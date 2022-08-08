West Pelzer firefighters work to free a passenger after a head on wreck on Highway 8 at Looper Road Saturday afternoon. A Chevrolet was traveling east on Highway 8 when the driver apparently crossed the center line and struck a Dodge head on. The driver of the Chevrolet was killed. He and the passenger in the Dodge had to be cut from the wreckage. Both occupants in the Dodge were taken to Prisma Health Greenville by Medshore. Piercetown firefighters also assisted along with QRV’s. (Photo by David Rogers)

PELZER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO