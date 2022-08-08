Read full article on original website
Related
Vote Alabama for "America's Best Looking Cruiser"!
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Each year the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation to vie for the top spot in the American Association of State Trooper’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar.
Wetumpka Herald
Coley and Isner running on joint ticket for Democrat party chair, vice chair
Tallapoosa County Commissioner Thomas “T.C.” Coley, Jr. is looking to serve even more constitutes than just those in his county commission district, as he makes a run for vice chair of the Alabama Democratic Party. Tabitha Isner and Coley announced that they will run as a unified ticket...
WSFA
Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
Flying Squadron, Looney House, grocery delivery: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A tidbit about the Flying Squadron high school mascot of Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alabamanews.net
Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs
Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park. The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.
Andalusia Star News
Lawsuit filed over handling of Amos Trust Scholarships
A lawsuit filed in Montgomery County on July 9 alleges that Regions Bank and a former chief trust officer have improperly charged the Mabel Amos Memorial Trust exorbitant fees after oil was discovered on land in the trust and that scholarship money was provided to children of Trust board members.
Troy Messenger
Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer
Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
RELATED PEOPLE
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Food can bring healing power’: Twice Baked owner provides jobs for people who’ve been incarcerated
The owner of Twice Baked, Joseph Shorter, decided to open the Opelika restaurant to pursue his passion for cooking and help provide job opportunities for others who’ve been incarcerated. Shorter, 43, said he knows how difficult it is for people with a criminal background to find a job after...
WSFA
Student achievement, safety top priority for Lowndes Co. Schools
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students and staff at Lowndes County Public Schools started the new school year Monday, August 8 eager to achieve new goals. “Number one is that children are reading on grade level course we want all children to be proficient in reading and math,” Superintendent Jason Burroughs said.
WSFA
1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man dead. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Zelda Road around 12:20 p.m. in reference to a person shot. 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.
Man found shot to death in east Alabama home
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning in Lee County. According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the department received a 911 call around 1 a.m., Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama woman charged with boyfriend’s murder
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika woman is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of her 33-year-old boyfriend. Detectives have not said what the motive was. 38-year-old Shakeisar Peavy was arrested Monday afternoon by Lee County Investigators and is being held in the Lee County jail on a $250,000 bond. Family-Gun-Domestic Violence is […]
Alabama: Woman shot, man left in burning car according to Mobile police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. More News from WRBL According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded […]
Alabama State adds new state-of-the-art field turf and design
Alabama State University has a new, state-of-the-art field turf with some design tweaks to match. The post Alabama State adds new state-of-the-art field turf and design appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
elmoreautauganews.com
Senior Escort, First day of school at SEHS goes Smoothly, even with new Cell Phone rule
Editor’s note: If you have not seen the EAN video of the Senior Escort, it can be viewed here – https://www.facebook.com/editorsarah/videos/448578707162940. Connor Russo is a senior at Stanhope Elmore High School this year. However, as he is in basic training at Fort Leonard Wood at the moment, he could not attend the traditional Senior Escort to school Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Monday. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting took place around noon in the 300 block of Chase Street. Officers were called to the area after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, officers found a man who had a fatal gunshot wound.
sylacauganews.com
Wreck in downtown Sylacauga leaves two injured
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A wreck involving multiple vehicles in downtown Sylacauga caused at least two individuals to receive further medical attention. The car crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Norton Ave. and Fort Williams St. and temporarily shut down a portion of the lanes on Norton Ave.
Coosa deputy saves family as shots fired from home
A mother and her children are safe thanks to a Coosa County deputy sheriff. Coosa County 9-1-1 dispatch received a call someone had broken into their home on July 28. Coosa County deputy Logan Mitchell responded. “Upon arrival Deputy Logan Mitchell heard a gunshot from inside the residence,” Coosa County...
selmasun.com
Selma Restaurant Week starts Aug. 12
Selma Restaurant Week supporting local eateries returns on Friday, Aug. 12 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 28. Residents are encouraged to support Selma's restaurants by patronizing them through dine-in, take out or delivery. Those ordering online are asked to order directly from the restaurant instead of through a third...
Comments / 0