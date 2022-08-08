ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

spectrumlocalnews.com

You survived the hottest July on record in Texas

A look back at the data confirms what we already knew: this past month was a record-busting sizzler. There was little to no rainfall to provide heat relief. Reports from the Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon show July 2022 in a tie with 2011 for hottest July on record across the Lone Star State. Preliminary data says this is the second hottest June-July in Texas history, and hottest May-July and April-July in Texas history.
KHOU

Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying

TEXAS, USA — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
Tom Handy

O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
KVUE

Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries

AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
San Angelo LIVE!

Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs

AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum.  There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform.   Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
abc7amarillo.com

'Shake, shiver and shovel': Farmer's Almanac predicts cold winter

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — As Texans continue to experience sweltering heat, those wishing for cooler temperatures may find their wishes in this years Farmer's Almanac. Releasing its winter weather forecast "earlier than ever," the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, which hits the store shelves on August 15, is warning readers that this winter will be filled with plenty of shaking, shivering, and shoveling.
