ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
993thex.com

Jonesborough man accused by police of threatening residents with knife, causing disturbance at Washington College Academy

Washington County, Tennessee investigators said a Jonesborough man threatened people with a fixed blade knife on Monday. A report from Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office said Braden Autrey, 24, possessed the weapon while at two separate residences on Bailey Bridge Road and then caused a disturbance at Washington College Academy.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
pmg-va.com

Fries man dies in police stop

IVANHOE — A Fries man apparently died as a result of ingesting a baggie of methamphetamine to hide it from police during a traffic stop, according to a report from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office. On June 24 at 9:32 p.m., Wythe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
FRIES, VA
993thex.com

Elizabethton man sentenced to ten years prison for handgun charge

An Elizabethton man was sentenced to ten years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to unlawfully possessing a handgun. Keion Thomas Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his arrest at a Johnson City motel. A report says police observed Perkins’ car at a motel with expired registration,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
my40.tv

McDowell County man facing multiple drug charges following search of a camper

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities say a McDowell County man was arrested and charged with numerous drug crimes following the search of a camper. Deputies charged Wesley Allen Thorpe, 40, with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Mountain City, TN
WJHL

Police: Bristol boy at center of search found safe

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Wednesday confirmed that a 15-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found and is safe. The agency on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding a juvenile, identified as Skyler Anthony Cook, who may have had a handgun, according to police. He […]
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Violent Crime
993thex.com

Man Charged With Carrying Firearm On School Property, And Host Of Other Charges

A southwest Virginia man is jailed after being arrested for allegedly being intoxicated and having a firearm on school property. 30 year old Zachary Cochran was asked to leave a football game at Ernie Hicks Stadium in Richlands when a staff member noticed Cochran had a firearm on his hip. As officers arrived they found a wrecked jeep near the stadium. That jeep matched a description of the jeep Cochran left the stadium driving. Cochran was located a short time later and arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a handgun in public while intoxicated, DUI, and hit and run of unattended property.
RICHLANDS, VA
my40.tv

Marion man faces numerous charges after crash sends two to Mission Hospital

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is facing numerous charges after a crash happened in late July in Marion, sending two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The Marion Police Department says officers responded to a crash on North Main Street, near Peachtree Street, around 6:07 p.m. on July 28.
MARION, NC
WJHL

SCSO: One person stabbed in domestic incident

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement responded to a home on Anco Drive in Sullivan County this morning in reference to a domestic situation, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The SCSO states that one person was stabbed in relation to the incident but did not release the extent of injuries, or […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHL

THP: 2 killed in Unicoi County crash involving 2 motorcycles, car

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were killed and two more were injured in a Wednesday night crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Unicoi County. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near Simerly Creek Road and Jack Berry Road in the Limestone Cove area. The highway […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
my40.tv

Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
wcyb.com

1 dead in Unicoi County crash

(WCYB) — One person is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Unicoi County, Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 26 near exit 43. Investigators say the driver of a Jeep Cherokee drifted into the emergency lane, lost control and overturned. The driver,...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Crews respond to fire at Carter Co. Southern Craft location

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local fire crews were dispatched to the Watauga Lake location of Southern Craft BBQ on Monday after witnesses at the scene reported smoke rising from the building. Chris Isaacs, chief of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, told News Channel 11 that when crews arrived, they found smoke inside in […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy