Read full article on original website
Related
Patrol IDs man fatally shot by Kansas City police
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer involved shooting in Kansas City on Sunday have identified the man who died as 31-year-old Zachary James Garrard. The shooting occurred just before 10p.m. at a gas station located near Prospect and 55th Street, according to the MSHP. Garrard then...
🎥 Sheriff IDs remains found 37-years ago as Kansas teen
Doña Ana County, New Mexico—Law enforcement authorities investigating remains found almost four decades ago have identified the victim as a missing Kansas teen. The Doña Ana County New Mexico Sheriff’s office on Tuesday said they have identified remains found 37 years ago as those of 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison of Wichita who had been reported missing in 1984.
Suspects in 2010 killing extradited from South Carolina to Kansas
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have been extradited from South Carolina to Kansas. Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, 32-year-old Kristopher Valadez and 32-year-old Candace Valadez were booked into jail the Sedgwick...
23-year-old Kan. man lost $600 in utility company scam
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a computer scam. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft and unlawful computer acts in the 300 block of N. Billings Street in Riley, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 23-year-old man reported he paid a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Indy man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Buncombe County. The National Park Service said the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the parkway near mile marker 358, just south of Mount Mitchell. The motorcyclist, identified...
Kansas City police shoot, kill driver of stolen SUV
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police shot and killed a man who he sped toward an officer in a stolen sport utility vehicle and struck a police van, authorities said. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after officers spotted the unoccupied SUV in a gas station parking lot, said Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the shooting.
Mother, child die in Lincoln County crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and her 10-year-old son have died in a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Lincoln County. According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened at around 2 p.m. on NC 27 near Asbury Church Road. Troopers said a 1999 Nissan...
Kansas City police rescue murder suspect from river
KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed in the August 5, fatal stabbing of a Kansas City man's former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, outside a Raytown nursing home, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andre M. Williams, 49, faces requested charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal...
RELATED PEOPLE
KC man accused of killing neighbor after years of fighting
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting on Sunday of Warner Alexander Trotter inside a residence in the 3500 block of Garfield Avenue in Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Samuel Avery, 42, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed...
Sheriff: 2nd suspect accused in murder of woman at Kansas lake
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating the murder of Enfinnity Hayes Lawson, 22, Fort Riley, at Milford State Park in October of 2021 have made a second arrest. The Geary County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of Fort Riley's Criminal Investigations Division, Kansas Bureau of Investigations, Kansas Highway Patrol,...
Suspect in fatal shooting of 2 KC-area teens turns himself in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman told the Kansas City Star that officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they...
FOX Carolina
Jackson County remembering life of senior deputy after his passing
SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a fellow brother Senior Deputy Sean Kevin Bryson after battling a lengthy illness. The Sheriff’s Office said Senior Deputy Bryson began his career at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2002. He became a deputy in 2004 and was later promoted to senior deputy and served Jackson County in that role until his passing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barton County sheriff: fentanyl is different, more dangerous
The drug dynamic is shifting across Kansas and Barton County. In the first half of 2021, the state saw 338 drug overdoses, a 54-percent increase from the first half of 2020. Almost half of those overdoses were fentanyl-related. The trafficking and use of fentanyl are far different from the homemade meth labs that used to blight Barton County.
WYFF4.com
Men shot in woods while walking trail in Anderson, police say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Two people were shot Monday while walking on a trail in an Upstate city, according to police. An incident report from the Anderson Police Department said officers were called just after 3 p.m. to a business on River Street about a shooting with injuries. (Video above:...
TikTok challenge sparks rash of car thefts, class-action lawsuit
Amidst a rapid proliferation of social-media posts offering people tips on how to easily steal a Kia or Hyundai automobile, two Iowans have filed a class-action lawsuit against the car makers. Ann Brady of Polk County and Leah Price of Decatur County are suing Kia America Inc., Hyundai Motor America...
Body found while searching for missing man in McDowell Co.
A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thejournalonline.com
Hwy. 8 Fatality
West Pelzer firefighters work to free a passenger after a head on wreck on Highway 8 at Looper Road Saturday afternoon. A Chevrolet was traveling east on Highway 8 when the driver apparently crossed the center line and struck a Dodge head on. The driver of the Chevrolet was killed. He and the passenger in the Dodge had to be cut from the wreckage. Both occupants in the Dodge were taken to Prisma Health Greenville by Medshore. Piercetown firefighters also assisted along with QRV’s. (Photo by David Rogers)
News from the Oil Patch: KIOGA Convention starts Sunday
The 85th Annual Convention & Trade Show of the Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association is coming up. The event is scheduled Sunday and Monday, August 14th and 15th, at the Hyatt Regency/Century-Two Performing Arts & Convention Center in Wichita. Plans are coming together for the trade group's golf and sporting clays tournaments as well. You can find out more at their Web site, KIOGA.org.
Kan. woman with suspended license was transporting meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 12:30a.m. August 4, a Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 56 Highway just south of the Lyndon exit for a traffic violation, according to a media release. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics.
my40.tv
Wanted: Authorities search for information after animal rescue break-in
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying their suspect after a local animal shelter was broken into. ROAD TO RECOVERY: PUPPIES FOUND ABANDONED ON SIDE OF ROAD WITH MAGGOTS "EATING THEM ALIVE" Authorities say on Sunday, July 31, at around...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0