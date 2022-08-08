A southwest Virginia man is jailed after being arrested for allegedly being intoxicated and having a firearm on school property. 30 year old Zachary Cochran was asked to leave a football game at Ernie Hicks Stadium in Richlands when a staff member noticed Cochran had a firearm on his hip. As officers arrived they found a wrecked jeep near the stadium. That jeep matched a description of the jeep Cochran left the stadium driving. Cochran was located a short time later and arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a handgun in public while intoxicated, DUI, and hit and run of unattended property.

RICHLANDS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO