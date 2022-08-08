ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Joohyung Kim What's In The Bag?

By Sam Tremlett
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago

Joohyung Kim What's In The Bag?

South Korean professional Joohyung Kim is unquestionably a rising star in the world of men's golf working his way up to the PGA Tour and winning his first PGA Tour event at the 2022 Wyndham Championship in dominant fashion. We expect more success to come and we have therefore taken a look inside his bag here.

Joohyung Kim What's In The Bag?

Driver

Titleist TSR3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yv9Zx_0h8r3yhG00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim is a Titleist staff player and uses a full bag of clubs from the brand, starting with a brand new Titleist TSR3 driver. One of many Titleist players to put this model in the bag, the TSR range was launched earlier in 2022 and the TSR3 head is the most adjustable of the three new models, with a moveable weight in the back of the head. He has it with nine degrees of loft and is fitted with a Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X shaft.

Fairway Wood

Titleist TSR3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46peT8_0h8r3yhG00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim also decides to put the TSR3 fairway wood in the bag as well. The TSR3 fairway wood has a five-position movable weight that should allow players and fitters to really dial in ball flight and launch conditions whilst Kim decides to use it in the A1 position with a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White 70 TX shaft. it also has 13.5 degrees of loft.

Irons

Titleist T200, Titleist T100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48f5u7_0h8r3yhG00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to the irons Kim uses the Titleist T200 model in his two and three-irons, whilst the rest of his irons from four-iron to pitching wedge are Titleist T100's. From our testing we thought for any low handicapper that isn’t the best ball striker, or a keen golfer in the low teen handicap range, the T200 would seem to offer the ideal blend of performance attributes in terms of forgiveness where needed and control.

The T100 is an iron for the low handicapper seeking a classic compact shape whilst still benefiting from a degree of forgiveness. They feature traditional players’ iron lofts in a forged cavity construction. The face is thin and responsive, while the use of tungsten weighting in the 3-7 irons boosts off-centre strike forgiveness. Our testing revealed to us it is a good, compact iron for better players looking for a blend of control and consistency.

Wedges

Titleist Vokey Design SM9, Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7USw_0h8r3yhG00

(Image credit: Future)

Moving on Kim has three Titleist Vokey wedges at the moment, two of which are SM9's (52, 56), whilst his 60 degree model is a WedgeWorks Prototype.

Putter

Scotty Cameron TourType GSS Prototype

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzlKO_0h8r3yhG00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is a Scotty Cameron TourType GSS Prototype, which is a blade design very similar to the one Scottie Scheffler uses.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1x

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0AW0_0h8r3yhG00

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Kim is one of many Titleist professionals to use the Titleist Pro V1x golf ball. It features the same reformulated 2.0 ZG Process Core and softer cover as the Pro V1 for enhanced distance plus improved feel and control. What separates the two is the Pro V1x is the lower spinning model which makes sense given the importance of distance out on Tour at the moment.

Full Specs

Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees, A1) with Fujikura Atmos Black 6 X shaft

3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (13.5 degrees, A1) with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White 70 TX shaft

Irons: Titleist T200 (2-3), Titleist T100 (4-PW) with Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 TX (2), Project X 5.5 (3), Project X 6.0 (4-PW) shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52-12F, 56-10S), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-A) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType GSS Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Winner’s bag: Joohyung Kim’s gear at the 2022 Wyndham Championship

Joohyung “Tom” Kim followed up a runner-up finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic with his first PGA Tour win one week later at the Wyndham Championship. Take a closer look at Kim’s all-Titleist setup, including a set of Vokey wedges stamped with Justin Thomas’ nickname. Driver:...
theScore

FedEx St. Jude Championship betting: Playing on the playoffs

"Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime." In golf betting's latest version of the proverb, Joohyung Kim provided a decent payout by claiming his first career PGA TOUR victory at the Wyndham Championship, weeks after we backed him for the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
MEMPHIS, TN
thecomeback.com

LIV Golf poaches another PGA Tour star

The PGA Tour is continuing to lose a number of its notable golfers and the latest player leaving may raise some eyebrows across the golf world as it looks like Australian Cameron Smith, who most recently won the 2022 British Open, is defecting to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Fellow Aussie...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf lawyer appears to drop MAJOR bombshell in court

The lawyer representing the LIV Golf rebels in court today against the PGA Tour appeared to drop a major bombshell. Robert Walters, the legal representative making arguments for the Saudi-backed series, let slip a rather interesting remark. He told judge Freeman that the "money won" in LIV Golf tournaments is...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#In The Bag#Scotty Cameron#South Korean#Titleist#Mitsubishi#Tx
GolfWRX

Collin Morikawa left ‘freaking out’ after clubs land on airport tarmac

It seems as if there’s been an uptick of cases with professional golfers losing their luggage on airlines this summer. Last month at the Genesis Scottish Open, Viktor Hovland’s clubs were lost by the airline. He didn’t have his clubs or clothes in preparation for the event until Ping made a custom set for him on site at The Renaissance Club.
GOLF
Front Office Sports

Cameron Smith Reportedly Signing with LIV Golf for $100M

LIV Golf has scored arguably its biggest defection to date. On Tuesday, Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith reportedly accepted a $100 million offer to join the breakaway golf series, per The Telegraph. The bombshell follows a radio hit from fellow Australian golfer Cameron Percy earlier in the day...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

The shocking amount LIV Golf’s 5 highest earners are making, including Phil Mickelson

LIV Golf has completely disrupted the world of golf as we know it. Greg Norman’s Saudi-backed Super League has poached some of the biggest names in the golfing world to join the upstart tour, but it’s cost them a pretty penny to do so. The five highest earners on the LIV Golf Tour have been […] The post The shocking amount LIV Golf’s 5 highest earners are making, including Phil Mickelson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf League 2023: Predicting the 48 players that could start!

We may only be three events into the inaugural LIV Golf Tour of 2022, but we are already looking ahead to the 2023 season and what the Saudi-backed series could look like in the near future. Cameron Smith is set to become LIV Golf's latest acquisition after agreeing on a...
GOLF
FanSided

Bubble boy Rickie Fowler makes FedEx Cup Playoffs by skin of his teeth

Rickie Fowler becomes last man standing, narrowly making the Fedex Cup Playoffs with the final spot, No. 125, heading into the FedEx St. Jude Championship this weekend. Rickie Fowler has probably benefited the most from the exodus of players to LIV. He’s missed several cuts this year on the PGA Tour, including last week at the Wyndham Championship, which seemed to knock him out of contention to play the Fedex Playoffs. He started out at Wyndham in the 133rd spot, but due to the defection of 10 players to the LIV Golf league, he jumped 10 spots to No. 123 at the outset of the week.
GOLF
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

99
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy