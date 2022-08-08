The Philadelphia Phillies welcomed back Pete Rose today as part of the franchise's celebration of its 1980 World Series championship. It was the first time Rose had been in Philly since he was banned from baseball in 1989. He was supposed to come back a few years ago to join the team's Wall of Fame, but the invite was rescinded after a woman testified in federal court that she had a sexual relationship with Rose starting in 1973 when she was 14 years old.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO