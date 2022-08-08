Read full article on original website
Here's how your college football TV routine will change with Big Ten's reported brewing media deal
It looks like the Big Ten is on the verge of finalizing its new media rights deal. And according to Sports Business Journal, ESPN won't be a part of it. SBJ reported Tuesday morning that ESPN has pulled out of the negotiations. Without ESPN involved, the Big Ten’s deal is expected to include three entities: Fox, CBS and NBC.
NBC Sports
How to watch the NFL on Peacock: Full Sunday Night Football Schedule, live stream info for the 2022 season
The 2022 NFL Season begins on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Every Sunday Night Football...
WATCH: Pete Rose gets standing ovation in return to Phillies and snubs rape accusations
Pete Rose returned to the Major League Baseball field Sunday to a standing ovation in Philadelphia as the Phillies’ 1980 World Series team was honored in a ceremony.
Eli to the owner's box: Ex-Giant Manning becomes minority partner of NWSL's Gotham FC, joining Sue Bird, Kevin Durant, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy with the club
Eli Manning is moving up to the owner's box after becoming the newest minority partner of the NWSL's Gotham FC, a New Jersey-based team marketed to fans on both sides of the Hudson River. Manning, who won a pair of Super Bowls as quarterback of the New York Giants, is...
Report: NFL to Add Black Friday Game Broadcast by Amazon
The game will likely be added to the holiday schedule for 2023 or ’24, according to the report.
Michael Smith joins Amazon's Prime Video 'Thursday Night Football' studio coverage as news analyst
Michael Smith, formerly of ESPN, will join Amazon's Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" pregame, halftime and postgame coverage as a news analyst.
LLWS: Little League batter comforts pitcher who hit him with ball
Two teens competing in the regional championships of the Little League World Series could teach adults a thing or two. Isaiah Jarvis, who plays for the Oklahoma team, was hit by a pitch in the head Tuesday during the finals of the Southwest Region game held in Waco, Texas, KOKI reported.
College Football World Reacts To Major Television Changes
The college football television landscape is about to look quite different in the coming years. After the Big Ten media rights deal expires following the 2023 season, the league will reportedly be done with ESPN. For the first time in 40 years, the Worldwide Leader will not broadcast Big Ten games.
Watch: Sportsmanship Moment at LLWS Regional Final Goes Viral
A class act of sportsmanship between two young players is worth watching.
Video Shows How Phillies Fans Reacted To Pete Rose Sunday
The Philadelphia Phillies welcomed back Pete Rose today as part of the franchise's celebration of its 1980 World Series championship. It was the first time Rose had been in Philly since he was banned from baseball in 1989. He was supposed to come back a few years ago to join the team's Wall of Fame, but the invite was rescinded after a woman testified in federal court that she had a sexual relationship with Rose starting in 1973 when she was 14 years old.
NFL, EA Sports extend partnership with multi-year deal for Madden NFL video game
For decades, the NFL has worked with Electronic Arts Sports to develop one of America’s favorite video games, Madden. Year after year, the NFL puts their league into people’s homes, letting them play a plethora of game modes. On Wednesday, the two announced an extended partnership, signing a...
Report: ESPN Won’t Carry Games for Major College Conference as Part of New Media Rights Deal
For the first time in 40 years, one of the biggest conferences in college athletics won’t be working with ESPN. According to Sports Business Journal, the Big Ten will not work with the sports network as it pursues a new media rights deal. John Ourand reported on Monday night...
Jake Paul is launching a sports "micro-betting" venture
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has secured $50 million in venture capital to launch a new sports gambling platform called Betr. Paul said Monday that Betr will focus on two businesses — so-called micro-betting and producing original sports content. In micro-bets, sports fans wager that something will happen during a game, rather than betting on the final outcome.
NFL Sunday Ticket: Pricing, how to buy, and its future
NFL Sunday Ticket provides football fans with the most efficient way to have access to any game they want through
CBS News
Study finds it will cost nearly $900 to take family of 4 to Eagles game in 3 years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans have sky-high expectations for the Birds this season, but we have bad news for fans' wallets. A new study shows the cost to go to a game is expected to soar over the next few years. Betway researched which teams have increased prices the most...
CBS, NBC ‘Front-Runners’ for Big Ten Rights
The Big Ten is reportedly nearing broadcasting deals with CBS and NBC, and an agreement could be reached by the end of the week. The networks would reportedly split the conference’s “B” package, with each expected to pay around $350 million per year. CBS would take games...
Big 10 College Sports Leaving ESPN in 2023; CBS, NBC May Join Fox Coverage
Click here to read the full article. Come 2023, ESPN — for the first time in 40 years — will no longer be a home to Big 10 college sports. As first reported by Sports Business Journal, ESPN on Tuesday pulled out of negotiations to extend its deal with the Big 10, which by some accounts would have cost the cabler $380 million per year. In ESPN’s stead, CBS and NBC are expected to step up to the plate scrimmage line and join Fox (which renewed its pact in April) in covering the conference’s well-watched football games, with the Big 10 divvying...
NBC Sports
NFL plans Black Friday game in 2023
Thanksgiving has long been one of the biggest days on the NFL calendar, but soon the day after Thanksgiving will get in on the action as well. The NFL is planning to play a Black Friday game in 2023, John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports. It would presumably become part of the regular NFL schedule after that.
thecomeback.com
College sports world reacts to significant Big Ten news
The Big Ten sent major shockwaves through the college football world with its conference realignment news this summer after adding USC and UCLA. Now, the conference is the focal point of more groundbreaking change. Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand reports that ESPN has officially pulled out of media rights negotiations...
