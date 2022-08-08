Read full article on original website
Here Are the Closest Marijuana Dispensaries to Abilene, Texas
The fact that you clicked the link when reading that headline, means you're my kind of people. Even though marijuana isn't legal in Texas, you still want to enjoy the green goodness that comes straight from our earth. Obviously, that means traveling to a state where the hippie cabbage is...
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
spectrumlocalnews.com
You survived the hottest July on record in Texas
A look back at the data confirms what we already knew: this past month was a record-busting sizzler. There was little to no rainfall to provide heat relief. Reports from the Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon show July 2022 in a tie with 2011 for hottest July on record across the Lone Star State. Preliminary data says this is the second hottest June-July in Texas history, and hottest May-July and April-July in Texas history.
Gas prices in Texas down more than $1 since peak in June
Gas prices in Texas continue to decline from record highs earlier this summer. A gallon of regular unleaded gas now costs an average of $3.56 across the state, down 15 cents from last Monday.
KHOU
Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying
TEXAS, USA — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries
AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs
AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum. There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform. Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
abc7amarillo.com
'Shake, shiver and shovel': Farmer's Almanac predicts cold winter
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — As Texans continue to experience sweltering heat, those wishing for cooler temperatures may find their wishes in this years Farmer's Almanac. Releasing its winter weather forecast "earlier than ever," the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, which hits the store shelves on August 15, is warning readers that this winter will be filled with plenty of shaking, shivering, and shoveling.
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
After COVID-19, you would think there wouldn’t be another infectious disease for years. Well, just as we even reached two years of managing COVID, now there is another infectious disease you need to pay attention to.
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
State of Texas: ‘Taking that bullhorn away’ — Alex Jones verdict has larger implications
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — An Austin jury ruled that InfoWars host Alex Jones must pay for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Jones was ordered to pay millions in damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the mass shooting. The ruling came just days after Jones admitted on […]
Cooler temperatures are on the way for North Texas ‘climatologically speaking’ NWS Fort Worth says
There's no second-guessing or questioning needed it's been a hot summer in North Texas and the heat is continuing into August, but when will some cooler temperatures be in the forecast?
KWTX
Central Texas flower farm withered by extreme weather conditions, unable to supply flowers to nearby florists
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Flowers from Central Texas flower farms may be hard to find in florist shops or at farmers markets this summer because of constant extreme heat, drought conditions and water restrictions. During normal summer weather conditions, Orchard Hollow, a flower and herb farm in Moody, would be...
Tasty! Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Texas?
There are so many different types of flavors of Ice Cream these days. But, this flavor is so unique that it might be the craziest and most unique in Texas! In February of this year, The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland Texas' own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, it featured what is probably the most WEST TEXAS flavored Ice Cream and most unique in Texas!
The Scary Legend Surrounding A Historic Texas Panhandle Grave
The Texas panhandle brings to mind images of the wild west. Outlaws, cowboys, saloons, shootouts, robberies...all of the good parts of Hollywood westerns. Once in a while, there's even a bit of the supernatural involved. Do you know the story behind the first grave in the Childress Cemetery?. Will Pankney,...
