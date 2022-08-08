Read full article on original website
Related
Patrol IDs man fatally shot by Kansas City police
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer involved shooting in Kansas City on Sunday have identified the man who died as 31-year-old Zachary James Garrard. The shooting occurred just before 10p.m. at a gas station located near Prospect and 55th Street, according to the MSHP. Garrard then...
🎥 Sheriff IDs remains found 37-years ago as Kansas teen
Doña Ana County, New Mexico—Law enforcement authorities investigating remains found almost four decades ago have identified the victim as a missing Kansas teen. The Doña Ana County New Mexico Sheriff’s office on Tuesday said they have identified remains found 37 years ago as those of 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison of Wichita who had been reported missing in 1984.
Crews work to repair sinkhole south of Lawrence
A six-foot deep sinkhole opened on U.S. 59 highway ramp south of Lawrence. KDOT is working with the county to make repairs, reopen ramp.
Manhattan man hospitalized after crash during u-turn
GEARY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just after 6a.m. Tuesday in Geary County. According to the Sheriff's Office, a 2004 Chevy Cavalier driven by Zane Rains of Manhattan was southbound near the intersection of U.S. 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road. The Chevy struck a 2022...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Man Hurt In Jet Ski Accident At Smithville Lake
A Kansas man was left with moderate injuries after a pair of personal watercrafts collided Sunday afternoon at Smithville Lake. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol 26-year-old Kanas City resident Andrew W. Reeves was operating a 2018 Seadoo and 50-year-old Edgerton, Kansas resident Aaron J. Cooper was operating a 1996 Polaris at 5:25 P.M. on Smithville Lake about one and a half miles northeast of the W Highway bridge at 5:25 P.M. when the Seadoo struck the Polaris causing extensive damage to both vehicles and sinking Connor’s Polaris.
Deputies work a two vehicle accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two vehicle accident near the intersection of US 77 Highway and Skiddy West Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Zane Rains of Manhattan was traveling southbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier when it struck a 2022 Ram 1500 Classic driven by Gail Hoke of Manhattan. Hoke was traveling southbound before attempting a U-turn in the roadway. Rains was transported to Geary Community Hospital for treatment. Both vehicles were removed by a wrecker service.
Kansas City police shoot, kill driver of stolen SUV
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police shot and killed a man who he sped toward an officer in a stolen sport utility vehicle and struck a police van, authorities said. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after officers spotted the unoccupied SUV in a gas station parking lot, said Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the shooting.
cbs4indy.com
Indy man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Buncombe County. The National Park Service said the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the parkway near mile marker 358, just south of Mount Mitchell. The motorcyclist, identified...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kan. man dies after motorcycle crash with teen driver
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 BMW 4 Series passenger car driven by a 16-year-old from Topeka was eastbound on U.S. 40 Highway at Tecumseh Road. The driver attempted to make a left...
Pedestrian dies in crash on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County
A pedestrian has died in a crash Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who drowned in Nebraska lake
NANCE COUNTY, Nebraska-Authorities have identified a Kansas man who drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend as 79-year-old Wayne E. Mathias of Augusta, according to the Nance County Sheriff's Department. Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday Nance County Sheriffs deputies and Genoa Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a reported...
Kansas City police rescue murder suspect from river
KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed in the August 5, fatal stabbing of a Kansas City man's former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, outside a Raytown nursing home, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andre M. Williams, 49, faces requested charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KC man accused of killing neighbor after years of fighting
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting on Sunday of Warner Alexander Trotter inside a residence in the 3500 block of Garfield Avenue in Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Samuel Avery, 42, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed...
KVOE
Independence woman and Olathe man jailed on alleged drug and gun charges in Osage County Monday
Two people were arrested for alleged drug and firearms violations in Osage County Monday. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 10:10 am Monday on Interstate 35 at milepost 157. During the stop, deputies allegedly located illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm in the vehicle.
Deadly motorcycle crash kills 63-year-old in Shawnee County
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A deadly motorcycle crash in Shawnee County has taken the life of a 63-year-old man from Topeka. Larry D. Miller, 63, of Topeka, was killed Saturday night on Highway 40 at 10:24 p.m. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 BMW, being driven by a 16-year-old female, was going eastbound […]
KVOE
Minor injuries for man hit by train in downtown Emporia
Emporia Police officers say a man hit by a train in downtown Emporia on Sunday was extremely fortunate. Police Sgt. Dominick Vortherms says the man was walking across the Merchant Street crossing when he dropped his cigarette as an eastbound train was approaching. The train hit the man at low speed and stopped near the Commercial Street crossing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Northeast Kansas to host tractor cruise fundraiser for Angelman Syndrome Foundation
(Everest, Kan.) -- A tractor cruise fundraiser for the Angelman Syndrome Foundation will take place in Northeast Kansas this Labor Day Weekend. Keith Olsen of Everest, Kan., has been coordinating this annual event for nearly two decades; ever since Angelman syndrome affected his family directly. “I’ve been doing this cruise...
WIBW
Signal replacement project to impact traffic on SE 6th, Jefferson
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A signal replacement project will impact traffic around SE 6th and Jefferson for about a month. The City of Topeka says that starting Monday, Aug. 15, J. Warren Co. will close multiple lanes around SE 6th and Jefferson for a signal replacement project. The City said...
Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
These cities have the fastest-growing home prices in Kansas
Data was available for 401 cities and towns in Kansas. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $153,385 over the last 12 months.
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 1