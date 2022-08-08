Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Thrillist
Tickets Just Went on Sale for a 3-Floor, Immersive Harry Potter Experience in Chicago
We've all been there. A friend comes back from a trip with a tan and a custom-crafted wand they got from Ollivander's after visiting Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter, telling infuriating stories about how fun and magical the experience was. Well, Chicagoans, your FOMO is about to be cured. An immersive three-floor Harry Potter experience is about to take over Water Tower Place.
Elton John stops to see preview of Broadway In Chicago's 'The Devil Wears Prada'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A preview performance of Broadway in Chicago's new show "The Devil Wears Prada" had a very special guest in attendance this week. Ahead of his show at Soldier Field Friday night, Elton John tweeted some pictures of himself with the cast when he visited on Wednesday night. He said it was a "blast" to attend the preview of the show and "see the incredible hard work of the entire team come to life." John helped write the music for the musical, which is based on the hit 2006 movie. You can catch "The Devil Wears Prada" at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., through Aug. 21. Elton John's show at Soldier Field Friday night is part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, which he says will be hist last.
wgnradio.com
Olivia Newton-John remembered by a former member of her band
Skip Griparis, member of the Illinois Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and former member of the Olivia Newton-John Band joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the life and legacy of singer/actress Olivia Newton-John who passed away at the age of 73.
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted Sites
Chicago has been hailed as one of the most haunted cities in the world and you can see many of the city's ghostly sites. St. Michael's Church in Old Town Chicago said to be hauntedkmaschke/flickr.
Eater
Staffing Challenges Continue to Cause Chaos for Chicago’s Restaurants
Chicago’s restaurants continue to experience pandemic-related staffing issues with illness forcing temporary closures while halting opening plans for new venues. Though restaurants are better-equipped to deal with the challenges compared to 2020, it’s not smooth sailing. Humboldt Park’s Spinning J Bakery and Soda Fountain closed on Sunday due to staff illness. Last month, Filipino and Cuban restaurant Bayan Ko in Lincoln Square adjusted its operations after a cook fell sick due to COVID.
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop Lounge
I was recently downtown for a business meeting. I wanted to enjoy the weather while downtown. I decided I wanted to go and have lunch on a rooftop lounge. Trump TowerPhoto by Yelp.
Eater
Closed for Nearly a Year, One of Chicago’s Best Restaurants Returns
At the beginning of 2020, Cellar Door Provisions employed 23 people serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the small Logan Square space. The restaurant consistently earned gushing reviews and chef Ethan Pikas was nominated for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Great Lakes in 2019 and 2020. But Pikas and his business partner Tony Bezsylko felt overwhelmed.
vfpress.news
Brookfield Zoo Silverback Gorilla Dies After ‘Acute Illness’
JoJo, a 42-year-old silverback western lowland gorilla, died recently. | Brookfield Zoo. Monday, August 8, 2022 || By Bob Uphues || @maywoodnews. The Chicago Zoological Society on Aug. 1 announced the sudden death of JoJo, the 42-year-old silverback western lowland gorilla who had sired three offspring at Brookfield Zoo during his 10 years there.
Chicago Air and Water Show: When and Where to Watch the Event's ‘Full-Force' Return
A long-time fixture of Chicago summers is set to make its way back to the lakeshore later this month. The Chicago Air and Water Show will take off for a two-day run from Aug. 20-21 at North Avenue Beach, according to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.
fox32chicago.com
Actor Ricky Gervais calls on Cook County forest preserve to surrender coyote at center of controversy
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Ricky Gervais is calling on Cook County officials to surrender a coyote that has been confined for most of its life in an outdoor enclosure at a Northbrook forest preserve. The actor and comedian said Tuesday he is lending his support to a campaign led by animal...
WGNtv.com
Lunchbreak: Peach Cobbler
Returns Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 5 – 8 pm. The event features two cultivated routes, allowing hungry foodies to travel up and down the Clark Street business corridor sampling more than 20 dinner, drink and dessert options from Andersonville’s robust restaurant district. Taste Of Andersonville. https://andersonville.org/events/taste-of-andersonville/. Recipe:
wlsam.com
Celebrate Svengoolie tomorrow at the Serenity Park at 1:30 PM on August 9th!
Tomorrow is Svengoolie Day in Berwyn! Rich Koz joins the Steve Cochran Show to invite ALL Svengoolie fans to dress in their best and favorite Svengoolie costumes at the Serenity Park at 1:30 PM on August 9th!
uptownupdate.com
Rendering Reveal: 4102 N. Sheridan
Another strip mall bites the dust. We have been watching the one-story retail building and surface parking lot at 4102 N. Sheridan for some time. The lot was most recently home to Lake View Food & Liquor, but it will soon make way for a 4 story residential development from Barrett Homes, which previously developed the long empty lot at 1214 W. Carmen.
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)
Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
947wls.com
Windy City Rollers holding Classes to Teach Adults How to Skate
Learn to skate with some of Chicago’s best skaters!. The Windy City Rollers, Chicago’s premier roller derby league, are hosting beginner skating lessons for adults 18+. Their next class is coming up on Saturday, August 27th. The class costs $25 and will be held at Willye B. White...
Skilling: What will the weather be like in Chicago this week
Chicago enters a noticeably cooler, less humid weather regime this week – compared to last. Monday’s muggy dew points and humidities are going away in the coming week, not to return until the coming weekend. Dew points, a measure of atmospheric moisture, will fall back to the low and mid 40s to low 50s. The exception is a brief spike into the low 60s Wednesday night and early Thursday.
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Food Truck Festival
Calling all Foodies! We’re returning to the Naper Settlement – the heart of downtown Naperville, to bring you the Summer Annual Naperville Food Truck Festival. Featuring 25+ of the area’s best food trucks, live entertainment, beer & wine garden, face painter, balloon artist, mega bubble artist, caricaturist, henna tattoo artist and a Vendor Village featuring local businesses.
daystech.org
Navy Pier Is Free & Here’s What To Do There While You’re In Chicago
Dubbed Chicago’s final playground, the 50 acres Navy Pier alongside Lake Michigan shoreline has numerous sights and enjoyable actions awaiting guests. It reopened in 1995, and since then, over 180 million have visited the Navy Pier. Regardless of age, this sprawling lakefront treasure caters to everybody’s leisure whims. There are retailers, eating places, historical attractions, parks and exhibition services, and actions like water sports activities at considered one of Chicago’s top attractions. The Navy Pier is free and open all yr to the general public and has many Instagrammable places to explore.
Was Ghost Hunter Attacked By Dillinger’s Ghost in Chicago Jail?
It's not common to be physically attacked when you're ghost hunting. It's even wilder to think that the attack might have come by the ghost of a famous gangster, but that's exactly what one investigator had happen when he was exploring an Illinois jail. A major YouTube channel named Truly...
