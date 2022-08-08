Read full article on original website
VADOC continues canceling visitation for CovidWatchful EyeVirginia State
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
How To Find Ponies at Grayson Highlands State ParkThe Planking TravelerMouth Of Wilson, VA
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
993thex.com
Jonesborough man accused by police of threatening residents with knife, causing disturbance at Washington College Academy
Washington County, Tennessee investigators said a Jonesborough man threatened people with a fixed blade knife on Monday. A report from Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office said Braden Autrey, 24, possessed the weapon while at two separate residences on Bailey Bridge Road and then caused a disturbance at Washington College Academy.
pmg-va.com
Fries man dies in police stop
IVANHOE — A Fries man apparently died as a result of ingesting a baggie of methamphetamine to hide it from police during a traffic stop, according to a report from the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office. On June 24 at 9:32 p.m., Wythe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
993thex.com
Elizabethton man sentenced to ten years prison for handgun charge
An Elizabethton man was sentenced to ten years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to unlawfully possessing a handgun. Keion Thomas Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his arrest at a Johnson City motel. A report says police observed Perkins’ car at a motel with expired registration,...
my40.tv
McDowell County man facing multiple drug charges following search of a camper
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities say a McDowell County man was arrested and charged with numerous drug crimes following the search of a camper. Deputies charged Wesley Allen Thorpe, 40, with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.
MCPD: Mountain City man arrested charged with assault on an officer, multiple other offenses
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man from Mountain City has been arrested and charged with assaulting an officer among other charges, according to police. According to a release from the Mountain City Police Department, Matthew Osborne was placed under arrest after officers responded to a call from EMS of a suspicious person in the […]
Police: Bristol boy at center of search found safe
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) on Wednesday confirmed that a 15-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found and is safe. The agency on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding a juvenile, identified as Skyler Anthony Cook, who may have had a handgun, according to police. He […]
Kingsport Times-News
Man charged with attempted first-degree murder over the weekend
A 19-year-old man was arrested in Sullivan County over the weekend on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, authorities said. Ethan Cayce, of Anco Drive, is in custody and bond was set at $100,000, according to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Washington County, VA police seeking to ID masked home invasion suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect accused of breaking into two homes. A post from the sheriff’s office states the suspect is responsible for two home invasions in the Wolf Run and Gum Hill communities of Bristol. A video and photo […]
993thex.com
Man Charged With Carrying Firearm On School Property, And Host Of Other Charges
A southwest Virginia man is jailed after being arrested for allegedly being intoxicated and having a firearm on school property. 30 year old Zachary Cochran was asked to leave a football game at Ernie Hicks Stadium in Richlands when a staff member noticed Cochran had a firearm on his hip. As officers arrived they found a wrecked jeep near the stadium. That jeep matched a description of the jeep Cochran left the stadium driving. Cochran was located a short time later and arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a handgun in public while intoxicated, DUI, and hit and run of unattended property.
my40.tv
Marion man faces numerous charges after crash sends two to Mission Hospital
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is facing numerous charges after a crash happened in late July in Marion, sending two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The Marion Police Department says officers responded to a crash on North Main Street, near Peachtree Street, around 6:07 p.m. on July 28.
Sheriff: Crash at University Parkway, West State of Franklin involved CCSO cruiser
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash at the University Parkway and West State of Franklin intersection Monday morning involved a Carter County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, according to Sheriff Dexter Lunceford. Dispatch confirmed the crash with News Channel 11 as responders remained at the scene at 6 a.m. It is unclear at this time what […]
SCSO: One person stabbed in domestic incident
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement responded to a home on Anco Drive in Sullivan County this morning in reference to a domestic situation, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The SCSO states that one person was stabbed in relation to the incident but did not release the extent of injuries, or […]
Man gets 20 years in federal prison for trafficking meth into Southwest Virginia
Virginia State Police announced on Monday that a man from Georgia has been given 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine into Smyth County.
Morganton man’s body found after drowning reported at Lake James
LAKE JAMES, N.C. — A man from Morganton died in a suspected drowning this past weekend at Lake James, first responders reported on Monday. According to Burke County Emergency Management, responders got a report about a possible drowning near the Linville Boat Access at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday. After...
THP: 2 killed in Unicoi County crash involving 2 motorcycles, car
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were killed and two more were injured in a Wednesday night crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Unicoi County. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near Simerly Creek Road and Jack Berry Road in the Limestone Cove area. The highway […]
my40.tv
Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
wcyb.com
1 dead in Unicoi County crash
(WCYB) — One person is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Unicoi County, Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 26 near exit 43. Investigators say the driver of a Jeep Cherokee drifted into the emergency lane, lost control and overturned. The driver,...
Crews respond to fire at Carter Co. Southern Craft location
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local fire crews were dispatched to the Watauga Lake location of Southern Craft BBQ on Monday after witnesses at the scene reported smoke rising from the building. Chris Isaacs, chief of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, told News Channel 11 that when crews arrived, they found smoke inside in […]
Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
