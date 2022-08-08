Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. August 11-13 in Hope, Ark. The Hope Watermelon Festival features numerous activities including arts & crafts, food, entertainment and other family-oriented activities. Local civic clubs hold dinners featuring such down-home fare as locally grown smoked chicken and golden fried catfish. What else can you do at the festival? You can participate in a 5 k race, participate in Watermelon Olympics, enter the "Watermelon Idol" talent contest, browse the car show, and have a blast in the Kidz Zone.

