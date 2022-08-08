ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: A cool and occasionally wet weekend ahead

(WXYZ) — Today: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers after 2pm. Heavier rain will stay over the western side of the state, and there is some uncertainty how far east the rain moves into southeastern Michigan, but plan for showers by the evening and at night. High of 76°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: A cool and dry night ahead

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Clear and cool overnight. Low of 56° in Detroit but cooler in the suburbs. It's the first night in the 50s in Detroit since July 30. Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny with a chance...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

GLWA: 935,000 people in 23 communities affected by water main leak

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered a leak on a 120-inch water main, the largest in the regional water distribution system. The affected water transmission main distributes drinking water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities in the northern part of GLWA’s drinking water service area.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Update: GLWA boil water advisory now in 12 communities

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) has provided an update on the Boil Water Advisory it issued earlier today. "Effective immediately, the precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been lifted for Clinton Township, the City of Flint, Flint Township and the City of Lapeer. Based on further review of GLWA’s water pressure data, it does not appear that water pressure in these communities fell below the 20psi threshold for declaring a Boil Water Advisory," GLWA said.
LAPEER, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Metroparks to finish out the summer with 'Movies in the Parks'

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and find a comfy spot to watch movies at Kensington, Willow and Stoney Creek Metroparks for "Movies in the Parks". Parking opens at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk. All movies are free! Metroparks daily or...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

No-contact recommendation lifted after Huron River chemical spill, MDHHS says

(WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is lifting its recommendation for no contact with the Huron River after toxic chemicals were released into the river two weeks ago. After reviewing data collected from the release of hexavalent chromium on July 29, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services determined the level of chemicals are not a risk to human health.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Heavy Rain
Tv20detroit.com

Ribs and R&B Music Festival kicks off Friday at Hart Plaza

(WXYZ) — The Ribs and R&B Music Festival is coming to Detroit this weekend, bringing delicious food and great music to Downtown Detroit. The festival will run 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. every day at Hart Plaza. "At the Ribs and R&B Music Festival, revelers are treated to an...
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tv20detroit.com

Spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, detected for first time in Michigan

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has confirmed Michigan’s first detection of the spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive species, found last week in Pontiac and confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). “Although not unexpected, this is...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Body found at Belle Isle Park, 17-year-old suspect in custody

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found at Belle Isle Park Friday night. Michigan State Police said the body was found around 8 p.m. in a wooded area. Investigators are calling the death suspicious. Troopers said the Detroit Regional Communications Center was notified...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement

(WXYZ) — A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July. The body of Jacob Hills was found by Detroit police on the morning of July 25 in the basement of the apartment on West Warren Street in Detroit. Police say the 18-year-old had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Abes Drugstore in Warren robbed Saturday, police seeking suspects

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren pharmacy, police confirm, was robbed Saturday afternoon. The incident took place at Abes Drugstore located at 13764 12 Mile Road in Warren. No one was hurt during the robbery. Police say two black males dressed in black hoodies and black masks fled southbound...
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man arraigned in slaying of co-worker at GM Orion Plant

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was arraigned Saturday morning in Oakland County on a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal assault of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township on August 11. “As we...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Multiple shots fired at police during two high-speed chases Thursday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police officers were shot at multiple times Thursday in two high-speed chases just less than five hours apart. Both incidents happened on Detroit’s west side. Anthony Wojtas lives just a few doors down from where one of the suspects was eventually caught in Dearborn.
DETROIT, MI

