Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Television Changes

The college football television landscape is about to look quite different in the coming years. After the Big Ten media rights deal expires following the 2023 season, the league will reportedly be done with ESPN. For the first time in 40 years, the Worldwide Leader will not broadcast Big Ten games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Video Shows How Phillies Fans Reacted To Pete Rose Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies welcomed back Pete Rose today as part of the franchise's celebration of its 1980 World Series championship. It was the first time Rose had been in Philly since he was banned from baseball in 1989. He was supposed to come back a few years ago to join the team's Wall of Fame, but the invite was rescinded after a woman testified in federal court that she had a sexual relationship with Rose starting in 1973 when she was 14 years old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Jake Paul is launching a sports "micro-betting" venture

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has secured $50 million in venture capital to launch a new sports gambling platform called Betr. Paul said Monday that Betr will focus on two businesses — so-called micro-betting and producing original sports content. In micro-bets, sports fans wager that something will happen during a game, rather than betting on the final outcome.
GAMBLING
TVLine

Big 10 College Sports Leaving ESPN in 2023; CBS, NBC May Join Fox Coverage

Click here to read the full article. Come 2023, ESPN — for the first time in 40 years — will no longer be a home to Big 10 college sports. As first reported by Sports Business Journal, ESPN on Tuesday pulled out of negotiations to extend its deal with the Big 10, which by some accounts would have cost the cabler $380 million per year. In ESPN’s stead, CBS and NBC are expected to step up to the plate scrimmage line and join Fox (which renewed its pact in April) in covering the conference’s well-watched football games, with the Big 10 divvying...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

NFL plans Black Friday game in 2023

Thanksgiving has long been one of the biggest days on the NFL calendar, but soon the day after Thanksgiving will get in on the action as well. The NFL is planning to play a Black Friday game in 2023, John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports. It would presumably become part of the regular NFL schedule after that.
NFL
thecomeback.com

College sports world reacts to significant Big Ten news

The Big Ten sent major shockwaves through the college football world with its conference realignment news this summer after adding USC and UCLA. Now, the conference is the focal point of more groundbreaking change. Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand reports that ESPN has officially pulled out of media rights negotiations...
COLLEGE SPORTS

