The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
What's Happening: Aug. 12-14
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. August 11-13 in Hope, Ark. The Hope Watermelon Festival features numerous activities including arts & crafts, food, entertainment and other family-oriented activities. Local civic clubs hold dinners featuring such down-home fare as locally grown smoked chicken and golden fried catfish. What else can you do at the festival? You can participate in a 5 k race, participate in Watermelon Olympics, enter the "Watermelon Idol" talent contest, browse the car show, and have a blast in the Kidz Zone.
Paws To Care: Bossier Animal Control
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's Wednesday and time to Paws to Care for our four-legged friends. This week, Susan Stanford from Bossier City Animal Control joins us on KTBS 3 News Midday to show us how we can make a big difference in the life of furry friend. If you're interested...
Two 107-year-old Shreveport women honored
SHREVEPORT, La. - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser honored two 107-year-old Shreveport women Monday. Elvira Helaire- Davis and Geneva Moore were born in the summer of 1915. Woodrow Wilson was president then and it was the second year of World War I. "The things you've seen in your lifetime. .. .God...
Back to school in Bossier Parish
BOSSIER CITY, La. – Bossier Parish students returned to the classrooms Wednesday for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. More than 22,000 students are attending one of the 35 schools in the Bossier Parish School District. This year. Bossier Parish welcomes 135 new teachers to its schools. For the last two days, teachers have been participating in workshops and professional development in anticipation of welcoming their students.
Prayer vigil for city of Shreveport and school students held at local church
SHREVEPORT, La. - Pastors, political leaders, educators, and lay persons gathered together on Sunday to offer prayer for the city of Shreveport, the state of Louisiana and the United States. The prayer vigil, dubbed "Revival Around the Tents," was hosted by Shepherd N Sheep Ministry at Mt. Paran Baptist Church.
Shreveport reaches the century mark for the 24th time this summer
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport topped 100 degrees again on Monday according to the almanac from the Shreveport National Weather Service. It was the 24th time this summer. Average is 10. The record was 63 set back in 2011. Many of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also measured 100 degree heat....
Community Partner: Trainer Alan Edwards on sports medicine
SHREVEPORT, La. - You've heard the phrase 'It takes a village'. That's especially true when dealing with injured young athletes. August is Sports Medicine Month, and thanks to Highland Clinic Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and CHRISTUS Health Shreveport/Bossier, doctors will provide tips during August as football practices and games begin later in the month.
ArkLaTex Made: Eagle Truck Center
SHREVEPORT, La. - A local business is a real trailblazer in the trucking industry. Eagle Truck Center is transforming mid-sized trucks from gasoline to compressed natural gas or CNG. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe takes a look in this morning's ArkLaTex Made segment.
Lt. Gov. Nungesser touts sporting events, Mardi Gras while visiting Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Economic recovery after COVID-19 was one of the topics touched on by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser Monday as he addressed the North Shreveport Business Association. He said Louisiana has to open its doors wide and business leaders need to make sure the community is safe and clean...
Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Louisiana Boardwalk has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. A Routh Group spokesman said the new partnership will help identify opportunities for growth and investment. “Building the Routh Group into the company it is...
Man critically wounded when throat slit during Highland carjacking
SHREVEPORT, La. - One person is in critical condition following a carjacking late Monday in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood. According to police, a man was stopped at a red light at Line Avenue at Olive Street just before 10 p.m. when he was attacked by someone armed with a knife who was hiding in his backseat. His throat was cut. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
Keeping ArkLaTex athletes safe in scorching temperatures
SHREVEPORT, La. - As athletes prepare for their fall sport seasons in the ArkLaTex they are facing scorching temperatures. The Red Cross has tips to keep athletes safe during these temperatures that are consistently near 100 degrees. Avoid scheduling workouts and exercise during the hottest times of the day-schedule them...
Suspect wanted for simple robbery of a local business
SHREVEPORT, La. - A theft in progress turned into an attack on a store employee at Walmart on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Police say back on July 18, they were dispatched to the store in reference to a reported theft in progress. They found a man who was believed to be trying to leave the store without paying for items. That's when the confrontation occurred.
Shreveport police investigate shooting on West 70th
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Police Tuesday night were investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Chase Bank on West 70th Street at Raspberry Lane. Police said three men on foot approached a man in a car in bank parking lot and accused him of taking part in a robbery. The shooting call came in just after 5 p.m.
Warrant issued for latest carjacking suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have issued an arrest warrant for a Shreveport man wanted in a carjacking and stabbing that happened Monday night. Jacob H. Boykin, 27, is wanted for second-degree robbery. Police accuse Boykin of carjacking another man who was giving him a ride. The driver was also...
Mistrial declared in Webster Parish murder trial
MINDEN, La. – The second-degree murder trial of an Arkansas man accused in the death of a Webster Parish man two years ago has been rescheduled for this fall after a mistrial was declared Tuesday. Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense...
Suspect wanted for unauthorized use of a credit card
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are on the lookout for the man responsible for stealing a woman's wallet out of her purse and using one of her credit cards to illegally purchase items. It was back on July 14 when police say they were contacted in reference to the theft. During...
Hallsville ISD approves 10% raises for all staff to counter inflation
HALLSVILLE, Texas — Hallsville ISD trustees recently approved one of the largest pay increases for staff in recent history with a 10% raise for all district staff. All of the district’s about 760 employees received a 10%, which will be applied on their fall paychecks. The district trustees approved the raises for all staff and teachers at the last July board meeting, Hallsville ISD Chief Financial Officer Mary Brown said Monday.
Weather pattern change increases our rain chance through midweek
SHREVEPORT, La. - A weather disturbance in the upper atmosphere is forecast to drift south into the ArkLaTex during the next few days. As a result, the rain chance is projected to increase. Cooler weather is also expected. Showers and storms may cover much of the area by Tuesday afternoon.
