3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: A cool and occasionally wet weekend ahead
(WXYZ) — Today: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers after 2pm. Heavier rain will stay over the western side of the state, and there is some uncertainty how far east the rain moves into southeastern Michigan, but plan for showers by the evening and at night. High of 76°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: A cool and dry night ahead
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Clear and cool overnight. Low of 56° in Detroit but cooler in the suburbs. It's the first night in the 50s in Detroit since July 30. Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Saturday: Mostly sunny with a chance...
Tv20detroit.com
GLWA: 935,000 people in 23 communities affected by water main leak
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Early Saturday morning, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered a leak on a 120-inch water main, the largest in the regional water distribution system. The affected water transmission main distributes drinking water from the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility to communities in the northern part of GLWA’s drinking water service area.
Tv20detroit.com
Update: GLWA boil water advisory now in 12 communities
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) has provided an update on the Boil Water Advisory it issued earlier today. "Effective immediately, the precautionary Boil Water Advisory has been lifted for Clinton Township, the City of Flint, Flint Township and the City of Lapeer. Based on further review of GLWA’s water pressure data, it does not appear that water pressure in these communities fell below the 20psi threshold for declaring a Boil Water Advisory," GLWA said.
Tv20detroit.com
Metroparks to finish out the summer with 'Movies in the Parks'
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and find a comfy spot to watch movies at Kensington, Willow and Stoney Creek Metroparks for "Movies in the Parks". Parking opens at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk. All movies are free! Metroparks daily or...
Tv20detroit.com
Tribar Manufacturing issues report following hexavalent chromium release in Huron River
(WXYZ) — Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom issued a report Friday detailing what happened before and immediately after thousands of gallons of a liquid containing hexavalent chromium were released into the Huron River. Until further notice, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that people and pets avoid...
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: Otis Williams, Shelly Berger & The Temptations; WDC 2022
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 14, Spotlight on the News will interview The Temptations' Otis Williams and Shelly Berger about their "Ain't Too Proud" Broadway musical hit in Detroit. Find out why it's sweeping the country. And, Spotlight will also take viewers inside the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise.
Tv20detroit.com
No-contact recommendation lifted after Huron River chemical spill, MDHHS says
(WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is lifting its recommendation for no contact with the Huron River after toxic chemicals were released into the river two weeks ago. After reviewing data collected from the release of hexavalent chromium on July 29, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services determined the level of chemicals are not a risk to human health.
Tv20detroit.com
Officers shot at during high-speed chase through Detroit, Dearborn, Lincoln, and Allen Park
(WXYZ) — Three people are in custody following a high-speed police chase in Detroit. Two of those suspects are minors. One is an adult. Detroit Police say officers were attempting to pull over the driver in this case for having improper plates, but instead of the driver stopping police say the car took off at a "high rate of speed."
Tv20detroit.com
EGLE: Tribar alarm system overridden 460 times on night of Huron River chemical release
MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — There were major calls for accountability from Tribar Technologies Wednesday as The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced violation notices against the company, while a rally was being held in Milford. EGLE said they issued multiple violation notices against the auto-parts company...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police want to extend landfill search for Zion Foster; donations needed to continue
(WXYZ) — The search continues to find Zion Foster, the 17-year-old girl who vanished back in January. Detroit police believe her body was placed in a dumpster and ended up in a Macomb County landfill. Police say they want to extend their search for Zion until September 18. There’s...
Tv20detroit.com
Ribs and R&B Music Festival kicks off Friday at Hart Plaza
(WXYZ) — The Ribs and R&B Music Festival is coming to Detroit this weekend, bringing delicious food and great music to Downtown Detroit. The festival will run 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. every day at Hart Plaza. "At the Ribs and R&B Music Festival, revelers are treated to an...
Tv20detroit.com
Spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, detected for first time in Michigan
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has confirmed Michigan’s first detection of the spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive species, found last week in Pontiac and confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). “Although not unexpected, this is...
Tv20detroit.com
Body found at Belle Isle Park, 17-year-old suspect in custody
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found at Belle Isle Park Friday night. Michigan State Police said the body was found around 8 p.m. in a wooded area. Investigators are calling the death suspicious. Troopers said the Detroit Regional Communications Center was notified...
Tv20detroit.com
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
(WXYZ) — A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July. The body of Jacob Hills was found by Detroit police on the morning of July 25 in the basement of the apartment on West Warren Street in Detroit. Police say the 18-year-old had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Tv20detroit.com
$25 million grant will help build Detroit Mobility & Innovation Corridor in Corktown
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan and U.S. Department of Transportation announced the City Detroit and the state are getting a $25 million grant for what is called the Detroit Mobility and Innovation Corridor. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the announcement early Thursday morning, and said the money is...
Tv20detroit.com
Abes Drugstore in Warren robbed Saturday, police seeking suspects
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Warren pharmacy, police confirm, was robbed Saturday afternoon. The incident took place at Abes Drugstore located at 13764 12 Mile Road in Warren. No one was hurt during the robbery. Police say two black males dressed in black hoodies and black masks fled southbound...
Tv20detroit.com
Ford announces price increase as it takes more orders from reservation holders for F-150 Lighting EV
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Call it a Lightning price shock. If you are a reservation holder waiting for the chance to order an electric Ford F150 Lighting, expect to pay more than you were told when you made your reservation. Ford this week announced it is increasing the price...
Tv20detroit.com
Man arraigned in slaying of co-worker at GM Orion Plant
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, was arraigned Saturday morning in Oakland County on a charge of open murder in connection with the fatal assault of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township on August 11. “As we...
Tv20detroit.com
Multiple shots fired at police during two high-speed chases Thursday
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police officers were shot at multiple times Thursday in two high-speed chases just less than five hours apart. Both incidents happened on Detroit’s west side. Anthony Wojtas lives just a few doors down from where one of the suspects was eventually caught in Dearborn.
