen SUV

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police shot and killed a man who he sped toward an officer in a stolen sport utility vehicle and struck a police van, authorities said. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after officers spotted the unoccupied SUV in a gas station parking lot, said Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the shooting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WCNC

Mother, child die in Lincoln County crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and her 10-year-old son have died in a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Lincoln County. According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened at around 2 p.m. on NC 27 near Asbury Church Road. Troopers said a 1999 Nissan...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Great Bend Post

Kansas City police rescue murder suspect from river

KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed in the August 5, fatal stabbing of a Kansas City man's former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, outside a Raytown nursing home, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andre M. Williams, 49, faces requested charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Carolina

Jackson County remembering life of senior deputy after his passing

SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a fellow brother Senior Deputy Sean Kevin Bryson after battling a lengthy illness. The Sheriff’s Office said Senior Deputy Bryson began his career at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2002. He became a deputy in 2004 and was later promoted to senior deputy and served Jackson County in that role until his passing.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Great Bend Post

Barton County sheriff: fentanyl is different, more dangerous

The drug dynamic is shifting across Kansas and Barton County. In the first half of 2021, the state saw 338 drug overdoses, a 54-percent increase from the first half of 2020. Almost half of those overdoses were fentanyl-related. The trafficking and use of fentanyl are far different from the homemade meth labs that used to blight Barton County.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
WYFF4.com

Men shot in woods while walking trail in Anderson, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. — Two people were shot Monday while walking on a trail in an Upstate city, according to police. An incident report from the Anderson Police Department said officers were called just after 3 p.m. to a business on River Street about a shooting with injuries. (Video above:...
ANDERSON, SC
thejournalonline.com

Hwy. 8 Fatality

West Pelzer firefighters work to free a passenger after a head on wreck on Highway 8 at Looper Road Saturday afternoon. A Chevrolet was traveling east on Highway 8 when the driver apparently crossed the center line and struck a Dodge head on. The driver of the Chevrolet was killed. He and the passenger in the Dodge had to be cut from the wreckage. Both occupants in the Dodge were taken to Prisma Health Greenville by Medshore. Piercetown firefighters also assisted along with QRV’s. (Photo by David Rogers)
PELZER, SC
Great Bend Post

News from the Oil Patch: KIOGA Convention starts Sunday

The 85th Annual Convention & Trade Show of the Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association is coming up. The event is scheduled Sunday and Monday, August 14th and 15th, at the Hyatt Regency/Century-Two Performing Arts & Convention Center in Wichita. Plans are coming together for the trade group's golf and sporting clays tournaments as well. You can find out more at their Web site, KIOGA.org.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Kan. woman with suspended license was transporting meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 12:30a.m. August 4, a Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 56 Highway just south of the Lyndon exit for a traffic violation, according to a media release. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

