Montgomery, AL

FOX54 News

Vote Alabama for "America's Best Looking Cruiser"!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Each year the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation to vie for the top spot in the American Association of State Trooper’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama program rallies communities to foster children in time of need

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As children head back to school, a statewide program encourages people to foster children through a week-long rally. The staff of Embrace Alabama Kids traveled across the state to inform people about fostering and group homes. Rebecca Morris, vice president of the group, says they are...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Flying Squadron, Looney House, grocery delivery: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A tidbit about the Flying Squadron high school mascot of Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Native Son Donates $25k to Union Springs

Residents in Union Springs celebrated their inaugural Family and Friends day at the Montgomery Street recreational park. The event was from 1 to 3PM. Kids and families came out to get snow cones , play basketball , jump on the bouncy houses, and enjoy the music played by a local DJ.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
Andalusia Star News

Lawsuit filed over handling of Amos Trust Scholarships

A lawsuit filed in Montgomery County on July 9 alleges that Regions Bank and a former chief trust officer have improperly charged the Mabel Amos Memorial Trust exorbitant fees after oil was discovered on land in the trust and that scholarship money was provided to children of Trust board members.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
A.W. Naves

Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s Killer

Mobile home at 3547 County Road in Dadeville where murders occurred(Photo: Google) Earlier this week, a 12-year-old girl was discovered walking down the road in Tallapoosa, Alabama, after having chewed through her restraints to escape. She had broken her braces to gnaw through her bindings after being held captive by the man who killed her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and brother on July 24.
WSFA

Student achievement, safety top priority for Lowndes Co. Schools

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students and staff at Lowndes County Public Schools started the new school year Monday, August 8 eager to achieve new goals. “Number one is that children are reading on grade level course we want all children to be proficient in reading and math,” Superintendent Jason Burroughs said.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

1 dead in Saturday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man dead. According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, authorities responded to the 2600 block of Zelda Road around 12:20 p.m. in reference to a person shot. 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coleman said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Man found shot to death in east Alabama home

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning in Lee County.  According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the department received a 911 call around 1 a.m., Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama woman charged with boyfriend’s murder

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) –  An Opelika woman is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of her 33-year-old boyfriend. Detectives have not said what the motive was. 38-year-old Shakeisar Peavy was arrested Monday afternoon by Lee County Investigators and is being held in the Lee County jail on a $250,000 bond. Family-Gun-Domestic Violence is […]
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Woman shot, man left in burning car according to Mobile police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. More News from WRBL According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded […]
MOBILE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Senior Escort, First day of school at SEHS goes Smoothly, even with new Cell Phone rule

Editor’s note: If you have not seen the EAN video of the Senior Escort, it can be viewed here – https://www.facebook.com/editorsarah/videos/448578707162940. Connor Russo is a senior at Stanhope Elmore High School this year. However, as he is in basic training at Fort Leonard Wood at the moment, he could not attend the traditional Senior Escort to school Monday.
Politics
WSFA

Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has died after a shooting Monday. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the shooting took place around noon in the 300 block of Chase Street. Officers were called to the area after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, officers found a man who had a fatal gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Wreck in downtown Sylacauga leaves two injured

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A wreck involving multiple vehicles in downtown Sylacauga caused at least two individuals to receive further medical attention. The car crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Norton Ave. and Fort Williams St. and temporarily shut down a portion of the lanes on Norton Ave.
SYLACAUGA, AL
selmasun.com

Selma Restaurant Week starts Aug. 12

Selma Restaurant Week supporting local eateries returns on Friday, Aug. 12 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 28. Residents are encouraged to support Selma's restaurants by patronizing them through dine-in, take out or delivery. Those ordering online are asked to order directly from the restaurant instead of through a third...
SELMA, AL

